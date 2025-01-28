Posted in: TV | Tagged: alien: earth, newlitg
Alien: Earth Official Teaser in the Daily LITG, 28th January 2025
Alien: Earth Official Teaser: was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Alien: Earth Official Teaser and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Alien: Earth Official Teaser: This Summer, The Horror Hits Home
- DC Lists All The Justice League Comics To Read To Make Sense Of It All
- Superman Teaser: "Absolutely Zero CG" in Corenswet's Face: James Gunn
- The Rookie Gets Kelly Clarkson Apology: "I Was an Idiot on That Set"
- Cyclops Gets An X-Force Of His Own (X-Men #10 Spoilers)
- New McFarlane Toys DC Comics Platinum Editions Variants Revealed
- The Hunger Games Star Confirms He Won't Be Returning for the Next Film
- Ultimate Beats Absolute In The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Marvel Vs Capcom & Marvel Vs Disney Variant Covers in April
- The Acolyte: 2024 Disney Viewing Numbers Raise Cancellation Questions
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- When Chuck Rozanski Met With The Department Of Justice About Diamond
- 60 Shots Of Cosplay from MegaCon Live 2025, and A Little TikTok
- Pau Scorpi To Be The New Artist On The Bloodied Comic From Issue 3
- One Path, Past Time & Gatchaman Ryu in Mad Cave's April 2025 Solicits
- Dino Battaglia's Inspector Coke Trilogy In English For The First Time
- Nightshade Author Michael Connelly – Daily LITG, 27th January 2025
- Nigel Parkinson, The Modern Day Face Of The Beano Weekly Comic
LITG one year ago… Penthouse Comics with Guillem March
- Guillem March On Penthouse Comics #2 Out In April
- The Return Of Krakoan Resurrection For Dead X-Men (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Erin Moriarty Blasts Megyn Kelly, Trolls Over Body-Shaming
- Seven New Comics Launch In Dark Horse Comics Full April 2024 Solicits
- Disney Unveils Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set
- Marvel Comics' Full Solicits And Solicitations For April 2024
- Stranger Things 5: Check Out These New Images From Hawkins High Set
- Dead X-Men #1 Preview: Krakoa's Corpses Kick Butt
- Todd McFarlane To Sign A Copy Of Spawn #350 For All Comic Stores
- Ram V & Lalit Kumar Sharma's The Vigil TPB Gets A 50,000 Print Run
- Magma Comix Launch With Comics With Big Names In April 2024 Solicits
- Pornsak Pichetshote & Jesse Lonergan's Surprise Ashcan For Man's Best
- Sean Murphy's Zorro Ends in Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian's 2024 Solicits
- Barkham Asylum by Yehudi Mercado Gets 40,000 Print Run From DC Comics
- Marvel Solicits Still in the Daily LITG, the 27th of January, 2024
LITG two years ago, Superman Gets Another Major Change
- Superman Gets Another Major Change To His Status Quo (Super Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: The Gang Reopens Paddy's
- Justified Revival "A Little Understaffed" During Shootout: Olyphant
- That '90s Show: Mila Kunis Not Buying Jackie/Kelso/Fez Changes
- Captain America Vs Captain America In Marvel Comics May 2023 Solicits
- Titans: Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin & Jay Lycurgo React to Series End
- Punchline Looks Very Different In Batman #132 (Spoilers)
- The Orville: 176 Days Later, Hulu Still Doesn't Have Season 4 Update
- When Bill Jemas Proposed Merging Ultimate & Regular Marvel Universes
- Fantagraphics To Publish The 1963 Annual by Don Simpson in 2023, Ish
- You Can Have My Back: Yen Press to Publish BL Fantasy Light Novel
- TikTok Comic, Ashfall from Michael Le, John Garvin & Michael Mumbauer
- Copyright Protection On AI Comic Book Revoked By US Government?
- Matt Baker Covers Quality Comics' Love Secrets #40, Up for Auction
- London Film & Comic Con Announces A New Comics Working Group
LITG three years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who
- How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Was Set Up By Steven Moffat
- Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers
- CGC Asks Bad Idea To Stop Selling The Slabbed Invisible Comics
- Will Mary Jane Wearing The Black Cat's Costume Be A Regular Thing?
