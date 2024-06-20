Posted in: TV | Tagged: Homelander, newlitg, the boys

Home Truths About Homelander in The Daily LITG, 20th June, 2024

The Boys and Homelander getting review bombed still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

The Boys and Homelander getting review bombed topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Homelander

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Jack Kirby is back

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

LITG two years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

LITG three years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series

LITG four years ago, Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.

LITG five years ago, Iron Man crosses over

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Marc Andreyko, writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77.

writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77. Tyler Kirkham , artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2

, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2 Jamie Boardman , former Marketing Director at Titan Comics

, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics John E. Workman Jr, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Mike Marano, writer on Holmes Inc.

writer on Holmes Inc. Guy Dorian Sr, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.

artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents. Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

