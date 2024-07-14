Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cable, newlitg

Marvel Cuts Cable in The Daily LITG, the 14th of July 2024

Marvel dropping Cable - and Bishop - still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Article Summary Marvel's decision to drop Cable still dominates Bleeding Cool traffic.

The ten most read stories feature Cable's cut and Snyder's Justice League.

Marvel dropping Cable – and Bishop – still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two years ago, Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans

LITG three years ago, John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside

LITG four years ago, Warren Ellis got a website

The article about the Warren Ellis website and commentary about its merits, its impact and its legacy was the most read article on Bleeding Cool this time four years ago. Everything else felt like a merchageddon.

LITG five years ago,

It was all prep for San Diego Comic Con…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Alex Cox , Director of Merchandise and Projects, IDW.

, Director of Merchandise and Projects, IDW. John K. Snyder III , writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die.

, writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die. Fredrik Strömberg, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Gino Koltz, cartoonist.

