Marvel Cuts Cable in The Daily LITG, the 14th of July 2024

Marvel dropping Cable - and Bishop - still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Article Summary

  • Marvel's decision to drop Cable still dominates Bleeding Cool traffic.
  • The ten most read stories feature Cable's cut and Snyder's Justice League.
  • Bleeding Cool provides a one-stop hub for comics-related news and stories.

Marvel dropping Cable – and Bishop – still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel in The Daily LITG, 14th July 2024

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable

  1. Why Marvel Won't Be Publishing Comics With Cable In, Any Time Soon
  2. Snyder Has Written His Introduction To A Justice League Omnibus
  3. Mondo Debuts Cherry Blossom Variants of Godzilla & MOTU for SDCC
  4. X-Men #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List By Far
  5. Will Comic Shops Buy More Copies Of Absolute Power For A Dollar?
  6. The Boys S04E07: Check Out Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy "Magazine Cover"
  7. Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill Set for New Adventures
  8. M. Night Shyamalan Addresses Concerns About Trap's Trailer Reveal
  9. Phoenix #1 Preview: Jean Grey's Fiery Therapy Session
  10. Wonder Woman #11 Preview: Diana's Task Force Trouble

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

 

Superman shower scene from Superman Lost
Superman shower scene from Superman Lost

LITG one year ago, back in the shower

  1. Superman's Shower Scene in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2023
  2. Reveal: Cyclops of the X-Men Promises Something "Soon" For Ms Marvel
  3. Big X-Men Changes Ahead Of Hellfire Gala & Fall Of X (XSpoilers)
  4. Marvel To Launch Superhero Sidekicks For Avengers & X-Men
  5. Marvel Comics Have Plans For Spider-Man's Rek-Rap (Spoilers)

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

  1. Terrors of the Jungle #17
  2. Startling Terror Tales #10
  3. Shocking Mystery Cases #50
  4. Suspense Comics #7
  5. Suspense Comics #4
  6. The Ghoul Crazy Covers of Mysterious Adventures, Up for Auction
  7. Stan Lee Comics Launch 12 New Comics Based On His Unseen Creations
  8. DC Infinite App Now Reads Left-to-Right For Manga Titles
  9. Joe Quesada & Greg Capullo Join Walking Dead 20th Anniversary
  10. Now Mad Cave Studios Gets Flash Gordon Comic Book Licence
  11. Joe Maneely's Eyeball-Searing Cover on Astonishing #30, at Auction
  12. Dark Mysteries Pushing All The Pre-Code Horror Buttons, at Auction
  13. Army Of One by Tony Lee and Yishan Li, Finally From Oni Press
  14. Robot Women and a Fear of Ants in Mister Mystery #11, at Auction
  15. Charles Biro's Bizarre Cover on Daredevil Comics #11, at Auction
  16. Ethan & Naomi Sacks and Marco Lorenzana's A Haunted Girl From Image
  17. Invasive is Cullen Bunn's Ultimate Statement on Horror for Oni Press
  18. Red Sonja #1 Gets 72,000 Orders, With 13,000 Overprint
  19. Iman Vellani Reads The Death of Ms Marvel
  20. Matteo De Longis' New Sci-Fi Rock'N'Roll Comic, The Prism From Ablaze
  21. Patrick Horvath's Cozy Horror, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees
  22. Unnatural Order to Debut From Vault Comics at San Diego Comic-Con
  23. Paul Scheer Marvel 616 Brute Force Pitch Finally Published as a Comic
  24. Ms Marvel's Future is With the X-Men- The Daily LITG, 13th July 2023

