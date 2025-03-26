Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, newlitg

AENT Bought Diamond Comics in The Daily LITG, 26th of March 2025

AENT or Alliance Entertainment buying Diamond Comic Distributors was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

AENT or Alliance Entertainment buying Diamond Comic Distributors was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

The Diamond Comics Auction in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago…

Tom Brevoort x Bill Jemas x Rob Liefeld tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG two years ago, Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek

LITG three years ago, Marvel's Toilet Paper Printing Process

LITG four years ago, DC Comics recalls the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus

LITG five years ago – the comic industry was being mothballed.

It was the end of times.

LITG six years ago – Walking Dead was previewed

And The Orville was reviewed.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

José Luis Garcia-Lopez, legendary DC comics artist, creator of the DC Comics Style Guide

legendary DC comics artist, creator of the DC Comics Style Guide Brian Bolland , legendary comics creator, artist on The Killing Joke, creator of The Bishop & The Actress

, legendary comics creator, artist on The Killing Joke, creator of The Bishop & The Actress Mark Verheiden, writer on Aliens, Predator, The Mask, Timecop.

writer on Aliens, Predator, The Mask, Timecop. Robert Kraus, owner/creator of independent company RAK Graphics

owner/creator of independent company RAK Graphics Mitch O'Connell, artist on World of Ginger Fox, Munden's Bar and The Badger.

artist on World of Ginger Fox, Munden's Bar and The Badger. Clydene Nee, colourist, organiser of San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley

colourist, organiser of San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley Olivier Jalabert Pro, senior editor at Depuis

senior editor at Depuis Lee Lightfoot, comics artist at Topps and on zombies.

comics artist at Topps and on zombies. Wakefield Morys-Carter, creator of sci-fi collectibles, comics art collector.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

