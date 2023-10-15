Posted in: Comics | Tagged: new york comic con, newlitg

Did Someone Smear NYCC? The Daily LITG on the 15th of October, 2023

It turns out that "ReedPoop" was the talk of New York Comic Con - and thanks to a certain senior comics executive for that title.

It turns out that "ReedPoop" was the talk of New York Comic Con – and thanks to a certain senior comics executive for that title. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

A few other comics stories you might prefer

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Aquaman and Justice League inker of Ivan Reis, Joe Prado

Five Ghosts, Solar and Violent Love writer Frank J Barbiere

Assassins Creed cover artist Amrit Birdi

Writer of Exterminators, Hellblazer, Testament, and Swamp Thing, and former DC editor Jonathan Vankin

Iron Man and Eternals writer Charles Knauf