LITG two years ago, Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans

doctor who
DOCTOR WHO (Image: BBC)
  1. Doctor Who: Heartstopper Star Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
  2. Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Reportedly Goes Into Administration
  3. The Marvel Universe Gets 1000% Bigger In Fantastic Four #45 (Spoilers)
  4. That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
  5. Mary Jane Watson, Controlled By Moira Mactaggert (X-Spoilers)
  6. Emma Frost, Firestar & Butter Rum, in Hellfire Gala X-Men Spoilers
  7. Blowing Up Krakoa & Other Ways To Deal With Immortality (X-Spoilers)
  8. Justice League Dies Yet Again? 3 Times In 3 Months? (Spoilers)
  9. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  10. The Munsters Trailer Released, Film Out In September…Somewhere
  11. Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 Coming to Comic Shops Next March
  12. Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
  13. Marvel Comics Gives Werewolf By Night A Moon Knight Annual
  14. Zenescope's Joe Brusha Talks Man Goat & the Bunnyman and Cthulhu
  15. Secret Origin of Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #25 Cover, at Auction
  16. Moira MacTaggert Is The Worst Mother In the World (X-Spoilers)
  17. Penguin Audio & 2000 AD Adapt Nemesis, Rogue Trooper & Dredd Origins
  18. Next Week's Marvel & IDW From Penguin Random House Will Be Delayed
  19. Bling!, Purge, Siryn & Monet Also Lose The X-Men Vote
  20. Fangoria's Where Wolf Webcomic Is Out Already Optioned For Film/TV
  21. Yasmin Finney Wants Boris To Watch Dr Who- Daily LITG July 13th 2022

LITG three years ago, John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside

Daily LITG, 13th July 2021
LITG: John Barrowman screencap from Instagram
  1. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
  2. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
  3. Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: John Diggle's Arrowverse Tour Continues
  4. The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
  5. CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October
  6. Night Court Star & Veteran TV Actor Charles Robinson Passes, Age 75
  7. Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
  8. Rewriting What Happened To The Flash In Heroes In Crisis One More Time
  9. Ghosts: UK Fans Rejoice as CBS Gifts World US Remake This October
  10. Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Boys, My Hero, D&D and Star Wars
  11. Matthew Rosenberg Writes Task Force Z, DC vs. Vampires in October
  12. Ivan Moody Of Five Finger Death Punch Announces Dirty Poetry From Z2
  13. Answering Some Of Today's Infinite Frontier Questions (Spoiler)
  14. Rewriting What Happened To The Flash In Heroes In Crisis One More Time
  15. The Bleeding Cool List Of Agents Selling Graphic Novels To Publishers
  16. Speculator Corner: Chariot by Bryan Edward Hill & Priscilla Petraites
  17. Future State Finally Does A Title Drop, Finds Its Punchline (Spoilers)
  18. Batman's Dad Doesn't Read Comics? Infinite Frontier Spoilers
  19. Big Apple Comic Con Spreads Joy (Hopefully That's All) This Saturday
  20. DC Comics Promises That WildC.A.T.S. Will Return (Spoilers)
  21. John Barrowman's Narrow Passage- The Daily LITG, 13th July 2021

LITG four years ago, Warren Ellis got a website

The article about the Warren Ellis website and commentary about its merits, its impact and its legacy was the most read article on Bleeding Cool this time four years ago. Everything else felt like a merchageddon.

  1. SoManyOfUs.com Gathers Warren Ellis Accounts – Including Hypnotism
  2. Transformers and Top Gun Crossover for Maverick Autobot from Hasbro
  3. A Sealed Copy of Final Fantasy VII is Up for Sale on Heritage Auctions
  4. Funko San Diego Comic Con 2020: Our Favorite Revealed Pops
  5. Marvel Legends Sentinel Hits 9000: Female Sentinel Prime Unlocked
  6. Disco Inferno Calls for AEW Boycott Over Ratings Discrimination
  7. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Tried Warning Us About 2020 Years Ago
  8. Supernatural: Richard Speight, Jr. Engages in Jared Padalecki Mischief
  9. Stjepan Šejić Flexes On The Comics Industry, Making Sunstone Free
  10. Game of Thrones, Battlestar Galactica: When Good Shows End Badly

LITG five years ago,

It was all prep for San Diego Comic Con…

  1. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": McElhenney / "Single White Female"
  2. John Carpenter to Write The Joker: Year of the Villain Special
  3. "Sonic" Producer Has Seen New Sonic, 100% Less Horrifying
  4. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 – the DC Comics Booth… is the Warner Bros Booth
  5. Wizards Of The Coast Says 40 Million Are Playing "Dungeons & Dragons"

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Alex Cox, Director of Merchandise and Projects, IDW.
  • John K. Snyder III, writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die.
  • Fredrik Strömberg, comics journalist.
  • Gino Koltz, cartoonist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

