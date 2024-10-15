Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Superman, newlitg
Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 in The Daily LITG, 15th October 2024
Three Spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Three Spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1
- Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron & Rafa Sandoval
- Star Trek TOS/TNG Films Exit Paramount for New Streaming Homes
- Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa & The Disappearing Season 3 Announcement
- Lion-O Vs Mumm-Ra For ThunderCats In 2025
- Ed Brisson & George Kambadais's Silverhawks #1 From Dynamite in 2025
- DC Comics Publish "Nothing Butt Nightwing", Vertically, For DC GO!
- Eight New Todd McFarlane Spawn Comics In 2025
- Batman Beyond: Paul Dini Shares "Return of the Joker" Twist Notes
- Increase The Price Of Your Absolute Batman #1 By Ripping Off Its Cover
- Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Retro G1 Transformers Autobot Gears FIgure
And comics stories you might prefer…
- DC Comics Panels, Cosplay, GlobalComix Announcement at NYCC 2024
- Marvel Comics Panels, Giveaways & WhatNot Party at NYCC 2024
- Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron & Rafa Sandoval
- Zootopia Comes to Comics in 2025 with Jeff Parker & Alessandro Ranaldi
- The Flaming Carrot Returns In Sweetie Candy Vigilante Finale
- Free Comics And Merch At NYCC From Bad Idea- But Only One Hour A Day
- Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner's Stray Dogs Get Plush Dog Toys
- Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC Giving Away Stuff at New York Comic Con
- The Panels, Workshops And Exhibitions Of Thought Bubble 2024
LITG one year ago, Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con
- Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con
- ThunderCats Get a New Series From Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss
- Hollywood Unions Go "Endgame": Demand AMPTP Resume SAG-AFTRA Talks
- Mark Brooks Reveals A Return To The X-Mansion For The X-Men At NYCC
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson Leaves Action Comics, Keeps Writing Superman
- Peach Momoko Writes & Draws Ultimate X-Men In New Ultimate Marvel Line
- Boxtown Recasting Tara Strong for Israel/Hamas Posts? Strong Responds
- Rick and Morty S07E01 Cold Open: Tough Times for Mr. Poopybutthole
- NYCC Bar Gossip: DC to Announce a New "Ultimate Universe" From Snyder?
- NYCC Bar Gossip: Frank Miller Talking To Marvel Comics?
- Lily Renée's Wolf-less Werewolf Hunter in Rangers Comics, at Auction
- DC Publish Alternate "Fauxsimile" Version Of A Death In The Family
- Marvel Promises Death In Avengers/Blade Crossover, Blood Hunt
- Si Spurrier & Aaron Campbell Return To John Constantine: Hellblazer
- Marvel Confirms Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver For 2024
- Rick Remender's Giant Generator Signs 12 A-List Creators to Exclusives
- Rick Remender & Bengal's Napalm Lullaby From Image in March 2024
- Rick Remender, Brian Posehn & Brett Parson's Grommets from Image
- Sons Of Star Trek, The Nepo Babies Of Starfleet, Get Their Own Comic
- Wolverine's Sabretooth War January & February 2024 Solicits Revealed
- That New York Comic Con Dump- Was It A Bad Dog?
- Mary-Jane & Spider-Boy In Gang War January & February 2024 Solicits
- Creative Teams For Gatchaman & Flash Gordon Announced At NYCC
- Thunder Thunder Thunder ThunderCats- Daily LITG, 14th October, 2023
LITG two years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation
- DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
- Adult Swim Instagram Post Gets Real; Reads Like It Speaks for Many
- Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story
- The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
- Kevin Can F**k Himself Series Finale Broke Major Television Barriers
- Marvel To Publish Disney Crossover Covers For Disney100 Anniversary
- Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
- Whilce Portacio Returns To Bishop For X-Men Legends
- Bryan Hitch's Website Is Out Of Commission… Literally
- Marvel Zombies Possible Episode Count Has Us Asking Questions
- Celebrate Early with this Preview of Bill & Ted's Day of the Dead #1
- Lady Qi'ra, Darth Vader, Knights Of Ren Join Star Wars: Hidden Empire
- Public Enemy's Chuck D Creates Covers For Matteo Pizzolo's Rogue State
- First Creator-Owned Whatnot Comic, Ninja Funk #1, Has 105,000 Orders
- PrintWatch: Seconds For Miracleman, Kaya, Dark Ride & Miss Meow
- Z2 Comics & In Flames' New Graphic Novel, The Jester's Curse
- The Comic Being Published To Try And Find Its Artist, Mike Bannon
- Still All About Ray in The Daily LITG, 14th of October, 2022
LITG three years ago, Lamb, Bam, Thank You Ma'am
- Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
- David Michelinie Apologises to Todd McFarlane Over Venom Creator Claim
- Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Reveals Next Doctor?!
