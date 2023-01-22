Back To The Expanse in The Daily LITG, 22nd January 2023
A run around the previous day for LITG's Lying In The Gutters, as well as the past five years - and who's got a birthday in comics as well!
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And you can read the Top 100 Bleeding Cool Stories from 2022 right here.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Expanse Returns in April For "Season Seven", Dragon Tooth
- Warrior Nun Billboard Has Simon Barry "Stunned and Beyond Impressed"
- Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson's Aubrey Plaza/Wednesday Mix-Up
- Green Arrow & Superboy Leave DC Comics April 2023 Solicits Speechless
- Dawn Of DC Summer Event Looking More And More Like "Knight Terrors"
- Amazing Spider-Man #18 Preview: Maddie Breaks the Clone Code
- The Lion King's Scar Gets His Own Disney Villains Comic From Dynamite
- James Gunn Has Perfect Response to Jason Momoa/DCU Meeting Video
- All-Out Avengers #5 Preview: Spider-Man vs The Avengers: Who Wins?
- X-Terminators #5 Preview: Revenge is a Dish Best Served in Shorts
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Who Are Marvel's Young Avengers? And Why Should You Care?
- Noah Van Sciver Tells His Family's Life Story in Maple Terrace
- Kodansha Cancels Miraculous Manga For FCBD Free Comic Book Day
- Money Shot Comes Again in Vault Comics April 2023 Solicits
- Tomorrow Girl #1 in Antarctic Press April 2023 Solicits
- Separated At Birth: Mark Millar's Night Club V Mike Baron's Night Club
- The Expanse Returns in The Daily LITG, 21st January 2023
LITG one year ago, Something Supernatural Something
- Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
- DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League
- GI Joe Kicks Off The New Year With Classified & O-Ring Reveals
- DC Comics Full April 2022 Solicits & Solicitations – Not Just Batman
- Marvel's Punisher Looks To Destroy His Own Legacy In April
- Tragedy Strikes as AEW Dynamite Beats WWE Raw in the Ratings
- James Tynion IV Will Be Leading DC's New Sandman Presents?
- DC Comics Cancels And Kills Off The Justice League
- Marvel's Defenders Will Return In Summer 2022
- Image Comics' Full April 2022 Solicitations & Solicits – Lego Agogo!
- Collector's Paradise North Hollywood Teases Kevin Smith For February
- Devil's Reign Gets An Omega Issue – But No Alpha?
- Will Free Comic Book Day Reveal What Exactly Peter Parker Did?
- Blood-Stained Teeth: Vampire-Crime Series Launches in April from Image
- Full Dynamite Entertainment April 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Gender Queer & Rick And Morty in Oni Press April 2022 Solicits
- Sarah Gailey & Irene Flores Relaunch Buffy In Boom April 2022 Solicits
- The Rocketeer Returns In IDW Full Solicits For April 2022
- Will Conrad's The Collector: Unit 731 – Dark Horse April 2022 Solicits
- The Rocketeer at IDW & LEGO Ninjago at Image On Diamond Previews Cover
- Dan Slott Writes Ninth Doctor Who Too – Titan Comics April Solicits
- James Tynion IV Will Be Leading DC's New Sandman Presents?
- Brian Schirmer & Elena Gogou's Quests Aside in Vault's April Solicits
- Cerebus Parodies Batman: A Death In The Family For April 2022
- Shadowman, Armorclads & Harbinger In Valiant Full April 2022 Solicits
- After Two Years, Rob Guillory's Farmhand Returns With #16 In April
- The Death Of The Justice League In The Daily LITG, 21st January 2022
- Thor #21 Already Selling Copies For $23 on eBay A Week Before Release
LITG two years ago, researching Pokémon GO
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Pokemon GO needs researching
- Entei, Suicune, & Raikou Return To Raids In Pokémon GO
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Update: "A Lot We're Stoked to Unveil"
- Tasks & Rewards For The Hoenn Celebration Research In Pokémon GO
- Marvel Comics Revives Heroes Reborn For 2021
- Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Commemorates Slayer's 40th Birthday
- New Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops Debut at Funko Fair Day 2
- Marvel Gets New Space Age With Al Ewing and Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Full Marvel Comics Solicitations April 2021 – Reborn
- Deadpool Cancelled by Marvel Next Week With #10?
- Naruto Shippuden Makes an Appearance at Funko Fair 2021
- Comic Store In Your Future – 2021 Off To A Great Start
- Dark Horse Comics Full Solicits April 2021 – Take Pride
- Boom Wins The License To Publish Magic: The Gathering Comics
- Josh Geppi Made CCO Of Geppi Family Enterprises/Diamond Comics
- Leaked Black Cat #3 Page Reveals Infinite Destinies for Marvel Comics
- Louise Simonson Brings Back The Women Of Marvel For April
- Who Will Be The New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe From April 2021?
- No X-Men Comic From Marvel In April
- How Vietnam Voted In The US Presidential Election (Rorschach #4)
- Radiant Black #1 by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa Tops 70,000 Orders
- Radio Apocalypse, New Ram V, Anand RK, Aditya Nidikar Comic From Vault
- Conan Returns To Ablaze Comics For Iron Shadows in the Moon – Preview
- Marvel Comics Solicits For April 2021, 22 Titles Frankensteined
- Greg Capullo On His Scott Snyder Creator-Owned Comic – And The Creech
- Henry Barajas, Rahmat M Handoko Bring Helm Greycastle To Image Comics
- David Hine, Brian Haberlin Create Jules Verne's Lighthouse From Image
LITG three years ago, The US loved Black Panther more than any
And Hulu had something new.
- America's Favourite Superhero Movie Is Black Panther, Britain's Is Captain Marvel
- "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
- Comics Colourist Peter Pantazis Needs Your Help To Save His Home
- Funko London Toy Fair: All the Pop Reveals in One Place
- "This Is Us" S04 "A Hell of a Week: Part One": Randall's Run [PREVIEW]
- "New Amsterdam" S02 "Hiding Behind My Smile" Sharpe Stress [Preview]
- Batman Beyond #25, #36, #37 and Tomorrow's #40 Jump Over Batwoman Spoilers
- Separated At Birth: Sarah Pichelli's Faye Ito and Jorge Jimenez' Punchline…
- Comics Code Censors Pushed to Limits as Vampirella Visits Nude Beach in Vampirella #7 [Preview]
- "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Gets A New Patch With Content
LITG four years ago, Hanna-Barbera books were dropping
And Ernie Hudson talked Ghostbusters
- An End of Hanna-Barbera at DC Comics?
- Ernie Hudson Comments on 'Ghostbusters 3': No Disrespect, But-
- Frankensteining Marvel Comics April 2019 Solicitations – Princess Leia, Thanos and War Of The Realms
- Leslie Jones is Super Pissed About 'Ghostbusters 3'
- Almost All of DC Comics' April 2019 Solicitations, Leaked
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Howard Mackie, co-creator of Danny Kvetch Ghost Rider, writer, editor and Writer X.
- Dennis Mallonee, writer and publisher of the Champions comic books.
- Lisa Trusiani, writer of Morbius The Living Vampire, Barbie and Alf comics.
- Richard D. Irving, creator of Dartman
- Chris Brennaman co-owner of Infinite Realities Comics, Georgia
- Josef Rother, artist for Heavy Metal Magazine
- Leo Colapietro, artist on Van Helsing Vs Frankenstein, Astonisher and Conspiracy.
- Loston Wallace, artist on Mars Attacks Judge Dredd, The Rocketeer/Spirit
- Elias Ortiz, CEO of La Mole Comic Con.
- Nick Marshall of Scott's Collectibles.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.