Posted in: TV | Tagged: malcolm in the middle, newlitg

Erik Per Sullivan Not Returning in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2025

Erik Per Sullivan not returning to the Malcolm in the Middle revival in The Daily LITG, for the 13th of June, 2025

Erik Per Sullivan not returning to the Malcolm in the Middle revival was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Erik Per Sullivan not returning to the Malcolm in the Middle revival on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Batman #149

And everything else I wrote (or had published) yesterday.

LITG two years ago, Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse

LITG three years ago, Finishing American Gods

LITG four years ago – Westworld's Prodigal Son

LITG five years ago, Eric Stephenson on DC Comics

It must be said that Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson's written assault against DC Comics, leaked to Bleeding Cool five years ago and followed up everywhere, must have been particularly hard for DC publisher Jim Lee, co-founder of Image Comics, to read. And was probably the true intended audience.

LITG six years ago, Rob Liefeld on DC Comics

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics and the Image Comics that never happened, if it was there at all.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Frank Cirocco , founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion.

, founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion. Brett Breeding , inker, co-creator of Doomsday.

, inker, co-creator of Doomsday. Jerry Whitworth, comics archivist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!