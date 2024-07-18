Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In, newlitg

DC All-In And Absolute Go Official in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2024

DC All-In and Absolute going official topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

DC All-In and Absolute going official topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: DC All-In & Absolute Universe

LITG one year ago, Superman back in the shower

And yes, it's Charles Soule's birthday today. Happy birthday sir!

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two years ago, Jon Hamm & Emma Frost

LITG three years ago – Loki

LITG four years ago, Pokemon and the Punisher

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Charles Soule , co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors, writer of Star War, Daredevil, Inhumans, Swamp Thing, Red Lanterns, Thunderbolts, Superman/Wonder Woman, She-Hulk Astomishig X-Men, Wolverines,

, co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors, writer of Star War, Daredevil, Inhumans, Swamp Thing, Red Lanterns, Thunderbolts, Superman/Wonder Woman, She-Hulk Astomishig X-Men, Wolverines, Michael Vance, writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide.

writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide. S. A. Bennett, writer of How to Write Comic Books.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

