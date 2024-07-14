Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cable, newlitg
Marvel Cuts Cable in The Daily LITG, the 14th of July 2024
Marvel dropping Cable - and Bishop - still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.
Marvel dropping Cable – and Bishop – still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable
- Why Marvel Won't Be Publishing Comics With Cable In, Any Time Soon
- Snyder Has Written His Introduction To A Justice League Omnibus
- Mondo Debuts Cherry Blossom Variants of Godzilla & MOTU for SDCC
- X-Men #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List By Far
- Will Comic Shops Buy More Copies Of Absolute Power For A Dollar?
- The Boys S04E07: Check Out Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy "Magazine Cover"
- Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill Set for New Adventures
- M. Night Shyamalan Addresses Concerns About Trap's Trailer Reveal
- Phoenix #1 Preview: Jean Grey's Fiery Therapy Session
- Wonder Woman #11 Preview: Diana's Task Force Trouble
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- Captain Atom's Early Space Adventures Issues, Up for Auction
- The Green Turtle Fights the War in Blazing Comics, up for Auction
- Boom Studios Launch Brzrkr: Faceful Of Bullets at San Diego Comic-Con
- Matt Baker's Rare Giant Comics Editions #15, up for Auction
- IDW To Launch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 at San Diego Comic-Con
- Oni Press To Launch Sectaurs #1 At San Diego Comic-Con
- Original Bob Layton Iron Man Artwork "Goes Missing" From Fed Ex
- Marvel Has Dropped Cable in The Daily LITG, 13th July 2024
LITG one year ago, back in the shower
- Superman's Shower Scene in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2023
- Reveal: Cyclops of the X-Men Promises Something "Soon" For Ms Marvel
- Big X-Men Changes Ahead Of Hellfire Gala & Fall Of X (XSpoilers)
- Marvel To Launch Superhero Sidekicks For Avengers & X-Men
- Marvel Comics Have Plans For Spider-Man's Rek-Rap (Spoilers)
The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition
- Terrors of the Jungle #17
- Startling Terror Tales #10
- Shocking Mystery Cases #50
- Suspense Comics #7
- Suspense Comics #4
- The Ghoul Crazy Covers of Mysterious Adventures, Up for Auction
- Stan Lee Comics Launch 12 New Comics Based On His Unseen Creations
- DC Infinite App Now Reads Left-to-Right For Manga Titles
- Joe Quesada & Greg Capullo Join Walking Dead 20th Anniversary
- Now Mad Cave Studios Gets Flash Gordon Comic Book Licence
- Joe Maneely's Eyeball-Searing Cover on Astonishing #30, at Auction
- Dark Mysteries Pushing All The Pre-Code Horror Buttons, at Auction
- Army Of One by Tony Lee and Yishan Li, Finally From Oni Press
- Robot Women and a Fear of Ants in Mister Mystery #11, at Auction
- Charles Biro's Bizarre Cover on Daredevil Comics #11, at Auction
- Ethan & Naomi Sacks and Marco Lorenzana's A Haunted Girl From Image
- Invasive is Cullen Bunn's Ultimate Statement on Horror for Oni Press
- Red Sonja #1 Gets 72,000 Orders, With 13,000 Overprint
- Iman Vellani Reads The Death of Ms Marvel
- Matteo De Longis' New Sci-Fi Rock'N'Roll Comic, The Prism From Ablaze
- Patrick Horvath's Cozy Horror, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees
- Unnatural Order to Debut From Vault Comics at San Diego Comic-Con
- Paul Scheer Marvel 616 Brute Force Pitch Finally Published as a Comic
- Ms Marvel's Future is With the X-Men- The Daily LITG, 13th July 2023
LITG two years ago, Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
- Doctor Who: Heartstopper Star Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
- Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Reportedly Goes Into Administration
- The Marvel Universe Gets 1000% Bigger In Fantastic Four #45 (Spoilers)
- That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
- Mary Jane Watson, Controlled By Moira Mactaggert (X-Spoilers)
- Emma Frost, Firestar & Butter Rum, in Hellfire Gala X-Men Spoilers
- Blowing Up Krakoa & Other Ways To Deal With Immortality (X-Spoilers)