- Saturday Night Live: Ingraham's Response As Bad As We Needed It To Be
- The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Wants Everyone (But His Mom) Watching
- Anyone Notice Peacemaker's Opening Dance Number Is Space Invaders?
- The CIA X-Desk to Wakandan Mutantphobia in X-Men Krakoan Comics Today
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – The Last Time We'll See This Team
- Superman & Lois Season 2: Tyler Hoechlin Talks That [SPOILER] Twist
- Ryan Parrott & Evgeny Bornyakov's Dead Day Booms on eBay After TV Deal
- Art Spiegelman's Maus Back In Bestseller Charts After Classroom Ban
- Preview Of Justin Mason's Artwork for Spider-Punk #1 In April
- PrintWatch: Second Prints From Cowboy Bebop To Catwoman
- Marvel Objects To POW Entertainment Trademark For 'True Believer'
- DC Gives Away Tribal Tattoos For Wonder Woman's Trial of the Amazons
- Dan Watters Adapts David Bowie's The Man Who Fell To Earth As A Comic
- The God Of Hammers In The Daily LITG 27th January 2022
LITG four years ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones
- American Gods: Neil Gaiman On Anansi/S03; Orlando Jones Responds
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Drops Some Serious Season 6 Looks
- Who Gets Knullified In Today's King In Black Crossovers? (Spoilers)
- Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Funko Fair TV Reveals – Bewitched, Frasier, and Happy Days
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
- Law & Order: OC – Christopher Meloni Says They're Working On It
- The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield
- Staged Series 2 Episode 3: Simon Pegg & Nick Frost Torture Tennant!
- The Mandalorian: McMahon Believes Series Helped Sasha Banks Improve
- Comicsgate Figure Quits Republican Vice Chair After QAnon Gaffe
- CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1
- PrintingWatch: We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Fifth Print
- Comic Writer Trashes Recap Pages; Top Industry Designer Responds
- Smear Campaign Has Already Begun For X-Men Election
- Strange Attractors Returns In April From It's Alive
- Lex Luthor Guide To Being A Colonial Dictator, In Future State
- Is BRZRKR Keanu Reeves' Way Of Playing Wolverine?
- Where Does The Magistrate Get Its Wonderful Toys In DC Future State?
- How Did Bruce Wayne Survive His Death In DC Future State??
- The Full Candidate List For X-Men Vote From Tonight (UPDATE)
LITG five years ago – we had a new Doctor
And DC Comics was getting later
- Doctor… Who? Five Possible Theories (Spoilers)
- The Flash #750 Will Be LATE – As Will a Few Other DC Comics
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Fugitive Of The Judoon (Massive #Spoilers)
- Funko Brings To Life More Pop Icons in their Newest Reveal
- Dan DiDio Shows Off His Package In Metal Men #4
- Marvel Omnibuses For Late 2020/21 – From Absolute Carnage to Donny Cates' Cosmic Universe
- The First 25 Hot Comics Of 2020
- "The Walking Dead" S10: We Almost Missed Negan in Whisperers Mask
- Atari Announces Video Game-Themed Arati Hotel In The Works
- Next "Secret Lair" Drop: "Year of the Rat"! – "Magic: The Gathering"
LITG six years ago – Blizzard slashed
And when Marvel Comics were still publishing Punisher.
- Blizzard Randomly Slashed Prices on Overwatch Permanently
- Next Week's Punisher #7 Exposes the Size of Frank Castle's Penis (Spoilers)
- Uncanny X-Men Annual #1 is Marvel's Apology to Cyclops Fans [X-ual Healing 1-23-19]
- Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
- Doctor Who, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fashion Crossover
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jason Aaron, co-creator of Scalped, writer on The Avengers.
- Hunt Emerson, creator on Outrageous Tales From the Old Testament, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Thunderdogs and The Beano.
- Todd Klein, legendary comic book letterer.
- Tony Harris, co-creator of Ex Machina and War Heroes, artist on Starman.
- Dærick Gröss Sr. creator of Murcielaga She-Bat
- Matt Spatola, writer of The Venger: Dead Man Rising
