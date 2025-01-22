A New Ultimate Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 22nd of January 2025

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimate spider-man

A Brand New Ultimate Spider-Man made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. And I am back on my way to London Toy Fair!

A Brand New Ultimate Spider-Man made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. And I am back on my way to London Toy Fair!

A Brand New Ultimate Spider-Man and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago… ThunderCats! ThunderCats! ThunderCats!

LITG two years ago, The Expanse Returns

LITG three years ago, Something Supernatural Something

LITG four years ago, researching Pokémon GO

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Pokemon GO needs researching

LITG five years ago, The US loved Black Panther more than any

And Hulu had something new.

LITG six years ago, Hanna-Barbera books were dropping

And Ernie Hudson talked Ghostbusters

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Howard Mackie , co-creator of Danny Ketch Ghost Rider, writer, editor and Writer X.

, co-creator of Danny Ketch Ghost Rider, writer, editor and Writer X. Dennis Mallonee, writer and publisher of the Champions comic books.

writer and publisher of the Champions comic books. Lisa Trusiani, writer of Morbius The Living Vampire, Barbie and Alf comics.

writer of Morbius The Living Vampire, Barbie and Alf comics. Richard D. Irving , creator of Dartman

, creator of Dartman Chris Brennaman co-owner of Infinite Realities Comics, Georgia

co-owner of Infinite Realities Comics, Georgia Josef Rother, artist for Heavy Metal Magazine

artist for Heavy Metal Magazine Leo Colapietro , artist on Van Helsing Vs Frankenstein, Astonisher and Conspiracy.

, artist on Van Helsing Vs Frankenstein, Astonisher and Conspiracy. Loston Wallace , artist on Mars Attacks Judge Dredd, The Rocketeer/Spirit

, artist on Mars Attacks Judge Dredd, The Rocketeer/Spirit Elias Ortiz, CEO of La Mole Comic Con.

CEO of La Mole Comic Con. Nick Marshall of Scott's Collectibles.

