What Happens To The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 27th of May, 2024

What Happens To The X-Men topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary X-Men's fate at the end of Krakoan Age tops Bleeding Cool traffic.

Daily LITG offers a roundup of comics, TV, games, and more news.

Marvel's Magik and X-Throuple stories among popular articles.

What Happens To The X-Men topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

What Happens To The X-Men in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Why Did Marvel Really Buy Ultraverse?

LITG two years ago, Khan-La'an

LITG three years ago – Slaying Demons

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago – Christian Cooper

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper – no relation. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

LITG five years ago – Miller Time

From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jessica Tseang , comic book historian, AMC's Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics

, comic book historian, AMC's Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics Carrie Spiegle , comic book letterer

, comic book letterer Vince Westerband, of webcomic Life In Strangeville

of webcomic Life In Strangeville George Freeman , comics artist on Captain Canuck, Batman, Wasteland and founder of Digital Chameleon.

, comics artist on Captain Canuck, Batman, Wasteland and founder of Digital Chameleon. Mark Wheatley, founder of Insight Studios, writer of Breathtaker, Mars, and Blood of the Innocent.

founder of Insight Studios, writer of Breathtaker, Mars, and Blood of the Innocent. Charles Santino, comics writer, adapted Ayn Rand 's Anthem.

comics writer, adapted 's Anthem. Andrew Dabb , comics writer on Ghostbusters: Legion, Happydale: Devils in the Desert, Atomika, G.I. Joe, Dungeon and Dragons, Slices and TV show Supernatural.

, comics writer on Ghostbusters: Legion, Happydale: Devils in the Desert, Atomika, G.I. Joe, Dungeon and Dragons, Slices and TV show Supernatural. Felix Serrano, comics colourist

comics colourist Richard Isanove, comics colourist

comics colourist Ian Gould, comics retailer, Ace Comics & Games

comics retailer, Ace Comics & Games Hart Fisher, writer of Jeffrey Dahmer: An Unauthorized Biography of a Serial Killer

writer of Jeffrey Dahmer: An Unauthorized Biography of a Serial Killer Todd Mulrooney, artist on Narcopolis: Continuum

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

