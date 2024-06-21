Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: newlitg, star wars
Marvel Ends Star Wars Comics in The Daily LITG, 21st June, 2024
Marvel ending its Star Wars comics topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
- Marvel Ends Star Wars Comics As They Catch Up With Return Of The Jedi
- Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy
- Full Marvel Comics September 2024 Solicits And Solicitations
- Michael Keaton on Beetlejuice Screen Time in the Upcoming Sequel
- Zeb Wells & John Romita To Quit Amazing Spider-Man After Final Arc
- Yes, America, Catwoman Will Be Getting A 69 From DC Comics
- The Hellverine Serves Out Vengeance with New Marvel Legends Figure
- SCOOP: Full IDW September 2024 Solicits With TMNT: Mutant Nation #1
- Superman: Haters Lose It Over Pride/Rainbow Sticker in James Gunn Post
- Just A Little Black Book in AWA's September 2024 Solicits
- Sterling Martin & Nico Longoria Airship in CEX September 2024 Solicits
- Bulgilhan Press Joins Lunar Distribution For September 2024 Solicits
- Lipstick Cliqa Leaves Scout Comics For Execution Posse Record Company
- Afrofutures Is Heavy Metal Meets MAD For Black Future Narratives
- Sabir Pirzada & Sean Damien Hill's New Spirits Of Vengeance Ongoing
- After 17 Years, Chris Ware's Acme Novelty Datebook Vol 3 For October
- Carol Lay's Time Machine in Fantagraphics' September 2024 Solicits
- Garth Ennis & John McCrea Babs in Ahoy Comics September 2024 Solicits
- Geiger And Redcoat in Ghost Machine's September 2024 Solicits
- Full Dynamite September 2024 Solicits With Red Sonja & Thundercats
- Dave McKean & Bobby Joseph Judge The Week Junior Book Awards
- Alice Oseman Pop-Up Launches The Osemanverse in July in Shoreditch
LITG one year ago, Jack Kirby is back
- Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
- One Piece Cast Reacts to Seeing Teaser; Official Images Released
- Kang Spoils Upcoming Avenger Threats to the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- Emma Frost And Tony Stark To Marry, They Deserve Each Other
- The Flash Stumbles, Elemental No Better At Weekend Box Office
- The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Who Knows The Truth About Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity? (Spoilers)
- Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding
- The Walking Dead Spinoff Teaser Finds Norman Reedus' Daryl Set Adrift
- James Gunn Sees Bigger Problem Than Just Too Much Superhero Stuff
- The Horror of Reed Crandall's Doll Man #42 Cover, at Auction
- Ghost Rider by Dick Ayers Shoots A Dragon in Ghost Rider 7, at Auction
- Dave 'Watchmen' Gibbons Was Originally Asked To Draw Jupiter's Legacy
- Comic Store In Your Future – Is This Business Or Craziness?
- Ryan Stegman Goes Variant for Image Comics & KLC's Kill Your Darlings
- Something Is Killing The Children #1 Pen & Ink Sells For $150
- Prepare For Major Comics Delays as UPS Vote to Authorise Strikes
- Disneyland Paris To Turn Kids Into Professional Marvel Comics Artists
- The Kirby Family in The Daily LITG, the 19th of June, 2023
LITG two years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully
- The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
- The Boys Is Satire & Homelander's Evil: Reddit Revelations? BCTVDD
- Gerard Way & Grant Morrison's Batman Punk Song & Arkham Asylum 2
- Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Gets Jacked for "Work", Posts Results
- DC Comics First Look At Ben Affleck Batman From The Flash Movie
- Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
- Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
- McFarlane Reveals Target Exclusive Line Art Variant Batman Figure
- The Chosen One: Tragedy Strikes American Jesus Netflix Series Adapt
- Scott Reed Swipes the 80s for 'Saga Of A Doomed Universe' #1 From CEX
- Blue Beetle vs Dinosaurs and the Threat from Saturn, Up for Auction
- New A.X.E.: Judgment Day Teaser Features Clenched Uranos
- "The Outlaw Batman" On Trial in Detective Comics, Up for Auction
- Green Eggs And Thank FOC It's The 18th of June, 2022
- Jon Kent Superman, Jace Fox Batman, Yara Flor Wonder Girl Hershey Bars
- Tee Franklin Revives Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider, For Marvel
- Grant Morrisoning The TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 18th of June 2022
LITG three years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series
- Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
- Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
- Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
- Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
- Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
- DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
- Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
- Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look
- PrintWatch: White #1 Gets 40,000 Orders and Second Printing
- The Debut of Kismet, the First Muslim Superhero, Up for Auction
- Amazing Spider-Man #667 Gabrielle Dell'Otto Variant Sells For $33,600
- Surplus Bomber Economics of Donald Duck in Volcano Valley, at Auction
- Comics on Vinyl, Godzilla Poster, on Auction at Heritage
- Marieke Nijkamp & Sylvia Bi Sell Graphic Novel Series, Ink Girls
- New Graphic Novel Unicons by Smallville's Daniel Sulzberg & Neil Sadhu
- YA Graphic Novel Debut Maelstrom by Lora Merriman Sells For 6 Figures
- Complete Jae Lee Hellshock #1 and #2 Original Artwork At Auction
- Enlightened, a Graphic Novel Biography by Sachi Ediriweera For 2023
- Nick Spencer Swaps Spider-Man For Substack, Daily LITG 19th June 2021
LITG four years ago, Warren Ellis
Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.
- Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
- Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th 2020
- DC Comics Removes Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story From Death Metal
- Full Marvel Comics September 2020 Solicitations – So Far
- The Good Place: Jacinto, Harper Comment on Megan Amram Tweets
- DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
- An Even Fuller Marvel Comics Solicitations for September 2020
- The Walmart Report: New 4 Packs, DC Supply, Diamond Demand
LITG five years ago, Iron Man crosses over
- Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
- A Very Big Change for Bruce Wayne in Today's Batman #73 (Spoilers)
- And Now Another Major Change for Luthor in Today's Justice League #26 (Spoilers)
- A Very Big Change in Today's Aquaman #49 (Spoilers)
- 13 Things We Learned From Frank Miller's Clark Kent in Superman Year One #1 (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today
- Marc Andreyko, writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77.
- Tyler Kirkham, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2
- Jamie Boardman, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics
- John E. Workman Jr, comic book letterer.
- Mike Marano, writer on Holmes Inc.
- Guy Dorian Sr, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.
- Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
