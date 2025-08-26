Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fanexpo, newlitg
A.I. Protest at FanExpo in The Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2025
A.I. Protest at FanExpo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Police were called to FanExpo after an A.I. protest at Bell's booth drew major attention and headlines.
- Catch the top trending FanExpo stories and comic industry news from Bleeding Cool's daily roundup.
- A look back at the most-read pop culture stories from FanExpo and the comics world over the past six years.
- Get updated on Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and more with highlights from FanExpo and comic book releases.
A.I. Protest at FanExpo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
A.I. Protest at FanExpo and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Police Called Over A.I. Protest Against Bell's Booth At FanExpo Canada
- 27 Marvel December 2025 Solicits, Frankensteined – Second Draft
- Customize the Force with Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in August 2025
- Boom Studios' Full November 2025 Solicits With Brzrkr: Bleeding Tide
- James Gunn Confirms Sean Gunn Playing OG Maxwell Lord in DCU
- Avengers #29 Preview: Myrddin Exposed, Reed's Role Disclosed
- PrintWatch: Absolute Wonder Woman's Eleven New Printings
- Marvel Confirms Hulk Smash Everything by Ryan North & Vincenzo Carratù
- Justice League Unlimited #10 Preview: Earth Ignores Apokolypse
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- Image Comics' Accounting E-mails Hacked, Don't Click On That Link
- Diamond's Biggest Retailer Sale Ever With 12,000 Different Print Items
- Valiant Entertainment's December 2025 Full Solicits – Man Made Hell
- Dstlry's November 2025 Full Solicits, Launching Galactic #1
- Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way Won Graphic Novel Hugo Award
- Kenny Ruiz's Star Wars Manga in Viz's November 2025 Full Solicits
- Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber in The Daily LITG, 25th of August, 2025
LITG one year ago, Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue
- It's Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue
- The Batman Returns to Theaters Along with a Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket
- Jonathan Hickman Goes Back To Krakoa For Aliens Vs Avengers (Spoilers)
- Rewriting Spider-Man's Old Stories To Include Mobile Phones (Spoilers)
- The Boys Season 5: We're Getting In-Universe Final Season Updates
- Buyers Got David Mazzucchelli's Own Copies Of Batman Artist's Edition
- Zeb Wells Ties Up Loose Spider-Ends (Amazing Spider-Man #56 Spoilers)
- Iman Vellani Writes Adult Ms Marvel As A Herald Of Galactus (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian: Sigourney Weaver Confirms Film Casting, Met Grogu
- Heartstopper Season 3 Episode Titles Released; New Image Gallery
- A New Spider-Man Symbiote Suit For Aliens Vs Avengers (Spoilers)
- Cory Crater and Damian Couceiro are Missing On The Moon from Mad Cave
- Basketball Werewolves in Block'd by Brian Hawkins & Ignacio Di Meglio
- Today's X-Men, Past, Present, Future, Parallel & Crossover (Spoilers)
- Stay Awake #1 in Afterlight Comics' November 2024 Solicits
LITG two years ago, Diane Nelson on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League
- DC Comics President Thought Joss Whedon's Justice League Was Terrible
- The Transformers: The Movie 86-21 Ultra Magnus Arrives from Hasbro
- Rick and Morty Takes On Justin Roiland Issue & More Season 7 Notes
- Saraya Becomes AEW Women's Champion at All In, Stabbing WWE in Back
- Hasbro Debuts Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Terracon Nightbird
- Good Omens: Neil Gaiman on Pratchett/Season 3 Plans; "Fanfic" Slight
- Tom King Wants Wonder Woman To Get Her Own Dark Knight Returns
- The Lost, And Regained, Powers of Hal Jordan Green Lantern (Spoilers)
- Babylon 5: J Michael Straczynski on "Joyful Noise" of "The Road Home"
- Matt Wagner On The Return Of Grendel In 2024
- The Spider-Man Movie Deal With Marvel "Kept The Lights On" At Sony
- When Avi Arad Stole Kevin Feige From The X-Men Movies For the MCU
- The Men Who Sold Marvel And The Disney Men Who Bought It
- Lesbian Experience Gets New Chapter- Seven Seas November Solicits 2023
- The Comics Industry Suffers Without A Proper Sales Chart
- Refrainbow's Boyfriends in Webtoon Unscrolled November 2023 Solicits
- Yuu Minaduki's Love Nest 2nd Generation in Viz November 2023 Soliicts
- Winnie the Pooh Demon Hunter in Antarctic Press November 2023 Solicits
- Commander Ultra Magnus in The Daily LITG, 28th of August, 2023
LITG three years ago, When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Clears Up Jonathan Kent Recasting Rumors
- Marvel Comics Removes Masters Of Kung Fu Mentions From Its Website
- Kyle Rayner Hispanic Heritage Month Variant Cooks Up Controversy
- Love Is Blind: After The Altar S02 Teases Relationship Aftermaths
- Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics in Daily LITG, 28th August 2022
- Jameela Jamil Shares Look at "Slightly Lower" She-Hulk/Titania Punch
- She-Hulk: Before Tatiana Maslany, We (Almost) Had… Brigitte Nielsen?
