Posted in: Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, newlitg

Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom in The Daily LITG, 16th of July 2024

Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Article Summary Marvel reveals future plans for Doctor Doom in comics for 2024 and 2025.

The Daily LITG covers the latest trends in comics, TV, and movies.

A comprehensive look at the most popular stories and upcoming titles.

Doctor Doom's impact continues to drive traffic and fan discussions online.

Marvel's plans for Doctor Doom topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Superman back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two years ago, Oni Press Issued Statement About Firings Not Written By Anyone At Oni

Where It All Began For The Walking Dead, three years ago

LITG four years ago, Vampirella, Dark Ages, Supernatural

As well as Vampirella and Marvel's new Dark Ages, there was plenty of Supernatural mischief, there was plenty of pre-San Diego merchandise news even though there was no San Diego.

LITG five years ago.

It was coming up to San Diego Comic-Con and everything was ablaze…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Chad Woody , underground comix creator.

, underground comix creator. Bryan Sharp, Counterpoint Comics editor

Counterpoint Comics editor Michael Dorman , artist on Santa Claus Private Eye.

, artist on Santa Claus Private Eye. Eddy Newell , artist on Black Lightning, Green Hornet.

, artist on Black Lightning, Green Hornet. Diego Escalada, creator of the Expanded Comics app.

creator of the Expanded Comics app. Francisco Javier Rodriguez, comic book colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Doctor Doom Doctor Doom Doctor Doom Doctor Doom Doctor Doom Doctor Doom

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!