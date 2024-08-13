Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, peter parker
Peter Parker's Waiter in the Daily LITG, 13th of August 2024
Peter Parker's waiter topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. With Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories.
Peter Parker's waiter topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years.
Peter Parker's waiter topped the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Peter Parker Love Life in Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man #55 (Spoilers)
- Venom War: Spider-Man #1 Preview: Peter Parker's Back in Black
- Become Spider-Man with Jazwares New Official Primalux Costume
- Ultimates #3 Preview: She-Hulk Leads an Army of Hulks
- Bring On The Bad Guys For Absolute Power This Week (Spoilers)
- McDonald's Brings Back Nostalgia with New Collector's Edition Cups
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In August 2024
- Grotesquerie, American Horror Story on Display During D23 (IMAGES)
- This Week's X-Men #2 Does Neon Genesis Evangelion (Spoilers)
- Ultimates Makes Hulk A Parallel For Atomic Bombs & Pacific Islanders
- The First Man of the Atom Emerges in Headline Comics, Up for Auction
- Does Clark Kent Accidentally Call Lois Lane, Lana Lang? (Spoilers)
- Is Minor Arcana Already the Most Collectible Jeff Lemire Comic?
- Fantastic Four #24 Remembers The Blood Hunt Just Happened (Spoilers)
- Anyone Want to See "We Can Be Heroes" in Camden This Week?
- Claudia Boldt's New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel With Dogs, Dog Days
- Peter Lantos' The Boy Who Didn't Want To Die to be a Graphic Novel
- Audrey Meeker's Middle-Grade Volleyball Graphic Novel, Last One Picked
- Venom War: Spider-Man in the Daily LITG, 12th of August 2024
LITG one year ago, Tom Brevoort Tops Two
- Tom Brevoort Has Been Put In Charge Of The X-Men At Marvel
- Tom Brevoort On Chuck Dixon On Fox News- Daily LITG 12th August 2023
- Neal Kirby Challenges Marvel's Version Of Fantastic Four's Origin
- Mark Zuckerberg, Italy Shut Down Elon Musk's Twitter Fight Bravado
- After Ms Marvel Dies, Spider-Man Tells Her His Big Secret (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunners on Season 3 Ambitions & More
- Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Figures
- Chuck Dixon on Fox News Blames Marvel for Prejudice Over The Punisher
- Doctor Who: Don't You DARE Read Too Much Into Steven Moffat's IG Post
- Thanos Makes a Return in November in a New Series From Marvel
- Matt Baker Begins with Sheena in Jumbo Comics #69, up for Auction
- Gotham Gossip: What Is Batman Thinking In Gotham War?
- Betrayal Of The Mind: The Surreal Life Of Unica Zurn by Céline Wagner
- Everyone Forgot Katy Keene Creator Bill Woggon's Dazzling Diamond Lil'
LITG two years ago, Constantine, Titans & Doom Patrol
- Constantine, Titans & Doom Patrol: New Report Offers Update Mixed Bag
- Frank Miller Sues Over Ownership Of Dark Knight & Robin Original Art
- Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Promises No "Temporal Anomalies" This October
- Grant Morrison Gave DC Its Own Doctor Who & Wants Them To Use Him
- DC Comics Azrael Takes Up the Mantle of Batman with McFarlane Toys
- CGC Changes Policy On Clayton Crain & Black Flag's Acetate Covers
- Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: AMC Series Releases First Look Images
- Halloween 4K Collection Releasing In October, Contains Producer's Cut
- McFarlane Toys Fully Showcases New Gold Label Green Lantern Parallax
- Better Call Saul Series Finale Images Raise Serious Gene/Kim Question
- Black Flag At Fan Expo Boston, But Not Selling Their Acetate Variants
- Seanan McGuire Writes Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer Special at BOOM
- CGC Changes Policy On Clayton Crain & Black Flag's Acetate Covers
- PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies Are Killing The Children
- Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, Jason Aaron at Boom Studios
- John Stewart Levels Up in Emerald Knight One-Shot This November
- Marvel Unveils Trailer, Preview for Midnight Suns #1
- Kate Messner & Falynn Koch Create Camp Monster MG Graphic Novel Series
- One Bad Price – $8 Batman Comics Are Ten Dollars More In Hardcover
- Black Flag Not At Boston Fan Expo & More Ultimate Fallout #4 Fallout?