- Star Trek: Picard S03 Will Include Tasha Yar, Denise Crosby Confirms
- How The Death Of Orpheus In Sandman #49 Led To Dream's Demise
- Comic Store In Your Future: Were Comics From The Past Better?
- Matt Baker Covers Quality's Bride Romances #7, Up for Auction
- Lady Satan and the Origin of K-9 in Bulls-Eye Comics #11, at Auction
- PrintWatch: Dark Crisis Third Prints, Riddler & Frank Miller's Seconds
- Tori Amos Thanks FOC It's Sunday, The 28th of August
- Kyle Rayner Hispanic Heritage Month Variant Cooks Up Controversy
- Al Ewing & Kasie Nie's Wasp #1 In Time For Quantumania
- Ethan M. Aldridge's Gets A New Graphic Novel, The Lady's Favor
- Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics in Daily LITG, 28th August 2022
LITG four years ago, The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes
- The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero
- World Of Warcraft Dev Team Issues Statement On Game's Future
- WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
- Gotham Gossip For The Fear State Ahead (Spoilers)
- Gun Honey Thanks FOC It's Saturday, the 28th of August
- DC Comics To Publish Grant Morrison's Absolute Multiversity
- The Show Review: Alan Moore's First Film Far Funnier Than You Expect
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Mew-Themed Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike
- Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #3: Elite Trainer Box
- Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers
- Hercules vs Thor in Journey into Mystery Annual #1, Up for Auction
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Gets TMNT Hardcover
- Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter Sell Scholastic Two New OGNs
- World Of Warcraft's Future in The Daily LITG, 28th of August 2021
LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Charizard X Counters In Pokémon GO
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Batwoman, Black Canary & White Canary Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls
- Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Blastoise Counters In Pokémon GO
- Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
- Funko Unveils New South Park Pops Headed Our Way
- Michael Davis Has A Message For The New Milestone Comics Relaunch
- Boom Studios Really Wants Mega Man to be the New Power Rangers
- Three Pages From The Three Jokers #2 – What Will The Shock Scene Be?
- Jim Starlin Chops Off Donald Trump's Head In Dreadstar Returns
- Non-Stop Spider-Man Rescheduled For January, Marvel MIA List Updated
- Alessandro Vitti Replaced By Ron Garney on Keanu Reeves' BZRKR
- Every Appearance Of Gaggy, As Seen In Batman: The Three Jokers
- New Mutants Co-Creator Bob McLeod's Name Misspelled In Movie Credits
LITG six years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000
When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000…
- Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Change Between Original and Reprinted Superman #14, Out Today
- Could This Star Wars Theory About Emperor Palpatine Be True?
- Naomi Arrives Early to Meet the Rest of the DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)
- Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancellation Gossip – Punisher, Invaders, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- How Tomorrow's Marvel Comics #1000 Will Change Things (Spoilers)
- Caricature, Cyphers and Cuts To The Heart in House Of X #3 (Spoilers)
- LATE: DC Comics Cancels Orders For Shazam! #9, #10 and #11
- "She-Hulk": A Strong Casting Opportunity for Marvel [OPINION]
- Gossip: No One Mention the Inhumans, Ms Marvel
- "Proud Boys" Protest Mile High Comics in Denver, Colorado, Over Drag Show
- Doctor Strange #18 – The Perfect Super-Hero Comic Book That You May Just Miss Today
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jason Latour, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.
- Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.
- Bradley Bradley, grader at CGC.
- David Messina, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…
- Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Lightsaber,Lightsaber,Lightsaber,Lightsaber,Lightsaber,Lightsaber,Lightsaber