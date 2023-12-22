Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: newlitg, x-men

Once In A Blue Moon, The Daily LITG, 22nd of December 2023

Two days ago, Marvel Comics went and confirmed Bleeding Cool's scoop about an X-Men relaunch in July 2024.

Article Summary Marvel confirms July 2024 X-Men relaunch, teases with new visuals.

Daily LITG covers comics, TV, games, and more; subscribe for updates.

Top stories include threats to President Biden and South Park's new release.

Past LITG stories reveal inspiration for James Gunn's DCU and Marvel teases.

Last night, Marvel Comics went and confirmed Bleeding Cool's scoop about an X-Men relaunch in July 2024. With a much better-looking visual. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Young Justice Was An Inspiration To James Gunn

LITG two years ago, Cock Robin To Jenny Wren

LITG three years ago, Wrestling, Mandalorian, Zack Snyder

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bill Willingham, creator of Elementals, co-creator of Fables, Shadowpact, writer on Robin.

creator of Elementals, co-creator of Fables, Shadowpact, writer on Robin. Mike Marts , EIC of AfterShock Comics

, EIC of AfterShock Comics Rob Potchak , Gamestop Store Manager

, Gamestop Store Manager Tony Isabella, co-creator of Black Goliath, Black Lightning, Misty Knight.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

X-Men

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!