- Justice League Dies Yet Again? 3 Times In 3 Months? (Spoilers)
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- The Munsters Trailer Released, Film Out In September…Somewhere
- Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 Coming to Comic Shops Next March
- Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
- Marvel Comics Gives Werewolf By Night A Moon Knight Annual
- Zenescope's Joe Brusha Talks Man Goat & the Bunnyman and Cthulhu
- Secret Origin of Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #25 Cover, at Auction
- Moira MacTaggert Is The Worst Mother In the World (X-Spoilers)
- Penguin Audio & 2000 AD Adapt Nemesis, Rogue Trooper & Dredd Origins
- Next Week's Marvel & IDW From Penguin Random House Will Be Delayed
- Bling!, Purge, Siryn & Monet Also Lose The X-Men Vote
- Fangoria's Where Wolf Webcomic Is Out Already Optioned For Film/TV
- Yasmin Finney Wants Boris To Watch Dr Who- Daily LITG July 13th 2022
LITG three years ago, John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
- Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: John Diggle's Arrowverse Tour Continues
- The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
- CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October
- Night Court Star & Veteran TV Actor Charles Robinson Passes, Age 75
- Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
- Rewriting What Happened To The Flash In Heroes In Crisis One More Time
- Ghosts: UK Fans Rejoice as CBS Gifts World US Remake This October
- Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Boys, My Hero, D&D and Star Wars
- Matthew Rosenberg Writes Task Force Z, DC vs. Vampires in October
- Ivan Moody Of Five Finger Death Punch Announces Dirty Poetry From Z2
- Answering Some Of Today's Infinite Frontier Questions (Spoiler)
- Rewriting What Happened To The Flash In Heroes In Crisis One More Time
- The Bleeding Cool List Of Agents Selling Graphic Novels To Publishers
- Speculator Corner: Chariot by Bryan Edward Hill & Priscilla Petraites
- Future State Finally Does A Title Drop, Finds Its Punchline (Spoilers)
- Batman's Dad Doesn't Read Comics? Infinite Frontier Spoilers
- Big Apple Comic Con Spreads Joy (Hopefully That's All) This Saturday
- DC Comics Promises That WildC.A.T.S. Will Return (Spoilers)
- John Barrowman's Narrow Passage- The Daily LITG, 13th July 2021
LITG four years ago, Warren Ellis got a website
The article about the Warren Ellis website and commentary about its merits, its impact and its legacy was the most read article on Bleeding Cool this time four years ago. Everything else felt like a merchageddon.
- SoManyOfUs.com Gathers Warren Ellis Accounts – Including Hypnotism
- Transformers and Top Gun Crossover for Maverick Autobot from Hasbro
- A Sealed Copy of Final Fantasy VII is Up for Sale on Heritage Auctions
- Funko San Diego Comic Con 2020: Our Favorite Revealed Pops
- Marvel Legends Sentinel Hits 9000: Female Sentinel Prime Unlocked
- Disco Inferno Calls for AEW Boycott Over Ratings Discrimination
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Tried Warning Us About 2020 Years Ago
- Supernatural: Richard Speight, Jr. Engages in Jared Padalecki Mischief
- Stjepan Šejić Flexes On The Comics Industry, Making Sunstone Free
- Game of Thrones, Battlestar Galactica: When Good Shows End Badly
LITG five years ago,
It was all prep for San Diego Comic Con…
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": McElhenney / "Single White Female"
- John Carpenter to Write The Joker: Year of the Villain Special
- "Sonic" Producer Has Seen New Sonic, 100% Less Horrifying
- At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 – the DC Comics Booth… is the Warner Bros Booth
- Wizards Of The Coast Says 40 Million Are Playing "Dungeons & Dragons"
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Alex Cox, Director of Merchandise and Projects, IDW.
- John K. Snyder III, writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die.
- Fredrik Strömberg, comics journalist.
- Gino Koltz, cartoonist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
