When Kevin Smith Writes Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 12th June 2025
Kevin Smith writing Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
- Kevin Smith's Spider-Man comic dominates Bleeding Cool’s top trending stories for June 2025
- Daily Lying In The Gutters recaps the most read comic news from now back to six years ago
- Relive headline moments, from Kevin Smith’s Marvel work to historic DC and industry anniversaries
- Stay updated with comic book birthdays, past controversies, and how to subscribe to the LitG mailing list
Kevin Smith writing Spider-Man on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- How You Know You're Reading A Kevin Smith Spider-Man Comic (Spoilers)
- 616 Day Identifies A Moment That Began The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- Aquaman #6 Spoiler Reveal Will Lead Into The Next Big DC Comics Event
- Mark Waid Rewrites That Zack Snyder Pa Kent/Superman Scene (Spoilers)
- Marvel To Launch Kid Venom Team-Up Series In 2026 (Spoilers)
- One World Under Doom Title Drop, With New Avengers/Runaways Spoilers
- Is This The Grand Unified Theory Of Jean Grey/Scott Summers? XSpoilers
- How And Why Do The Three Wonder Women Meet? Trinity Spoilers
- Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: "Big Bang" Spinoff Heavy on CGI
- Mountain Dew Releases Two Flavors For Summer 2025
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Hermes Press Hires Steve Leaf, Formerly Of Diamond for Over 30 Years
- DC Confirms That Superman/Clark Kent's Birthday Is June The Eighteenth
- Jimmy Palmiotti Promises Free Sketches With Every Jonah Hex Omnibus
- DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan in The Daily LITG, 11th June 2025
LITG one year ago, Batman And Robin Big Bad
- The Big Return Of Someone Bad In Batman And Robin (Spoilers)
- Countdown: Eric Dane Joins Jensen Ackles, Prime Video Series Cast
- Comicstorian Ben Potter, Comics YouTuber And Writer, Dies Aged 40
- Blue Beetle Gets A New Logo… In The Plural (Spoilers)
- Mike Choi Told About X-Men '97's Bastion in a Panel Q&A (Spoilers)
- David Bowie In Outsiders #8 From DC Comics? (Spoilers)
- Blood Hunt #3 Preview: Twilight Showdown at Sanctum Sanctorum
- Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Will Take It For Task Force VII
- Deadpool & Wolverine: 6 New Posters Have Been Released
- Will Larry Hama's GI Joe Become The Top Comics Kickstarter Ever?
- The Eddie P Comic Con to be Held in Pennsylvania in Ed Piskor's Honour
- Steve Foxe & Mike Amante's New MG Graphic Novel, Max In The Middle
- Antarctic Press Offers Free Advertising For Comic Book Stores
- Deathlok Gets A 50th Anniversary With Christopher Priest & Denys Cowan
- James Tynion IV Reveals Blueprints For The Nice House and W0rldtr33
- Marvel Gets Charted in the Daily LITG, 11th of June, 2024
LITG two years ago, #ComicsBrokeMe
- Creators Tell Tales Of Comics Industry Use And Abuse #ComicsBrokeMe
- Welcome To Showside's Ian McGinty Dies, Aged Only 38
- Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is As Good/Bad As You Think {Review}
- Marvel Settles Creator Copyright Lawsuits – But Not Steve Ditko
- Larry Hama Is Still Writing GI Joe: A Real American Hero Comics
- The Energon Universe: GI Joe Comics From Image Comics In December
- The Energon Universe: Transformers #1 From Image Comics In October
- What If… Marvel Make Ms Marvel Even More Like The MCU Version?