- Outrage At University PhD Student's Research Methods Into Manga
- Rian Hughes' Two-Novel Launch Party at Gosh Comics (Video & Photos)
- The Fate Of Gene Takovic in The Daily LITG, 12th of August 2022
LITG three years ago, Substack, Bisexuality, Stephen Amell
- Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
- Harley Quinn Wants To Be Batman's Second Bisexual Robin (Spoilers)
- How Do Substack Comic Creators Sleep At Night?
- Substack Comics Creators Criticised Over Site's Offensive Content
- Here is Your Hasbro HasLabs 32" Marvel Legends Galactus Update
- Pip Pip! Tom Taylor's Secret Dream Project is Dark Knights of Steel
- Liam Sharp Takes Over Batman/Catwoman Art For Three Issues
- Is Jonathan Hickman's 3 Worlds 3 Moons, A Comic Industry Allegory?
- Joshua Williamson Announces Justice League Incarnate at DC Comics
- Harley Quinn Goes "What If…?" Vibe with Batman/Catwoman Sex Life
- Bob Kane's Batman & Robin Sketch For A Mother's Operation, At Auction
- Carl Barks' Santa's Christmas Mail Painting From 1979 Goes To Auction
- Dick Grayson Finally Tops Batman in Robin & Batman by Lemire & Nguyen
- Speculator Corner: Nocterra #1 by Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel
- James Tynion IV To Tell Secret History Of DC Comics & 5G On Substack
- Wordburglar Performs "Living Between Wednesdays" At Sidekick Comics
- Talking To Todd About King Spawn #1 Getting Half A Million Orders
- Emotional Love and Rockets Original By Jamie Hernandez Hits Auction
- Al Ewing, Sise-Negging The Defenders Back To Reality's Sixth Iteration
- Krakoan Days And Nights – A Return To The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)
- Printwatch: Jabba The Hutt #1, High Republic #7 & Kaiju Score #1
- Jorge Jiménez Is Staying On DC Comics' Batman
- Happy Birthday, Jim Lee in The Daily LITG, 11th of August 2021
- Peter Parker & Mary Jane Married With A Kid – But Only In Dark Ages
LITG four years ago, DC Comics Layoffs and The Orville
The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts.
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Is Going to "War" with NBCU
- Evidence Of A DC Change Already – Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- DC Confirms Generations Is Cancelled, In Detective Comics #1027
- The Office is Getting a New Wave of Funko Pops with Exclusives
- Death Metal #3 Confirms Jarro as DC Comics' Most Powerful Superhero
- DC Comics Appoints New General Manager to Start In Mid-September
- Impact Wrestling Report Part 1 – Impact, Fix Your Damn Twitch Stream
- After The Bloodbath – The Start Of A New Two-Year Plan For DC Comics?
- Deoxys Raid Hour: Last Chance To Catch Shiny Deoxys In Pokémon GO
- Wally West, Welcome The Robin King to DC Comics in Death Metal #3
- DC Comics Layoff Details Confirmed By Letter From Letterer
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird's TMNT Last Ronin Delayed With Big Changes
- $22 To Speak To Scott Snyder, Tom King or Greg Capullo For 3 Minutes
- Ice Cream Man #20 Second Printing From Image Sells More Than First
- The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)
LITG five years ago, the comics thief trying to sell them back
- The Thief Who Tried to Sell Comics Back to the Store She Robbed Them From
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Everybody Dies [5 Bleeding Cool "Hot Takes"]
- "The Orville" Season 3: "Trek," Civil War, S04 [5 Bleeding Cool "Hot Takes"]
- Captain Marvel #9 Sells Out Ahead of Going On-Sale Over New Character, Star
- Jonathan Hickman Replies to "House Of X" Similarities to "The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August"
- Miss War of the Realms Already? Punisher Kill Krew #1 Has You Covered [Preview]
- Chris Claremont Doesn't Think He's Written a Lot of X-Men Stories Lately
- "Preacher": "Offending" the Right Folks, One Humperdoo at a Time [Video]
- Marvel Comics' "Ongoing" Series… Without a Volume Number?
- Why You Should Never Make a Deal With Mephisto in Doctor Strange #17 [Preview]
- Roy Thomas, on "Gardner Fox: The Forgotten All-Star"
- The Hunt's Jason Blum – 'I Would Take Out The Current Administration'
- Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Donna Barr, creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach.
- Billy Tucci, creator of Shi.
- Shannon Wheeler, creator of Too Much Coffee Man.
- Bret Blevins, co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants.
- George Lennox, publisher of Cult Empire Comics
- Carlos Pedro, artist on Elephantmen
- Hal Laren, artist on TMNT, Bluewater
- Rod DiManna, former owner of Atlantis Comics
- Ian Feller, former Media Relations at CrossGen Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
