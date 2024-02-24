Posted in: Comics | Tagged: amalgam, newlitg

Amalgam Without Gerard Jones in The Daily LITG, 24th February 2024

Amalgam without Gerard Jones topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff,

Article Summary Gerard Jones' Amalgam stories removed from DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus.

DC Comics announces 25 new Absolute Power comics by Mark Waid.

Comic shop owners celebrate DC's return to Wednesday release dates.

Marvel offers free issues of Spider-Man, Deadpool, Thor, & Ms Marvel.

Amalgam without Gerard Jones topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Comics' Absolute Power tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Titans Figure Wave

LITG two years ago, Mountain Dew

LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago – Jim Lee woke up

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure.

LITG five years ago – GI Foot Locker

And DC shoved Jorge Jimenez's covers together.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bryan Talbot, graphic novelist, creator of Luther Arkwright

graphic novelist, creator of Luther Arkwright Jim Borgman, creator of Zits

creator of Zits Greg LaRocque, artist on Flash and Legion of Super-Heroes

artist on Flash and Legion of Super-Heroes Keith Wilson, artist on Elementals, Scarlett, Power Of The Atom

artist on Elementals, Scarlett, Power Of The Atom Alan Gill, comics retailer, Ultimate Comics of North Carolina

comics retailer, Ultimate Comics of North Carolina Randy Reynaldo , creator of Rob Hanes Adventures

, creator of Rob Hanes Adventures Mike Armstrong, VP of Reed POP

VP of Reed POP Wade von Grawbadger, comics inker.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Amalgam Amalgam Amalgam Amalgam Amalgam

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!