The Human Fly's IPI Comics of Australia Pulls Out Of Diamond As Well

IPI Comics is a comic book publisher, part of the Australian publisher IFWG Publishing International, known for its horror, science fiction, and fantasy titles. Publisher Gerry Huntman corporately manages IPI Comics, with Christopher Sequeira as Editor-In-Chief and company Director. IPI Comics is probably best known right now for publishing the Human Fly licensed comics as well as other notable items.

Well, as of today, and possibly a little late to the party, IPI Comics has decided, with effect of September 2025, not to solicit any new products to Diamond Comic Distributors, nor to fulfil any existing agreed solicitations, on an indefinite basis unless current circumstances change. Gerry Huntman says;

"The Chapter 11 proceedings with Diamond was heavily disruptive to the industry, and in the case of IPI Comics, meant a significant loss of revenue, which is unlikely to be recovered. Following acquisition by Ad Populum, IPI Comics has not received any revenue from the sale of comics (4 monthly invoices), and despite several email queries, there is total radio silence on matters relating to the delinquent invoices, as well as any indication that some type of stable process will be forthcoming. "In short, IPI Comics cannot operate in these conditions, and as a result we will be focussed on sales through our other, reliable partner, Lunar Distribution. We ask retailers and comic buyers who have eyed our product in Previews World or other Diamond-related catalogues, to turn to Lunar for purchases. For fans of IPI Comics, or anyone who has interest in our comics and graphic novels, we can assure you that we are carrying on with business as usual, noting our strong relationship with Lunar, IPG Distribution (for books), and our printers Transcontinental, IPG Ink, Fujian Jahui, and IPG Print+."

