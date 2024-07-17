Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, newlitg

Chip Zdarsky's Zdarsky Comic News in The Daily LITG, 17th July 2024

Chip Zdarsky's surprise news magazine ZCN topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky's ZCN dominated Bleeding Cool traffic with his comics insight.

Get the scoop on comics, movies, and more in the Daily LITG newsletter.

Discover popular stories including a surprise comic magazine and Marvel's plans.

Explore a nostalgic look at Superman's past and the latest collectibles.

Chip Zdarsky's surprise news magazine ZCN topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Chip Zdarsky

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Superman back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two years ago, Chris Claremont's New Marvel Comic Is… X-Treme X-Men²

Low Key Loki three years ago

LITG four years ago, Wonder Woman 1984 Photos

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, the appearance of Grifter on a Batman cover suggested an immediate return of WildStorm to DC Comics. Well, it took a year.

LITG five years ago, it was San Diego Fifty.

Five years ago, San Diego Comic-Con began its fiftieth annual event.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Christos Gage , writer on Daredevil, Spider-Man,

, writer on Daredevil, Spider-Man, Richard Moore, creator of Far West, Boneyard and Deja Vu.

creator of Far West, Boneyard and Deja Vu. Brian Andersen, creator of Mormon superhero The Stripling Warrior.

creator of Mormon superhero The Stripling Warrior. Jason J. Hughes, Co-owner All the Rage Comics & Games.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Chip Zdarsky Chip Zdarsky Chip Zdarsky Chip Zdarsky Chip Zdarsky

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!