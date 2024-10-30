Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ben reilly, newlitg

Ben Reilly And Peter Parker in The Daily LITG, 30th of October, 2024

Ben Reilly and Peter Parker in today's Amazing Spider-Man #60 (spoilers) in The Daily LITG for the 30th of October, 2024.

Article Summary Ben Reilly and Peter Parker stir excitement in Amazing Spider-Man #60.

Top ten stories include Ben Reilly's future and Mister Fantastic's new powers.

Discover how Aunt May's issues impact Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

Comic birthdays include P. Craig Russell and Scott Godlewski.

Ben Reilly and Peter Parker in today's Amazing Spider-Man #60 topped Bleeding Cool traffic again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Ben Reilly and Peter Parker in today's Amazing Spider-Man #60 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And other stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, The Hunters get Kickstartered

The Hunters from Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Amanda Conner topped the charts.

LITG two years ago, Titans & The Witcher Season 4

LITG three years ago, Andrade's Elephant

LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista, Pokémon GO and The Last Ronin

LITG five years ago, the gossip was DC changing editors

Who knew that would only last a matter of months?

LITG six years ago, Chris Claremont talked Batman Damned

While we got the news about The Golden Child

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

P. Craig Russell, artist on Elric, Sandman and many Neil Gaiman adaptations.

artist on Elric, Sandman and many adaptations. Copperhead, Dracula and Lost Boys artist Scott Godlewski

Comics podcaster Alastair Pulling

Comics writer, editor and crossworder T Campbell

Dead Last artist Shaun Speight

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Ben Reilly, Ben Reilly, Ben Reilly, Ben Reilly, Ben Reilly, Ben Reilly,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!