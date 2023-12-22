Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Once In A Blue Moon, The Daily LITG, 22nd of December 2023

Two days ago, Marvel Comics went and confirmed Bleeding Cool's scoop about an X-Men relaunch in July 2024.

Last night, Marvel Comics went and confirmed Bleeding Cool's scoop about an X-Men relaunch in July 2024. With a much better-looking visual. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

X-Men in The Daily LITG, 21st of December 2023
X-MenThe most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, A New X-Men
  1. Bleeding Cool Scoop: Marvel Will Relaunch X-Men In July 2024
  2. John Schneider Post Threatening President Biden, Son Finally Deleted 
  3. More Marvel Timeless Teases For The X-Men In 2024 (Spoilers)
  4. Marvel Comics' Full March 2024 Solicits Begins With Ultimate X-Men
  5. John Schneider Accuses President Biden of Treason (And It Gets Worse) 
  6. South Park Creators Just Dropped Something "Not Suitable for Children"
  7. Bleeding Cool Presents Dynamite's March 2024 Full Solicitations
  8. Magneto Gets His Own Iron Man Armor with Sentinel's Fighting Armor
  9. Peter David Returns To Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 With Rogê Antônio
  10. South Park (Not Suitable for Children) Preview: Cartman's Got "Cred"

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Young Justice Was An Inspiration To James Gunn

young justice
Image: HBO Max, HBO Max Screencap
  1. Young Justice, DC Animation An "Inspiration" to DCU Plans: James Gunn
  2. Mary Jane Watson Now Has Luck-Based Superpowers- Will She Be Jackpot?
  3. When Beast Assassinates a US General, he Blames Deep State (Spoilers)
  4. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103 Preview: Lord Zedd Spills the Beans
  5. Marvel Comics Introducing X-Babies Zombies In Today's X-Men Annual
  6. Fat Jack's, The Oldest Comic Shop In Philadelphia, Needs Help
  7. Iron Man/X-Men Crossover From Gerry Duggan For Free Comic Book Day
  8. Boom Studios Brings Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR to an End in March 2023
  9. Indiana Jones 5: Director James Mangold on Mutt, Prologue & More
  10. Sore Losers Attack Stephen King for Calling Kari Lake a Sore Loser
  11. Limbo, Spells & Possessed Mosques in Marvel's Dark Web Today
  12. Is a Dark Ride 'Not-Disney' Variant The Best Holiday Gift To Yourself?
  13. Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe Of Horrors From Archie In 2023
  14. AfterShock Comics in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2022

LITG two years ago, Cock Robin To Jenny Wren

Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?

  1. Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
  2. Hawkeye Finale Poster Shows One Figure Overshadowing Them All
  3. Get Ready for Avengers vs. Eternals, True Believers
  4. McFarlane Toys Teases New DC Multiverse Figures Are Coming Soon
  5. Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
  6. Business Shocker: Dark Horse Comics Sold to Video Game Conglomerate
  7. Marvel To Follow Trial Of Magneto With Scarlet Witch Series?
  8. The Punisher Gets A New Devil Skull Logo For 2022
  9. HBO Max Puts Brian Bendis To Work On A Legion Of Super-Heroes TV Show
  10. Magneto Quits Krakoa In Destiny Of X's Immortal X-Men
  11. Larry Hama to Revisit Wolverine Run Again with Patch Mini in March
  12. Marvel to Print Hickman and Shalvey's X-Men Unlimited in March
  13. Dark Horse Honors Twitter Conversation with Black Solstice in March
  14. New Women of Marvel Anthology Coming in March
  15. Marvel Comics March 2022 Solicits & Solicitations – Frankensteined
  16. Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 In Marvel's Star Wars March 2022 Solicits
  17. Humanoids To Expand Jodorowsky & Moebius' Incal Universe For FCBD
  18. Yen Press Announces 6 New Upcoming Titles for June 2022
  19. Stan Lee's Brother & Marvel Creator Estates File With Supreme Court
  20. DC Publishes Nine New Batman Comic Books Today (Spoilers)
  21. Enemies: Svetlana Chmakova's New Kids Graphic Novel Out in Sept. 2022
  22. Marvel Trademarks "Warriors Of Wakanda" For Comic Books
  23. Who Will Take Over Brian Bendis' Justice League With #75 in April?
  24. X-Men Red Is S.W.O.R.D. Sequel Set On Mars
  25. Our First Look At The Batwoman Who Laughs (Spoilers)
  26. Deadpool Will Be In Wolverine… But Really Not In X-Force
  27. Punisher Changes His Skull in The Daily LITG, 21st of December 2021

LITG three years ago, Wrestling, Mandalorian, Zack Snyder

  1. WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
  2. Dave Bautista Wants to Know Why Men Cut Their Balls Off for Trump
  3. The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Chimes in on Season Two Finale
  4. Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin
  5. Let's Take A Look At Some New Hasbro Marvel Legends & Retro Figures
  6. DC Future State Gossip: No More Shagging In The Justice League
  7. Prodigal Son Cast Teases Season 2 Twists, Turns; New Images Released
  8. Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid Cast Reunion Looks to Sweep Hunger's Leg
  9. DC Future State Gossip: What Future Is There For Teen Titans?
  10. Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Confirms Pregnancy Written Into Season 5
  11. Marvel Comics Runs Two-Tone Variant Covers by Michael Cho in March
  12. Marvel Launches The Trial Of Ultraman in March 2021
  13. Behemoth Signs Multi-Year Simon & Schuster Global Distribution Deal
  14. Marvel Publishes The Vitals: True Nurse Stories, Not To Comic Shops
  15. Destiny NY Launches From Black Mask in March 2021
  16. Vanessa Flores Sells Debut Graphic Novel Moriviví For Six Figures 
  17. DC Future State Gossip: Green Lantern Does A Star Trek: Discovery
  18. DC Future State Flash Gossip: Wally West, What Did You Do? (Spoilers)

LITG four years ago… your mother was a Tracer

  1. A-List Marvel Creator Admits to Tracing Other Creators' Work
  2. So Why Were Copies of Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Destroyed Anyway?
  3. "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3" Reveals Several New X-Men Skins
  4. Confirmed: The Venom Island of Venom #21 is The Same One From Amazing Spider-Man #347
  5. 3,124,461 Thoughts About Marvel's Incoming #1, Out On Thursday (Spoilers)
  6. Tom King and Tom Taylor Team Up on Twitter to Cancel Mitch Gerads
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. Supergirl Returns to Kotobukiya with New Bishoujo Statu
  9. "Loki": Tom Hiddleston's "Team Loki"; Promises "See You in the New Year"
  10. "Sea Of Thieves" Launches "Year In Review" Feature

LITG five years ago… Sacha Baron Cohen on the case

And Aquaman was awful.

  1. Doctor Who: Rose Tyler – The Woman Who Saved the Doctor (VIDEO)
  2. Who Is America? – Did Sacha Baron Cohen Uncover a Pedophile Ring?
  3. Aquaman Review: Not a Disaster But Still a Giant Mess
  4. Titans 'Dick Grayson' End Credits Tease Young Justice Fans (SPOILER)
  5. Jon Kasdan Reminds Us 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Could Have Opened TONIGHT

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bill Willingham, creator of Elementals, co-creator of Fables, Shadowpact, writer on Robin.
  • Mike Marts, EIC of AfterShock Comics
  • Rob Potchak, Gamestop Store Manager
  • Tony Isabella, co-creator of Black Goliath, Black Lightning, Misty Knight.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

X-Men

