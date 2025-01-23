Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, power girl

Power Girl's New Costume in the Daily LITG 23rd January 2025

Power Girl's New Costume made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. You are all so obvious. And I am back on my way to London Toy Fair..

Article Summary Explore Power Girl's new costume, featuring Superman's shield-shaped "boob window."

Discover the top ten trending stories on Bleeding Cool, led by Power Girl's makeover.

Catch up on other popular topics, from The Simpsons to new Spider-Man spoilers.

Join comic fans in daily updates from London Toy Fair and Bleeding Cool's LITG.

Power Girl's New Costume made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. You are all so obvious. And I am back on my way to London Toy Fair for the final day! Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Power Girl's new costume and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago…

Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Dolls tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG two years ago, The Expanse Returns

LITG three years ago, Something Supernatural Something

LITG four years ago, Danielle Panabaker, Mira Furlan and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago, Wonder Woman #750 kicked off the abandoned new DC timeline

And Hulu had something new.

LITG six years ago, DC was reducing title count.

And Thanos was back…

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Greg Hildebrandt , comic book cover artists. And his late brother, Tim.

, comic book cover artists. And his late brother, Tim. Klaus Janson , co-creator of Sacred Creatures and The Dark Knight Returns

, co-creator of Sacred Creatures and The Dark Knight Returns Philip Tan , artist on Spawn, Uncanny X-Men and Iron Man.

, artist on Spawn, Uncanny X-Men and Iron Man. Russ Braun , artist on The Boys, Jack Of Fables, A Train Called Love and Jimmy's Bastards.

, artist on The Boys, Jack Of Fables, A Train Called Love and Jimmy's Bastards. Adam Brown , artist for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine, American Gods, Deadpool Vs Carnage.

, artist for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine, American Gods, Deadpool Vs Carnage. Gustavo Vazquez, artist on Scooby Apocalypse, Exit Stage Left, Sunfire & The Big Hero 6.

