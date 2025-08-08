Posted in: Black Mask Studios, Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Titan, Vault | Tagged: diamond, steve geppi

Comic Book Publishers Vs Diamond… And What's Up With Steve Geppi?

A tale of two comic book publishing groups vs Diamond Comic Distributors... and what's up with Steve Geppi?

There are two main groupings of comic book publishers who are filing paperwork against Diamond Comic Distributors Inc, the debtor in the current bankruptcy action, over the plans to sell consigned inventory owned by the publishers, but being sold off to benefit the banks who have funded the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings so far, such as JPMorgan Chase, as the company itself has been sold to Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop.

The first is the Ad Hoc Committee of Consignors, made up of Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon and Zenescope. The second is the Consignment Group, led by Dynamite Entertainment, and including Aspen, Black Mask, Dstlry, Heavy Metal, Magnetic, Massive, Oni, Panini UK, Alien Books, Graphic Mundi, Titan Comics and Vault Comics.

So what are they up to right now? Well the Ad Hoc Committee has just served Sparkle Pop and JPMorgan Chase with a subpoena to testify at a deposition, as well as requesting documents and the right to submit interrogatories (written questions to be answered under oath), from Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc, the debtors in the bankruptcy case. While the Consignment Group are also requesting documents from Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc, as well as the right to conduct interrogatories as well.

But I have also learned that Consignment Group will be directly pursuing Steve Geppi, the former founder and owner of Diamond, and still the owner of the likes of Gemstone Publishing. Because they believe that, if the sales of Diamond Comics, Alliance Gaming, Diamond Select Toys and Diamond UK are not sufficient to cover loans from JPMorgan Chase, then other firms owned by Steve Geppi could be sold, namely Rosebud Entertainment and Renegade Games. And if that were still not enough, the Consignment Group believes that Steve Geppi had a personal guarantee to cover the shortfall. If JPMorgan Chase does not get repaid from the sale of the primary assets, then they will pursue additional avenues, which include Steve Geppi personally.

It seems that there is still, even at this late stage, plenty more to come out.

