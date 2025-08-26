Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

A.I. Protest at FanExpo in The Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2025

A.I. Protest at FanExpo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Bell Canada AI Fan Expo Canada
YouTube Screencap

A.I. Protest at FanExpo and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Police Called Over A.I. Protest Against Bell's Booth At FanExpo Canada
  2. 27 Marvel December 2025 Solicits, Frankensteined – Second Draft
  3. Customize the Force with Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber
  4. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in August 2025
  5. Boom Studios' Full November 2025 Solicits With Brzrkr: Bleeding Tide
  6. James Gunn Confirms Sean Gunn Playing OG Maxwell Lord in DCU
  7. Avengers #29 Preview: Myrddin Exposed, Reed's Role Disclosed
  8. PrintWatch: Absolute Wonder Woman's Eleven New Printings
  9. Marvel Confirms Hulk Smash Everything by Ryan North & Vincenzo Carratù
  10. Justice League Unlimited #10 Preview: Earth Ignores Apokolypse

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue

It's Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue 
Power Rangers Credit: Diamond Select Toys
  1. It's Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue
  2. The Batman Returns to Theaters Along with a Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket
  3. Jonathan Hickman Goes Back To Krakoa For Aliens Vs Avengers (Spoilers)
  4. Rewriting Spider-Man's Old Stories To Include Mobile Phones (Spoilers)
  5. The Boys Season 5: We're Getting In-Universe Final Season Updates 
  6. Buyers Got David Mazzucchelli's Own Copies Of Batman Artist's Edition
  7. Zeb Wells Ties Up Loose Spider-Ends (Amazing Spider-Man #56 Spoilers)
  8. Iman Vellani Writes Adult Ms Marvel As A Herald Of Galactus (Spoilers)
  9. The Mandalorian: Sigourney Weaver Confirms Film Casting, Met Grogu 
  10. Heartstopper Season 3 Episode Titles Released; New Image Gallery
  11. A New Spider-Man Symbiote Suit For Aliens Vs Avengers (Spoilers)
  12. Cory Crater and Damian Couceiro are Missing On The Moon from Mad Cave
  13. Basketball Werewolves in Block'd by Brian Hawkins & Ignacio Di Meglio
  14. Today's X-Men, Past, Present, Future, Parallel & Crossover (Spoilers)
  15. Stay Awake #1 in Afterlight Comics' November 2024 Solicits

LITG two years ago, Diane Nelson on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League

Zack Snyder Shares a B&W Trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League
Zack Snyder's Justice Leauge graphic. Credit: HBO Max
  1. DC Comics President Thought Joss Whedon's Justice League Was Terrible
  2. The Transformers: The Movie 86-21 Ultra Magnus Arrives from Hasbro
  3. Rick and Morty Takes On Justin Roiland Issue &#038; More Season 7 Notes
  4. Saraya Becomes AEW Women's Champion at All In, Stabbing WWE in Back
  5. Hasbro Debuts Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Terracon Nightbird
  6. Good Omens: Neil Gaiman on Pratchett/Season 3 Plans; "Fanfic" Slight 
  7. Tom King Wants Wonder Woman To Get Her Own Dark Knight Returns
  8. The Lost, And Regained, Powers of Hal Jordan Green Lantern (Spoilers)
  9. Babylon 5: J Michael Straczynski on "Joyful Noise" of "The Road Home"
  10. Matt Wagner On The Return Of Grendel In 2024
  11. The Spider-Man Movie Deal With Marvel "Kept The Lights On" At Sony
  12. When Avi Arad Stole Kevin Feige From The X-Men Movies For the MCU
  13. The Men Who Sold Marvel And The Disney Men Who Bought It
  14. Lesbian Experience Gets New Chapter- Seven Seas November Solicits 2023
  15. The Comics Industry Suffers Without A Proper Sales Chart
  16. Refrainbow's Boyfriends in Webtoon Unscrolled November 2023 Solicits
  17. Yuu Minaduki's Love Nest 2nd Generation in Viz November 2023 Soliicts
  18. Winnie the Pooh Demon Hunter in Antarctic Press November 2023 Solicits
  19. Commander Ultra Magnus in The Daily LITG, 28th of August, 2023

LITG three years ago, When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman

