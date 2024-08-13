Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, peter parker

Peter Parker's Waiter in the Daily LITG, 13th of August 2024

Peter Parker's waiter topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. With Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories.

Article Summary Peter Parker's waiter leads in website traffic on Bleeding Cool.

Explore Zeb Wells' twist on Peter Parker's love life in Amazing Spider-Man #55.

Catch previews and spoilers for upcoming Spider-Man and Hulk comics.

Find out which comic book stories and pop culture hits topped the charts this day in history.

Peter Parker's waiter topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Peter Parker's waiter topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Tom Brevoort Tops Two

LITG two years ago, Constantine, Titans & Doom Patrol

LITG three years ago, Substack, Bisexuality, Stephen Amell

LITG four years ago, DC Comics Layoffs and The Orville

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts.

LITG five years ago, the comics thief trying to sell them back

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Donna Barr, creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach.

creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach. Billy Tucci, creator of Shi.

creator of Shi. Shannon Wheeler , creator of Too Much Coffee Man.

, creator of Too Much Coffee Man. Bret Blevins, co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants.

co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants. George Lennox , publisher of Cult Empire Comics

, publisher of Cult Empire Comics Carlos Pedro , artist on Elephantmen

, artist on Elephantmen Hal Laren , artist on TMNT, Bluewater

, artist on TMNT, Bluewater Rod DiManna , former owner of Atlantis Comics

, former owner of Atlantis Comics Ian Feller, former Media Relations at CrossGen Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

