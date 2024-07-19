Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, newlitg

Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman – Daily LITG, 19th July 2024

Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

LITG one year ago, It's Always Sunny on Hold

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two years ago, Crypt Of Shadows With Moon Knight, Wolverine, Bloodstone & Bloodline

LITG three years ago – No Emmy Nomination For Gina Carano In Star Wars: The Mandalorian

LITG four years ago, Yesterday's Transformers

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

LITG five years ago.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jessica Kemp of Missed Deadline and Orbital Gallery.

of Missed Deadline and Orbital Gallery. Richard Pini, co-creator of Elfquest.

co-creator of Elfquest. Jamal Igle, creator of Molly Danger.

creator of Molly Danger. Bob Burden, creator of The Flaming Carrot.

creator of The Flaming Carrot. Kasra Ghanbari, creator of Monocyte.

creator of Monocyte. Rupert Bottenberg, co-director of En Masse.

co-director of En Masse. Jesse James, of Jesse James Comics, Arizona

of Jesse James Comics, Arizona Terry LaBan, creator of CUD.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