- SCOOP: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics In Void Rivals #1
- Shadow Articuno Raids Begin Today In Pokemon GO: Hidden Gems
- Still Transformers & GI Joe in the Daily LITG 11th of June 2023
- Garth Marenghi Reveals What Happened To The Cast Of Darkplace
- Richard Dormer Was Better Sam Vimes in Blue Lights Than The Watch
LITG three years ago, Mark Millar Poacher
As Rob Liefeld said six years ago "DC Comics gonna drive off a cliff here real soon…..gotta get my popcorn. I ain't never seen a company in as much disarray as DC Comics. Thank God they have Batman to act as their Tylenol, Asprin, laughing gas… "more Batman will fix it!"😂"
- Mark Millar Stealing Marvel/DC's Best Artists for Millarworld/Nemesis
- Doctor Who Star Eccleston: White Male Actors New Industry "Pariahs"
- Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy To Double-Date With Vixen & Elle
- First Look At Joe Quesada's Next Project For Marvel
- 'Christians Against Ms. Marvel' Facebook Group Is A Troll Trap
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In June 2022
- LEGO Reveals Incoming Price Increase For Sets Starting August
- The Penguin To 'Occupy Gotham' As 'Woke' Terrorist (Batman Spoilers)
- Kevin Conroy On How Life As A Gay Man Helped Create His Batman
- What Future For Catwoman And Valmont At DC Comics? (Spoilers)
- Wertham and the Witch from Witchita, Crimes by Women #10, at Auction
- The Utterly Bizarre Saga of Volton in Cyclone Comics #1, at Auction
- The Eternal Druig, Here To Kill All Mutants In AXE: Judgment Day
- Story that Angered Indianapolis Mayor in Famous Crimes #1, at Auction
- Millar, Milligan, Shand & Sharp Thank FOC It's Saturday 11th June 2022
- White Male Doctor Whos in The Daily LITG, 11th June 2022
- Notorious Serial Killer Hell's Belle in Crimes by Women, at Auction
LITG four years ago – Shattered Glass Soundwave
- Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
- Hasbro Announces Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab Coming Soon
- Rick and Morty Want You to Go Rick Yourself for Season 5; Space Debut
- Gotham Gossip: Dick Grayson Keeping It In The Family? (Spoilers)
- Jackson Hyde To Be The New Aquaman, And More From 5G
- McFarlane Toys Reveals Dark Nights Batman Cover Edition Figure
- Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Features Eeveelutions, Rayquaza, & More
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final
- Red Hood and Superboy Join Titans United From DC Comics in September
- WandaVision Fans, Marvel Confirms: Darkhold Is Happening In September
- A Comic About the Real Life Origin of the Inspiration for Bruce Wayne
- IDW's Exec Chairman William Rapfogel Served Time For Money Laundering
- Jack Kirby Original Artwork From Avengers #1, With Loki, At Auction
- Frank Frazetta's White Indian – Six Original Artwork Pages at Auction
- Fight Girls #1 Vs X-Men #1 – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th June 2021
- Ten Page Preview of Jupiter's Legacy Requiem #1, Beginning Of The End
- Frazetta Makes his Mark on Ghost Rider on Tim Holt #17, Up for Auction
- W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 Gets Rare Second Printing From Marvel Comics
- DC Comics Halloween Special – Are You Afraid Of Darkseid?
- Josh Williamson & Howard Porter's Deathstroke Inc. From DC Comics
- Bill Willingham & Mark Buckingham Return To Fables #151 In May 2022
- Tee Franklin and Max Sarin Create Harley Quinn Animated Comic Sequel
- Shattered Glass Soundwave in the Daily LITG, 11th June 2021
LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn's Killing Joke
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. Which meant digging through last week's Birds Of Prey for Harley Quinn's Killing Joke. But also talking DC Comics…
- When Harley Quinn Had Her Killing Joke Moment in Birds Of Prey
- Batman Gets a Memorial Statue from Beast Kingdom
- Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Comes Out, Shares Her Personal Journey
- Kevin Maguire Takes Tanga From DC Comics
- Dan DiDio Talks 5G
- "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
- Brian Bendis Leaving Superman Is "Sooooo Far Away"
- DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Goes Method All Over Andrew J. West
- One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
LITG six years ago, when Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics
And we were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics. Is this what he meant?
- Rob Liefeld Quits Twitter Following DC Tweet Controversy
- Rob Liefeld Predicts the Collapse of DC Comics Soon
- Tom King Apologizes for Not Letting Artists Write His Comics
- Arcade1Up Announces New TMNT and Marvel Super Hero Arcade Cabinets
- Now Rob Liefeld Will Not Sign New Mutants #98 Facsimile Editions
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Kyle Higgins, writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL.
- Brian Cochran, comic book editor.
- David Stone, 2000AD writer.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
