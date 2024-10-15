Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: ,

Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 in The Daily LITG, 15th October 2024

Three Spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Three Spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Absolute Superman Vs Peacemaker In Art Teases
Absolute Superman

The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1

  1. Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron & Rafa Sandoval
  2. Star Trek TOS/TNG Films Exit Paramount for New Streaming Homes
  3. Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa & The Disappearing Season 3 Announcement
  4. Lion-O Vs Mumm-Ra For ThunderCats In 2025
  5. Ed Brisson & George Kambadais's Silverhawks #1 From Dynamite in 2025
  6. DC Comics Publish "Nothing Butt Nightwing", Vertically, For DC GO!
  7. Eight New Todd McFarlane Spawn Comics In 2025
  8. Batman Beyond: Paul Dini Shares "Return of the Joker" Twist Notes
  9. Increase The Price Of Your Absolute Batman #1 By Ripping Off Its Cover
  10. Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Retro G1 Transformers Autobot Gears FIgure

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con

  1. Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con
  2. ThunderCats Get a New Series From Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss
  3. Hollywood Unions Go "Endgame": Demand AMPTP Resume SAG-AFTRA Talks
  4. Mark Brooks Reveals A Return To The X-Mansion For The X-Men At NYCC
  5. Phillip Kennedy Johnson Leaves Action Comics, Keeps Writing Superman
  6. Peach Momoko Writes & Draws Ultimate X-Men In New Ultimate Marvel Line
  7. Boxtown Recasting Tara Strong for Israel/Hamas Posts? Strong Responds
  8. Rick and Morty S07E01 Cold Open: Tough Times for Mr. Poopybutthole
  9. NYCC Bar Gossip: DC to Announce a New "Ultimate Universe" From Snyder?
  10. NYCC Bar Gossip: Frank Miller Talking To Marvel Comics?
  11. Lily Renée's Wolf-less Werewolf Hunter in Rangers Comics, at Auction
  12. DC Publish Alternate "Fauxsimile" Version Of A Death In The Family
  13. Marvel Promises Death In Avengers/Blade Crossover, Blood Hunt
  14. Si Spurrier & Aaron Campbell Return To John Constantine: Hellblazer
  15. Marvel Confirms Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver For 2024
  16. Rick Remender's Giant Generator Signs 12 A-List Creators to Exclusives
  17. Rick Remender & Bengal's Napalm Lullaby From Image in March 2024
  18. Rick Remender, Brian Posehn & Brett Parson's Grommets from Image
  19. Sons Of Star Trek, The Nepo Babies Of Starfleet, Get Their Own Comic
  20. Wolverine's Sabretooth War January & February 2024 Solicits Revealed
  21. That New York Comic Con Dump- Was It A Bad Dog?
  22. Mary-Jane & Spider-Boy In Gang War January & February 2024 Solicits
  23. Creative Teams For Gatchaman & Flash Gordon Announced At NYCC
  24. Thunder Thunder Thunder ThunderCats- Daily LITG, 14th October, 2023

LITG two years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation

Still All About Ray in The Daily LITG, 14th of October, 2022

  1. DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
  2. Adult Swim Instagram Post Gets Real; Reads Like It Speaks for Many
  3. Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story
  4. The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
  5. Kevin Can F**k Himself Series Finale Broke Major Television Barriers
  6. Marvel To Publish Disney Crossover Covers For Disney100 Anniversary
  7. Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
  8. Whilce Portacio Returns To Bishop For X-Men Legends
  9. Bryan Hitch's Website Is Out Of Commission… Literally
  10. Marvel Zombies Possible Episode Count Has Us Asking Questions
  11. Celebrate Early with this Preview of Bill & Ted's Day of the Dead #1
  12. Lady Qi'ra, Darth Vader, Knights Of Ren Join Star Wars: Hidden Empire
  13. Public Enemy's Chuck D Creates Covers For Matteo Pizzolo's Rogue State
  14. First Creator-Owned Whatnot Comic, Ninja Funk #1, Has 105,000 Orders
  15. PrintWatch: Seconds For Miracleman, Kaya, Dark Ride & Miss Meow
  16. Z2 Comics & In Flames' New Graphic Novel, The Jester's Curse
  17. The Comic Being Published To Try And Find Its Artist, Mike Bannon
  18. Still All About Ray in The Daily LITG, 14th of October, 2022

