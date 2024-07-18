Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

DC All-In And Absolute Go Official in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2024

DC All-In and Absolute going official topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

DC All-In and Absolute going official topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC All In - Having Its Cake And Eating It

The ten most popular stories yesterday: DC All-In & Absolute Universe

  1. Darkseid Will Divide Absolute And Classic DC Universes For DC All-In
  2. Our First Look at Absolute Wonder Woman With Tattoos and Massive Sword
  3. DC All-In & Absolute Universe Details, Creators & Comics Confirmed
  4. Our First Look At Absolute Superman… With Floppy Hair
  5. A New Look At The Big, Big, Absolute Batman
  6. X-Men Bonus Page Reveals Jean Grey's Big Bad (Phoenix #1 Spoilers)
  7. Mark Waid & Chris Samnee Launch Batman And Robin: Year One in October
  8. Hasbro Rolls Out New Transformers: The Movie Optimus Prime Figure 
  9. Renaming Marvel's Prince Of Power To Be Less Like… She-Ra?
  10. Marvel Confirms a 'Brutal' Iron Man by Spencer Ackerman & Julius Ohta

LITG one year ago, Superman back in the shower

Happy Birthday Charles Soule in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2023
Charles Soule By Seth Kushner – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

And yes, it's Charles Soule's birthday today. Happy birthday sir!

  1. Superman Still In the Shower in The Daily LITG, 16th July 2023
  2. The Always Sunny Podcast "Has Been Put On Hold For Now": Details
  3. Marvel Confirms The Death Of Moon Knight
  4. Still In The Shower With Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th July 2023
  5. To Cosplay or Not To Cosplay? SDCC 2023 & SAG-AFTRA/WGA Update
  6. WhatNot/Massive Cancels Heavy Metal, Will Not Publish Volume Two
  7. "A Babylon Event Has Begun"- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's GODS
  8. Frank Miller Will Be Supporting The Strikes At San Diego Comic-Con
  9. Matt Lesniewski's Faceless & The Family Comes to Oni Press For SDCC
  10. They Keep On Killing Off Batman- This Week's Knight Terrors Spoilers
  11. Emma Mills & Sarah Nicole Kennedy Create The Greenies Graphic Novels
  12. Safiya Zerrougui's Queer Gothic Romance OGN, Henna For The Jinn
  13. A Vicious Circle #2 Does More Than Punch Nazis, But Does That As Well
  14. The Return of Galaxy: The Prettiest Star to DC in Hawkgirl Spoilers)
  15. Matthew Erman & Sam Beck's Graphic Novel About Teens in an Ohio Cult
  16. Stuck In The Shower With Superman in The Daily LITG, 17th July 2023

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

  1. Terrors of the Jungle #17
  2. Startling Terror Tales #10
  3. Shocking Mystery Cases #50
  4. Suspense Comics #7
  5. Suspense Comics #4

LITG two years ago, Jon Hamm & Emma Frost

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

  1. Of Course Jon Hamm & Emma Frost Were An Item – X-Men's Hellfire Gala
  2. Chris Claremont's New Marvel Comic Is… X-Treme X-Men²
  3. Star Trek: SNW: Melissa Navia to Anti-Ortegas Bigots: "We All See You"
  4. Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Reveals 60th Anniversary Plans
  5. GI Joe, Thundercats, Jem, And More COming To SDCC From Super7
  6. Today Is Starly Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
  7. DC Publishes Tom King & Josh Adams' Tribute To Neal Adams This Week
  8. Stranger Things 4: Jamie Campbell Bower Sincerely Apologizes For Vecna
  9. Hasbro Debuts Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Three Peters Pack
  10. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Has Theory on Star Wars Prequels Hate
  11. All The Comics Publishers You Have To Boycott If You Boycott NFTs
  12. Jack Knight and Starman's Legacy in Starman #0, Up for Auction
  13. Jose Gonzalez's Iconic Rendition of Vampi on Vampirella 19, at Auction
  14. Hellfire Gala & Daredevil Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  15. New Biography, Bryan Talbot: The Father of the British Graphic Novel
  16. Chris Claremont's X-Treme X-Men² in The Daily LITG July 17th 2022

LITG three years ago – Loki

Loki is Really a Show About Therapy, Self-Healing and Redemption
Loki episode 5 still, Disney+
  1. Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing
  2. The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?
  3. The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Starting Season 2; Trailer Update
  4. Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update
  5. Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More
  6. James Tynion IV Planned DC Vs Vampires To Avoid Writing 5G
  7. Funko Ends FunKon 2021 Reveals With Shared Retailer Exclusives List
  8. Pokémon GO Teases Shiny Cranidos & Shieldon For Ultra Unlock 2021
  9. First Appearance Of The X-Men's Rogue To Set Records At Auction
  10. Funko FunKon Day 5 Reveals – Marvel, Rocketeer, My Hero and More
  11. James Tynion IV Planned DC Vs Vampires To Avoid Writing 5G
  12. Speculator Corner: Moon Knight #1, Doctor Badr and Hunter Moon
  13. James Tynion IV To Make His Gotham Head Canon Into Batman Continuity
  14. Amanda Waller To Spark International Incident In Action Comics
  15. Expanding Something Is Killing The Children Into "The Slaughterverse"
  16. Low Key Loki In The Daily LITG, 17th Of July 2021

Pokemon and The Punisher in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2020.a
Pokemon and The Punisher in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2020

LITG four years ago, Pokemon and the Punisher

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

  1. Pokémon GO Friendship Event Is The Final Challenge Before GO Fest
  2. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  3. Dancing with the Stars Made the Wrong Pick with Tyra Banks: Opinion
  4. 15 New Images from Wonder Woman 1984 from Recently Released Books
  5. American Horror Story: Angelica Ross' Season 10 Words Speak Volumes
  6. Hasbro Retro GI Joe Line- Exclusive To Walmart, SDCC Commander In Sept
  7. DC Comics Solicitations October 2020 – Frankensteining Ten Titles
  8. Funko Announces Target Exclusive Designer Batman Pop Series
  9. DC Cancels Batman Who Laughs Orders, Reschedules Criminal Sanity #5
  10. Batgirl, Batman And The Outsiders, Justice League Odyssey Cancelled

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Charles Soule, co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors, writer of  Star War, Daredevil, Inhumans,  Swamp Thing, Red Lanterns, Thunderbolts, Superman/Wonder Woman, She-Hulk Astomishig X-Men, Wolverines, 
  • Michael Vance, writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide.
  • S. A. Bennett, writer of How to Write Comic Books.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
