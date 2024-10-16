Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Superman, newlitg

Spoilers for Absolute Superman in The Daily LITG, 16th October, 2025

Three Spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Discover the top three spoilers from Absolute Superman #1, which captivated readers on Bleeding Cool.

Explore a list of the ten most-read stories, with Absolute Superman spoilers at the forefront.

Find engaging discussions like Star Trek's streaming shift and ThunderCats' epic showdown.

Dive into comic history with past highlights like Warwick Davis's Disney clash and Robin's story change.

Three Spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Warwick Davis Vs Disney+

LITG two years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation

LITG three years ago, DC Comics' 2022 Vision

LITG four years ago, DC Future State and Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago, Colbert was retorted

And Cyclops was back one more time.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young

Cartoonist, comics teacher and Cartoon Museum staffer Steve Marchant

Former Bleeding Cool contributor, Comicon's Olly MacNamee

American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger

Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!