Justice Society Of America #11 In The Daily LITG, 15th March 2024

DC Comics cancelling comic book store orders for Justice Society Of America #11 topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • DC Comics cancels Justice Society Of America #11 orders, trending now.
  • Reflect on a year ago with Russell T Davies returning to Doctor Who.

DC Comics cancelling orders for Justice Society Of America #11 topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Justice Society Of America #11 In The Daily LITG, 15th March 2024

Justice Society Of America #11 tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. DC Comics Cancels Orders For Justice Society Of America #11
  2. Always Sunny: McElhenney, Day, Howerton Agree on How Series Would End
  3. Three Ongoing Main X-Men Comics Announced For SXSW
  4. X-Men '97 EP Brad Winderbaum Releases Statement On Beau DeMayo 
  5. Ending It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia- Daily LITG, 14th March 2024
  6. Did Marvel Add $10 To The Cost Of Immortal Thor Vol 1 By Mistake?
  7. DC Comics JLA Batman Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
  8. Al Ewing Joins DC Comics With DC Pride 2024
  9. Get Ready for Amazon's Fallout Series with Your Own Die-Cast Pip-Boy
  10. X-Men '97: "Speech is Silver, Silence is Golden": Beau DeMayo Account

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Russell T Davies Returns

Doctor Who: What Does Russell T. Davies' Return Mean for the Show?
Russell T. Davies returns to run "Doctor Who", photo courtesy of BBC
  1. Doctor Who: RTD Makes Bold Series 14 Ep. 4 Claim; Director Responds
  2. 23 Marvel Comics in June 2023 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
  3. Red Dwarf: Danny "Cat" John-Jules Posts Instagram Pic Signaling Return
  4. The Rookie Season 5: Eric Winter Teases "New Look" for Next Episode
  5. Rewriting The History Of The Justice Society Of America (Spoilers)
  6. 19 DC June 2023 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
  7. Batman Legend Kevin Conroy Missing From Oscars "In Memoriam" Tribute
  8. Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds
  9. The Last of Us OG "Ellie" Ashley Johnson on S01 Finale, Bella Ramsey
  10. Will Philomena Cunk Join Batman At DC Comics?
  11. Chip Zdarsky & Tom King Owe Their Comics Careers To James Gunn
  12. Chip Zdarsky on Batman #900 and Dawn Of DC
  13. Tom King Will Bring Us "Wonder Woman Outlaw" For Dawn of DC
  14. Vault Partners With Kajabi To Create Vault Unbound & Escape Comixology
  15. Dan Abnett & INJ Culbard Return To Wild's End From Boom Studios
  16. Sarah Jung Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel,  And Then Comes July
  17. Joanna Robinson & Dave Gonzales to Publish Unauthorized MCU History
  18. Jeremy Adams' Flash Facts in The Daily LITG, 14th March 2023

LITG two years ago, Frank Cho's Wonder Woman

Franck Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman Outrage
Wonder Woman Slept With More Women Than You Daily LITG 14th March 2022
  1. Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
  2. The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
  3. Hard Mountain Dew is Truly the Next Level of Hard Soda – Taste Test
  4. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: More Deep Space Nine Nods in Season 3
  5. When JK Rowling Quote-Tweeted Andrew Wheeler
  6. Wally West Flash Enters the Speed Force With McFarlane Toys
  7. Two-Time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Has Passed Away At Age 63
  8. Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman Restores the Multiverse with McFarlane Toys
  9. Wonder Woman Slept With More Women Than You Daily LITG 14th March 2022
  10. No Shazadam, Just Black Adam from Christopher Priest & Rafa Sandoval
  11. PAWsome PUPpets, the First PAW Patrol Book From Dynamite
  12. 7 Page Excerpt From Nate Cosby & Jacob Edgar's Alter Ego Graphic Novel
  13. Sniegoski, Acheson & Maine Turn Vampirella into 1930s Figure The Vamp
  14. J. Scott Campbell Debuts at Boom, with Grim, on Alice Ever After #1
  15. Original Artwork From Jim Starlin Getting Major Bids At Auction
  16. Top 400 Ordered Comics/Graphic Novels With Diamond In January 2022
  17. OmnibusWatch: The Boys Gets 3rd Omnibus Volume Alongside Season 3
  18. Teen Titans Original Artwork By George Pérez Up For Auction
  19. Jordan Clark & Pasquale Qualano on Samurai Sonja From Dynamite Comics
  20. Bernie Wrightson Batman, Freak Show, Frankenstein Original Art Auction
  21. Laurel Snyder & Trung Le Nguyen Create Fairy Hunter Graphic Memoir

LITG three years ago, Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel

Stargate: SG-1 – TV Veteran Actor Cliff Simon Passes Aged 58
LITG: Image courtesy of MGM

  1. Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
  2. Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Fin Asks Stabler What Took So Long
  3. Captain Marvel Turns to Animal Abuse to Overcome Alcoholism
  4. Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
  5. Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Deran Cody's Coming for What's His
  6. Dark Nights Death Metal McFarlane Toys Pre-Orders Go Live
  7. When Will Kalos Legendaries Arrive In Pokémon GO?
  8. Pokémon TCG Cosmic Eclipse Expansion: Complete Review
  9. Dynamite Destroys Dr Seuss Parody Comics Covers After Concerns Raised
  10. Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
  11. Obscure First Appearance of Suicide Squad's Peacemaker Up for Auction
  12. The Week in Comics – Sunday, March 14th, 2021
  13. Obscure Comics: Ladies Home Journal December 1990, & TMNT
  14. What Can You Do For Your Comic Store In Your Future?
  15. The Debut of Alan Moore's Favorite Comic Character Up for Auction
  16. Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Solicits For June 2021
  17. Guillem March's Joker and Karmen – The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  18. Wonder Woman #98 Silver Age Origin Reboot Up for Auction
  19. Gallery Of Greg Capullo Art From New Scott Snyder Creator-Owned Comic
  20. Californian Comic Store Gives Free Comics To The Vaccinated
  21. Former Valiant Executive Editor Joe Illidge Subtweets About Shadowman
  22. Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
  23. Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel – Daily LITG 14th March 2021

LITG four years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

And the first signs of the cancellation of 5G were among us.

  1. "The Walking Dead": Coronavirus Hits Hospital Rick Grimes Woke Up In
  2. Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
  3. SCOOP: Why Was DC Comics' Generation Two: Age of the Metahuman Not in June 2020 Solicitations? The Changing 5G…
  4. What Will Wolverine Stab Next? Plus: the Return of Honey Badger! X-Force #9 [Preview]
  5. Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage? Here's Five Comics You Can Wipe Your Ass With
  6. CBS' NCAA Replacement Schedule: "Hawaii Five-O", "MacGyver" & More
  7. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
  8. "Killing Eve" Season 3: Viewers' (and Eve & Villanelle's) Wild Ride [Teaser]
  9. Damian Wayne as Batman? Jonathan Kent as Superman? Tom Taylor Does His Own 5G With DCeased II
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  11. Speculator Corner: Does FF #6 Shows How Jonathan Hickman Brings Inhumans Into X-Men Empyre? (Spoilers)
  12. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"? Marc Guggenheim Knows Next Crossover

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bob Budiansky, artist on Transformers, creator of Sleepwalker,
  • Eric Zawadzki, co-creator of Headspace, Eternal, The Ghost Engine, Last Born and The Dregs.
  • Stefano Raffaele, artist on Prometheus, Eternal Warrior, The Blackburne Covenant

Justice Society Of America Justice Society Of America Justice Society Of America Justice Society Of America Justice Society Of America Justice Society Of America

