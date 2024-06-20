Posted in: TV | Tagged: , ,

Home Truths About Homelander in The Daily LITG, 20th June, 2024

The Boys and Homelander getting review bombed still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

The Boys and Homelander getting review bombed topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

the boys
Homelander in THE BOYS (Image: Prime Video Screencaps)

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Homelander

  1. The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy 
  2. Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)
  3. Zeb Wells & John Romita To Quit Amazing Spider-Man After Final Arc
  4. Mary Jane Watson The Secrets & Lies of Ultimate Spider-Man (Spoilers)
  5. Yes, America, Catwoman Will Be Getting A 69 From DC Comics
  6. Build Up a Batman Batmobile Collection with Hot Wheels for SDCC 
  7. Green Lantern Dark in October From DC, Batman Nightfire In November
  8. Merc with a Metal Suit: Deadpool Becomes Iron Man with Hot Toys
  9. Ms Marvel's Place In The Marvel Universe – Dead Or Alive? (Spoilers)
  10. NYX #1 Sees Ms Marvel Ask "Who Is The Krakoan?"

LITG one year ago, Jack Kirby is back

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

  1. Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
  2. One Piece Cast Reacts to Seeing Teaser; Official Images Released
  3. Kang Spoils Upcoming Avenger Threats to the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
  4. Emma Frost And Tony Stark To Marry, They Deserve Each Other
  5. The Flash Stumbles, Elemental No Better At Weekend Box Office
  6. The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
  7. Who Knows The Truth About Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity? (Spoilers)
  8. Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding
  9. The Walking Dead Spinoff Teaser Finds Norman Reedus' Daryl Set Adrift 
  10. James Gunn Sees Bigger Problem Than Just Too Much Superhero Stuff
  11. The Horror of Reed Crandall's Doll Man #42 Cover, at Auction
  12. Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding
  13. Ghost Rider by Dick Ayers Shoots A Dragon in Ghost Rider 7, at Auction
  14. Dave 'Watchmen' Gibbons Was Originally Asked To Draw Jupiter's Legacy
  15. Comic Store In Your Future – Is This Business Or Craziness?
  16. Ryan Stegman Goes Variant for Image Comics & KLC's Kill Your Darlings
  17. Something Is Killing The Children #1 Pen & Ink Sells For $150
  18. Prepare For Major Comics Delays as UPS Vote to Authorise Strikes
  19. Disneyland Paris To Turn Kids Into Professional Marvel Comics Artists
  20. The Kirby Family in The Daily LITG, the 19th of June, 2023

LITG two years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

THE X-FILES ('The X-Files' image courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
THE X-FILES ('The X-Files' image courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
  1. The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
  2. The Boys Is Satire & Homelander's Evil: Reddit Revelations? BCTVDD
  3. Gerard Way & Grant Morrison's Batman Punk Song & Arkham Asylum 2
  4. Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Gets Jacked for "Work", Posts Results
  5. DC Comics First Look At Ben Affleck Batman From The Flash Movie
  6. Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
  7. Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
  8. McFarlane Reveals Target Exclusive Line Art Variant Batman Figure
  9. The Chosen One: Tragedy Strikes American Jesus Netflix Series Adapt
  10. Scott Reed Swipes the 80s for 'Saga Of A Doomed Universe' #1 From CEX
  11. Blue Beetle vs Dinosaurs and the Threat from Saturn, Up for Auction
  12. New A.X.E.: Judgment Day Teaser Features Clenched Uranos
  13. "The Outlaw Batman" On Trial in Detective Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Green Eggs And Thank FOC It's The 18th of June, 2022
  15. Jon Kent Superman, Jace Fox Batman, Yara Flor Wonder Girl Hershey Bars
  16. Tee Franklin Revives Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider, For Marvel
  17. Grant Morrisoning The TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 18th of June 2022

LITG three years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series

Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
Star Wars: The Black Series in The Daily LITG Credit: Hasbro
  1. Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
  2. Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
  3. Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
  5. Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
  6. Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
  7. Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
  8. DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
  9. Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
  10. Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look
  11. PrintWatch: White #1 Gets 40,000 Orders and Second Printing
  12. The Debut of Kismet, the First Muslim Superhero, Up for Auction
  13. Amazing Spider-Man #667 Gabrielle Dell'Otto Variant Sells For $33,600
  14. Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
  15. Surplus Bomber Economics of Donald Duck in Volcano Valley, at Auction
  16. Comics on Vinyl, Godzilla Poster, on Auction at Heritage
  17. Marieke Nijkamp & Sylvia Bi Sell Graphic Novel Series, Ink Girls
  18. New Graphic Novel Unicons by Smallville's Daniel Sulzberg & Neil Sadhu
  19. YA Graphic Novel Debut Maelstrom by Lora Merriman Sells For 6 Figures
  20. Complete Jae Lee Hellshock #1 and #2 Original Artwork At Auction
  21. Enlightened, a Graphic Novel Biography by Sachi Ediriweera For 2023
  22. Nick Spencer Swaps Spider-Man For Substack, Daily LITG 19th June 2021

LITG four years ago, Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.

  1. Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
  2. Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
  3. Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
  4. It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th 2020
  5. DC Comics Removes Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story From Death Metal
  6. Full Marvel Comics September 2020 Solicitations – So Far
  7. The Good Place: Jacinto, Harper Comment on Megan Amram Tweets
  8. DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
  9. An Even Fuller Marvel Comics Solicitations for September 2020
  10. The Walmart Report: New 4 Packs, DC Supply, Diamond Demand

LITG five years ago, Iron Man crosses over

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

  1. Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
  2. A Very Big Change for Bruce Wayne in Today's Batman #73 (Spoilers)
  3. And Now Another Major Change for Luthor in Today's Justice League #26 (Spoilers)
  4. A Very Big Change in Today's Aquaman #49 (Spoilers)
  5. 13 Things We Learned From Frank Miller's Clark Kent in Superman Year One #1 (Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Marc Andreyko, writer on Manhunter, TorsoBatwoman, Wonder Woman '77.
  • Tyler Kirkham, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2
  • Jamie Boardman, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics
  • John E. Workman Jr, comic book letterer.
  • Mike Marano, writer on Holmes Inc.
  • Guy Dorian Sr, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.
  • Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

