X-Factor Preview in the Daily LITG, 14th of August 2024

The X-Factor #1 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories.

Article Summary X-Factor #1 tops as Bleeding Cool's most popular post, sparking major traffic and reader interest.

Catch a preview of X-Factor #1, diving into mutant drama and patriotism in the latest comic series.

Explore the top 10 trending pop culture stories, from Spider-Man costumes to the Fantastic Four.

Look back at major comic book news from the past five years, including Free Comic Book Day highlights.

LITG one year ago, a World's Finest Preview

LITG two years ago, Promises Made Over Star Trek Janeway Statue

LITG three years ago, Free Comic Book Day Today

LITG four years ago, Seth McFarlane, Michael Sheen and Aquaman

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts, but Aquaman leaving us would have been too soon — and part of something bigger.

LITG five years ago,

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

James Hodgkins/Jimmy Broxton , artist on Saucer Country.

, artist on Saucer Country. Gary O'Donnell , artist on FutureQuake.

, artist on FutureQuake. Tim Daniel, comics colourist

comics colourist Drew Bittner, comics editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

