Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: newlitg, x-men

X-Men Of Future Yet To Come in The Daily LITG, 23rd of December 2023

Marvel's Executive Editor Tom Brevoort may argue if its a scoop or not. But Timeless continues to leak through Bleeding Cool...

Article Summary Leaks hint at a major X-Men teaser for Marvel's Timeless in 2024.

Tom Brevoort debates the legitimacy of the Timeless leaks scoop.

Bleeding Cool to relaunch X-Men series in July 2024, spoilers ahead.

Catch more Marvel solicitations and comic news in the LITG update.

Marvel's Executive Editor Tom Brevoort may argue if its a scoop or not. But Timeless continues to leak. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics Full March 2023 Solicits – All Of Them

LITG two years ago, Jaws Vs Orca

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Zack Snyder, Superman Prime

LITG five years ago…Outlander Book 9 was confirmed

And Playstation 5 wasn't coming in 2019

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joshua Williamson, writer on The Flash

writer on The Flash Gareb Shamus, founder of Wizard World and Wizard Magazine

founder of Wizard World and Wizard Magazine Jeff Whiting , artist on The Ferret, Prototype, Ultraforce, The Solution.

, artist on The Ferret, Prototype, Ultraforce, The Solution. Phil Felix, comic book letterer on Nam, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ravage 2099

comic book letterer on Nam, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ravage 2099 Rick Magyar, artist on The Question, Vigilante, Crux, Fantastic Four, Exiles, Dungeons & Dragons

artist on The Question, Vigilante, Crux, Fantastic Four, Exiles, Dungeons & Dragons Antonio Dee, creator of The Changeling

of The Changeling Tony Caputo , publisher of NOW Comics

, publisher of NOW Comics Noel John Tominack, comic writer on Furrlough

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

X-Men

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!