Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Superman, newlitg

Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 in The Daily LITG, 15th October 2024

Three Spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Discover the top three spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval.

Explore the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool, including Absolute Superman's top spot.

Find out about upcoming comic events, panels, and announcements at NYCC 2024.

Look back on the most talked-about stories and comics from the past six years.

Three Spoilers for Absolute Superman #1 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con

LITG two years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation

LITG three years ago, Lamb, Bam, Thank You Ma'am

LITG four years ago, Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG five years ago, Kevin Feige took the reigns

And Batman had only one way to talk with his children.

LITG six years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…

And we had, literally, over a thousand cosplay photos from NYCC.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Aquaman and Justice League inker of Ivan Reis, Joe Prado

Five Ghosts, Solar and Violent Love writer Frank J Barbiere

Assassins Creed cover artist Amrit Birdi

Writer of Exterminators, Hellblazer, Testament, and Swamp Thing, and former DC editor Jonathan Vankin

Iron Man and Eternals writer Charles Knauf

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!