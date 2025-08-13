Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ad Hoc Committee, diamond

Publishers Whose Diamond Liquidation Objections Are Not Being Heard

Comic book publishers whose objections are being stricken from the record in the matter of Diamond Comic Distributors' liquidation of consignment stock.

Along with the larger comic book publishers and the smaller publishers grouped together, a number of smaller comic book publishers submitted their own objections to the current Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. plans for their Chapter 11 bankruptcy case without legal representation. Namely, the debtors intend to sell all the consigned stock owned by the publishers to settle their debts with the JPMorgan Chase bank, funding the bankruptcy.

Well it seems the courts are only allowing those who have their own legal representation in this matter, such as Image Comics, or those who have banded together, such as the Ad Hoc Committee made up of Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon and Zenescope… and the Consignment Group, made up of Aspen, Black Mask, Dstlry, Heavy Metal, Magnetic, Massive, Oni, Panini UK, Alien Books, Graphic Mundi, Titan and Vault.

To be more specific, a previous notice from the court on the legal deficiencies of the objections of a number of publishers stated in part, "The Creditor is not an individual and is not represented by an attorney who is a member of the bar of the District Court. Appearance of counsel is required. (Local Bankruptcy Rule 90101) Failure to cure the problem by the date above may result in the pleading being stricken or other action the Court deems appropriate without further notice. For a proposed order, the failure to cure the problem may result in the relief sought being denied for want of prosecution."

And now William M Gaines Agent, NBM Publishing, Abstract Studio, Graphitti Designs, Magma Comix and TwoMorrows Publishing have all been given notice that their attempts to register objections and be part of this case have been stricken from the record.

