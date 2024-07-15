Posted in: Comics | Tagged: al ewing, Deniz camp, newlitg

Absolute Al Ewing and Deniz Camp in The Daily LITG, 15th of July 2024

Article Summary Absolute Green Lantern and Martian Manhunter lead traffic on Bleeding Cool.

Marvel launches new Iron Man #1 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta.

Mondo reveals exclusive Godzilla & MOTU variants for SDCC.

Recap of last year's Superman shower scene and the Munsters trailer.

Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Superman back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two years ago, Munsters Trailer released

The Walking Dead: Origins in LITG three years ago

LITG four years ago, Jared Padalecki Mischief

LITG five years ago, Cosplay Shaming

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom King, writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis.

writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis. Mike McMahon, first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors.

first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors. Christopher Golden, writer on Hellboy.

writer on Hellboy. Brian Joines , writer of Krampus and Secret Identities.

, writer of Krampus and Secret Identities. Josh Hughes, creator of Atomic Terrier

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