- Garth Ennis & Garry Brown Launch Peacemaker From DC Comics
- Funko Reveals Wave 2 of Marvel Studios What If…? Pop Vinyls
- The Wheel of Time: "The Great Hunt" Produces New Series Poster
- Bendis Pits Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes in January
- Mark Waid and Dan Mora on Batman/ Superman: World's Finest in 2022?
- Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Asserts the 'T' in LGBTQ
- Masters of the Universe Savage He-Man Coming Soon from Mattel
- DC To Publish John Paul Leon's Last Comic, Batman/Catwoman In January
- Ablaze Publishing Announce Solicits For January 2022
- Nightwing Gets His Blue Finger Stripes Back In January 2022
- Batman: The Knight Explores Dark Knight Before He Was Dark in 2022
- Tini Howard, Nico Leon & Jordie Bellaire on Catwoman #39 From January
- Donny Cates' First Comics Credit Was As An Artist On Ant-Man & Wasp
- Tobias Taitt & Anthony Smith On Their Black Graphic Novel (Video)
- DC Cancels Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus For Now
- Viz Comic Does The Bullingdon Club With Baxter Basics MP
- Good Mourning, YA Graphic Novel by Circe Moskowitz & Caleb Hosalla
- PrintWatch: Gun Honey+Echolands+Soul Plumber+White+Righteous Thirst
- Original Cover Art To We Live #1 By Inaki Miranda Sells For $11,750
- There Will Be Fewer Flash #775 Than Comic Shops Ordered
- PrintWatch: Superman Son Of Kal-El #5 Second Printing Alongside First
LITG four years ago, Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Speculation Over *That* Amazing Spider-Man #50 Ending, Were We Right?
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Opening Title Scene Ripe for Speculation
- Death Metal #4 Uses Superboy Prime To Address Toxic Fandom (Spoilers)
- Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
- Pawniard, Sandile, & Vullaby Are Live In Pokémon GO
- How The Boys Subverts, Then Falls Prey to [SPOILERS] Trope: Opinion
- Crossover Is The Biggest Image Comics Launch Since Danger Girl
- He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista – The Daily LITG, 14th October 2020
- Thunderbolts Returns – King In Black Solicitations For January 2021
- Alan Moore's Complete Providence Compendium – Order Now
- Ava's Demon Kicks Half A Million on Kickstarter for Skybound
- Unboxing Marvel: The Bronze Age 1970–1980 From The Folio Society
- Mirka Andolfo Promises Mercy Sequel, Merciless From Image For 2021
- Callings, Clones and the Sheriff Of Blightspoke In Today's X Of Swords
- First Punisher Original Artwork Goes to Auction, Estimated $2 Million
- Little Bird Sequel, Precious Metal, Now From Image in 2021
LITG five years ago, Kevin Feige took the reigns
And Batman had only one way to talk with his children.
- Marvel Shocker: Kevin Feige Takes Over Comics as New Chief Creative Officer
- Batman Explains Why He Beats His Children in Batman #81 [Preview]
- Could New Comics Overlord Kevin Feige Kill the Marvel Universe?
- Top 5 Reasons WWE Fired Eric Bischoff and Made Brother Love Head of Smackdown
- Alan Davis Launches Tarot From Marvel Comics in January 2020
- Moira MacTaggert Will Get Her Own Comic in Dawn Of X
- Daily Mail Runs a Story About Dan Slott's Tweets About the Joker Movie
- Marvel Comics Solicits For Ruins Of Ravencroft, Iron Man 2020, Guardians, Star Wars and Thor Launches in January 2020
- Rob Liefeld is Happy Kevin Feige Took Over Marvel Comics, But He's Still Taking a Break
- "Suicide Squad" Actor Addresses Absence From Upcoming Sequel
- "House of X": Jonathan Hickman Writes about Fascism Again – He Always Did
- A Slightly More Sober Look at Tonight's Marvel Executive Changes – How Will This Affect the TV and Comics?
- Damian Gets Catfished in Teen Titans #35 [Preview]
- You May Not Have Enough Data To Use Google Stadia
- Only Adults With Children Allowed in Brooklyn's Loot Comic Shop
LITG six years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…
And we had, literally, over a thousand cosplay photos from NYCC.
- Gerry Conway Calls Out DC, Geoff Johns for Failing to Credit Comic Creators on Titans
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
- Wolverine Finally Takes Responsibility in Next Week's Old Man Logan #49
- Almost A Thousand Cosplay Photos From New York Comic Con 2018
- Goodbye, Jon Snow: Kit Harington has Shaved his Beard Off
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Aquaman and Justice League inker of Ivan Reis, Joe Prado
- Five Ghosts, Solar and Violent Love writer Frank J Barbiere
- Assassins Creed cover artist Amrit Birdi
- Writer of Exterminators, Hellblazer, Testament, and Swamp Thing, and former DC editor Jonathan Vankin
- Iron Man and Eternals writer Charles Knauf
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
