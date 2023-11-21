Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cats, daleks, newlitg

Cats Vs Daleks in The Daily LITG, 21st of November 2023

So it appears that I am fifty-one today. And, is traditional, a Doctor Who-themed birthday card from my daughter Eve with cats vs Daleks,

So it appears that I am fifty-one today. Seems such a strange thing to type. and, is traditional, a Doctor Who-themed birthday card from my daughter Eve… this year reflecting that we have had a cat, Pandorica, join us in the summer. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Clothes Off For DC Comics

LITG one year ago, Exterminate Me!

I'm fifty, folks. How did that happen?

LITG two years ago, Doctorin the TARDIS

I appear to be forty-nine years old. How odd.

LITG three years ago, Snowboards and shoplifters

LITG four years ago, Ric was on his way out

But it would still take another year.

LITG five years ago, bars were suing comic shops

They won as well.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.

Former Head Of Content at LINE Webtoon, and of Graphite, Tom Akel.

Vault PR man David Dissanayake.

Tess Fowler, artist on Kid Lobotomy.

artist on Kid Lobotomy. Underground cartoonist Larry Welz .

. Comico's Dennis LaSorda.

Me.

