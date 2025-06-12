Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kevin smith, newlitg

When Kevin Smith Writes Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 12th June 2025

Kevin Smith writing Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Kevin Smith's Spider-Man comic dominates Bleeding Cool’s top trending stories for June 2025

Daily Lying In The Gutters recaps the most read comic news from now back to six years ago

Relive headline moments, from Kevin Smith’s Marvel work to historic DC and industry anniversaries

Stay updated with comic book birthdays, past controversies, and how to subscribe to the LitG mailing list

Kevin Smith writing Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Kevin Smith writing Spider-Man on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Batman And Robin Big Bad

LITG two years ago, #ComicsBrokeMe

LITG three years ago, Mark Millar Poacher

As Rob Liefeld said six years ago "DC Comics gonna drive off a cliff here real soon…..gotta get my popcorn. I ain't never seen a company in as much disarray as DC Comics. Thank God they have Batman to act as their Tylenol, Asprin, laughing gas… "more Batman will fix it!"😂"

LITG four years ago – Shattered Glass Soundwave

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn's Killing Joke

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. Which meant digging through last week's Birds Of Prey for Harley Quinn's Killing Joke. But also talking DC Comics…

LITG six years ago, when Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics

And we were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics. Is this what he meant?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kyle Higgins , writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL.

, writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL. Brian Cochran , comic book editor.

, comic book editor. David Stone, 2000AD writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

