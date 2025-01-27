Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, Nightshade

Nightshade Author Michael Connelly – Daily LITG, 27th January 2025

Nightshade author Michael Connelly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Nightshade author Michael Connelly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Nightshade Author Michael Connelly and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Marvel Solicits

LITG two years ago, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

LITG three years ago, God Of Hammers

LITG four years ago, Paramount+, Lucifer and Pokemon GO

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large

And Wolverine was up to stuff.

LITG six years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Starkings, comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen

comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen Steve Leialoha , artist on Spider-Woman and Fables.

, artist on Spider-Woman and Fables. Peter Laird , co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Frank Miller , creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil.

, creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil. Sean Phillips, co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal

co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal Tom Vincent , artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor.

, artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor. Stefan Petrucha, writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files.

writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files. Christopher Sotomayor, comics colourist

comics colourist Mike Negin , Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP

, Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP Raven Gregory , creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope

, creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope Lee Garbett , artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl

, artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl Ben Grisanti of Hypnotic Dog Comics

of Hypnotic Dog Comics Renato Camilo, artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy

artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy Michael Nelsen, writer and artist on Supernaut, Gudrun and Cryptwalker.