LITG three years ago, Lamb, Bam, Thank You Ma'am

Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
Lamb Poster. © A24 (2021)
  1. Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
  2. David Michelinie Apologises to Todd McFarlane Over Venom Creator Claim
  3. Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Reveals Next Doctor?!
  4. Garth Ennis & Garry Brown Launch Peacemaker From DC Comics
  5. Funko Reveals Wave 2 of Marvel Studios What If…? Pop Vinyls
  6. The Wheel of Time: "The Great Hunt" Produces New Series Poster
  7. Bendis Pits Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes in January
  8. Mark Waid and Dan Mora on Batman/ Superman: World's Finest in 2022?
  9. Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Asserts the 'T' in LGBTQ
  10. Masters of the Universe Savage He-Man Coming Soon from Mattel
  11. DC To Publish John Paul Leon's Last Comic, Batman/Catwoman In January
  12. Ablaze Publishing Announce Solicits For January 2022
  13. Nightwing Gets His Blue Finger Stripes Back In January 2022
  14. Batman: The Knight Explores Dark Knight Before He Was Dark in 2022
  15. Tini Howard, Nico Leon & Jordie Bellaire on Catwoman #39 From January
  16. Donny Cates' First Comics Credit Was As An Artist On Ant-Man & Wasp
  17. Tobias Taitt & Anthony Smith On Their Black Graphic Novel (Video)
  18. DC Cancels Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus For Now
  19. Viz Comic Does The Bullingdon Club With Baxter Basics MP
  20. Good Mourning, YA Graphic Novel by Circe Moskowitz & Caleb Hosalla
  21. PrintWatch: Gun Honey+Echolands+Soul Plumber+White+Righteous Thirst
  22. Original Cover Art To We Live #1 By Inaki Miranda Sells For $11,750
  23. There Will Be Fewer Flash #775 Than Comic Shops Ordered
  24. PrintWatch: Superman Son Of Kal-El #5 Second Printing Alongside First

LITG four years ago, Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Speculation Over *That* Amazing Spider-Man #50 Ending, Were We Right?
  2. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Opening Title Scene Ripe for Speculation
  3. Death Metal #4 Uses Superboy Prime To Address Toxic Fandom (Spoilers)
  4. Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
  5. Pawniard, Sandile, & Vullaby Are Live In Pokémon GO
  6. How The Boys Subverts, Then Falls Prey to [SPOILERS] Trope: Opinion
  7. Crossover Is The Biggest Image Comics Launch Since Danger Girl
  8. He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista – The Daily LITG, 14th October 2020
  9. Thunderbolts Returns – King In Black Solicitations For January 2021
  10. Alan Moore's Complete Providence Compendium – Order Now
  11. Ava's Demon Kicks Half A Million on Kickstarter for Skybound
  12. Unboxing Marvel: The Bronze Age 1970–1980 From The Folio Society
  13. Mirka Andolfo Promises Mercy Sequel, Merciless From Image For 2021
  14. Callings, Clones and the Sheriff Of Blightspoke In Today's X Of Swords
  15. First Punisher Original Artwork Goes to Auction, Estimated $2 Million
  16. Little Bird Sequel, Precious Metal, Now From Image in 2021

LITG five years ago, Kevin Feige took the reigns

And Batman had only one way to talk with his children.

  1. Marvel Shocker: Kevin Feige Takes Over Comics as New Chief Creative Officer
  2. Batman Explains Why He Beats His Children in Batman #81 [Preview]
  3. Could New Comics Overlord Kevin Feige Kill the Marvel Universe?
  4. Top 5 Reasons WWE Fired Eric Bischoff and Made Brother Love Head of Smackdown
  5. Alan Davis Launches Tarot From Marvel Comics in January 2020
  6. Moira MacTaggert Will Get Her Own Comic in Dawn Of X
  7. Daily Mail Runs a Story About Dan Slott's Tweets About the Joker Movie
  8. Marvel Comics Solicits For Ruins Of Ravencroft, Iron Man 2020, Guardians, Star Wars and Thor Launches in January 2020
  9. Rob Liefeld is Happy Kevin Feige Took Over Marvel Comics, But He's Still Taking a Break
  10. "Suicide Squad" Actor Addresses Absence From Upcoming Sequel
  11. "House of X": Jonathan Hickman Writes about Fascism Again – He Always Did
  12. A Slightly More Sober Look at Tonight's Marvel Executive Changes – How Will This Affect the TV and Comics?
  13. Damian Gets Catfished in Teen Titans #35 [Preview]
  14. You May Not Have Enough Data To Use Google Stadia
  15. Only Adults With Children Allowed in Brooklyn's Loot Comic Shop

LITG six years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…

And we had, literally, over a thousand cosplay photos from NYCC.

  1. Gerry Conway Calls Out DC, Geoff Johns for Failing to Credit Comic Creators on Titans
  2. Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
  3. Wolverine Finally Takes Responsibility in Next Week's Old Man Logan #49
  4. Almost A Thousand Cosplay Photos From New York Comic Con 2018
  5. Goodbye, Jon Snow: Kit Harington has Shaved his Beard Off

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Aquaman and Justice League inker of Ivan Reis, Joe Prado
  • Five Ghosts, Solar and Violent Love writer Frank J Barbiere
  • Assassins Creed cover artist Amrit Birdi
  • Writer of Exterminators, Hellblazer, Testament, and Swamp Thing, and former DC editor Jonathan Vankin
  • Iron Man and Eternals writer Charles Knauf

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

