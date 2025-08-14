Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, AfterShock, Black Mask Studios, Comics, Comics Publishers, Fantagraphics, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press, Titan, Vault | Tagged: Ad Hoc Committee, diamond

Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Hearing On August 18th, Calls Witnesses

The Diamond Comic Distributors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing in court on the 18th of August call witnesses Steve Leaf and Robert Gorin

Remember, remember, the 18th of August… that's when the next big court hearing for the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case is being held. It's going to be a big one, looking at the sale of Diamond UK to its management team, and the plan for Diamond to liquidate the consigned stock owned by hundreds of publishers, on behalf of JPMorgan Chase, the bank funding the bankruptcy proceedings.

Two big witnesses have been named so far. The Ad Hoc Committee Of Consignors is made up of comic book publishers Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon and Zenescope, all owed money and stock by Diamond. And they will be calling to the stand, a representative of one of their members, Hermes Press. Namely Steve Leaf, their Director of Sales and former Assistant Manager at Diamond Comics, where he was employed for over thirty years. What he says on the stand will likely be fascinating. As Hermes Press says of Steve Leaf;

"He holds a Bachelor of Visual Arts from Georgia State University and was accepted for the inaugural class of the Joe Kubert School. In the early 1970s he was actively involved in the comics scene in Atlanta including the Atlanta Comics and Fantasy Fair, the original Atlanta ComicCon, and was a pioneer in bringing the direct market to the area. Having been involved in retail and sales for almost twenty years, he subsequently began working for Diamond Comics in retailer services before moving to purchasing, handling accounts for publishers including Dark Horse, IDW, Wizard Magazine, Archie Comics, Crossgen, Slave Labor Graphics, AC Comics, Abstract Studios, and Zenescope Entertainment for over thirty plus years. He also served as a judge on the Eisner and Ringo awards. "

The Consignment Group, made up of Aspen, Black Mask, Dstlry, Dynamite, Heavy Metal, Magnetic, Massive, Oni, Panini UK, Alien Books, Graphic Mundi, Titan and Vault, has a corporate designee as witness for each of the members known as Custodian of Records. While Diamond Comic Distributors, the debtor in this case, will be calling on Robert Gorin, their Co-Chief Restructuring Officer, who has been most vocal in recently unsealed transcripts, and will, of course, bill for the entire experience... Four days to go…