When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
Todd McFarlane's Sandman in Daily LITG, 29th August 2022
  1. When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
  2. Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Clears Up Jonathan Kent Recasting Rumors
  3. Marvel Comics Removes Masters Of Kung Fu Mentions From Its Website
  4. Kyle Rayner Hispanic Heritage Month Variant Cooks Up Controversy
  5. Love Is Blind: After The Altar S02 Teases Relationship Aftermaths
  6. Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics in Daily LITG, 28th August 2022
  7. Jameela Jamil Shares Look at "Slightly Lower" She-Hulk/Titania Punch
  8. She-Hulk: Before Tatiana Maslany, We (Almost) Had… Brigitte Nielsen?
  9. Star Trek: Picard S03 Will Include Tasha Yar, Denise Crosby Confirms
  10. How The Death Of Orpheus In Sandman #49 Led To Dream's Demise
  11. Comic Store In Your Future: Were Comics From The Past Better?
  12. Matt Baker Covers Quality's Bride Romances #7, Up for Auction
  13. Lady Satan and the Origin of K-9 in Bulls-Eye Comics #11, at Auction
  14. PrintWatch: Dark Crisis Third Prints, Riddler & Frank Miller's Seconds
  15. Tori Amos Thanks FOC It's Sunday, The 28th of August
  16. Kyle Rayner Hispanic Heritage Month Variant Cooks Up Controversy
  17. Al Ewing & Kasie Nie's Wasp #1 In Time For Quantumania
  18. Ethan M. Aldridge's Gets A New Graphic Novel, The Lady's Favor
  19. Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics in Daily LITG, 28th August 2022

LITG four years ago, The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes

The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero
LITG Credit: threezero
  1. The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero
  2. World Of Warcraft Dev Team Issues Statement On Game's Future
  3. WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
  4. Gotham Gossip For The Fear State Ahead (Spoilers)
  5. Gun Honey Thanks FOC It's Saturday, the 28th of August
  6. DC Comics To Publish Grant Morrison's Absolute Multiversity
  7. The Show Review: Alan Moore's First Film Far Funnier Than You Expect
  8. Pokémon TCG Reveals Mew-Themed Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike
  9. Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #3: Elite Trainer Box
  10. Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers
  11. Hercules vs Thor in Journey into Mystery Annual #1, Up for Auction
  12. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Gets TMNT Hardcover
  13. Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter Sell Scholastic Two New OGNs
  14. World Of Warcraft's Future in The Daily LITG, 28th of August 2021

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon

  1. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
  2. Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Charizard X Counters In Pokémon GO
  3. The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  4. Batwoman, Black Canary & White Canary Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls
  5. Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Blastoise Counters In Pokémon GO
  6. Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
  7. Funko Unveils New South Park Pops Headed Our Way
  8. Michael Davis Has A Message For The New Milestone Comics Relaunch
  9. Boom Studios Really Wants Mega Man to be the New Power Rangers
  10. Three Pages From The Three Jokers #2 – What Will The Shock Scene Be?
  11. Jim Starlin Chops Off Donald Trump's Head In Dreadstar Returns
  12. Non-Stop Spider-Man Rescheduled For January, Marvel MIA List Updated
  13. Alessandro Vitti Replaced By Ron Garney on Keanu Reeves' BZRKR
  14. Every Appearance Of Gaggy, As Seen In Batman: The Three Jokers
  15. New Mutants Co-Creator Bob McLeod's Name Misspelled In Movie Credits

LITG six years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000

When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000…

  1. Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
  2. DC's Legion Skin Colour Change Between Original and Reprinted Superman #14, Out Today
  3. Could This Star Wars Theory About Emperor Palpatine Be True?
  4. Naomi Arrives Early to Meet the Rest of the DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)
  5. Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Cancellation Gossip – Punisher, Invaders, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
  7. How Tomorrow's Marvel Comics #1000 Will Change Things (Spoilers)
  8. Caricature, Cyphers and Cuts To The Heart in House Of X #3 (Spoilers)
  9. LATE: DC Comics Cancels Orders For Shazam! #9, #10 and #11
  10. "She-Hulk": A Strong Casting Opportunity for Marvel [OPINION]
  11. Gossip: No One Mention the Inhumans, Ms Marvel
  12. "Proud Boys" Protest Mile High Comics in Denver, Colorado, Over Drag Show
  13. Doctor Strange #18 – The Perfect Super-Hero Comic Book That You May Just Miss Today

  • Jason Latour, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.
  • Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop. 
  • Bradley Bradley, grader at CGC.
  • David Messina, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…
  • Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.

