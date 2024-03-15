Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America, newlitg, uncanny x-men
Justice Society Of America #11 In The Daily LITG, 15th March 2024
DC Comics cancelling comic book store orders for Justice Society Of America #11 topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool.
DC Comics cancelling orders for Justice Society Of America #11 topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Justice Society Of America #11 tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- DC Comics Cancels Orders For Justice Society Of America #11
- Always Sunny: McElhenney, Day, Howerton Agree on How Series Would End
- Three Ongoing Main X-Men Comics Announced For SXSW
- X-Men '97 EP Brad Winderbaum Releases Statement On Beau DeMayo
- Ending It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia- Daily LITG, 14th March 2024
- Did Marvel Add $10 To The Cost Of Immortal Thor Vol 1 By Mistake?
- DC Comics JLA Batman Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
- Al Ewing Joins DC Comics With DC Pride 2024
- Get Ready for Amazon's Fallout Series with Your Own Die-Cast Pip-Boy
- X-Men '97: "Speech is Silver, Silence is Golden": Beau DeMayo Account
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- X-Men Press Release Drops, And SXSW Attendees Get Exclusive Variant
- Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force & Wolverine Announced At SXSW
- Dave McKean, Robert MacFarlane & Johnny Flynn's Gilgamesh For 2027
- Gavin Guidry & Jonathan Case, The New Artists On Birds Of Prey
- Anjali Singh Launching Own Literary Agency With Graphic Novelists
- Image Comics To Publish A Self Help Book In June 2024
- Darcy Van Poelgeest & Ian Bertram's Precious Metal, Finally For June
- Finding Comics And Graphic Novels at London Book Fair 2024
- DC Collects DC Pride Covers, As DC Pride Uncovered #1
LITG one year ago, Russell T Davies Returns
- Doctor Who: RTD Makes Bold Series 14 Ep. 4 Claim; Director Responds
- 23 Marvel Comics in June 2023 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Red Dwarf: Danny "Cat" John-Jules Posts Instagram Pic Signaling Return
- The Rookie Season 5: Eric Winter Teases "New Look" for Next Episode
- Rewriting The History Of The Justice Society Of America (Spoilers)
- 19 DC June 2023 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Batman Legend Kevin Conroy Missing From Oscars "In Memoriam" Tribute
- Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds
- The Last of Us OG "Ellie" Ashley Johnson on S01 Finale, Bella Ramsey
- Will Philomena Cunk Join Batman At DC Comics?
- Chip Zdarsky & Tom King Owe Their Comics Careers To James Gunn
- Chip Zdarsky on Batman #900 and Dawn Of DC
- Tom King Will Bring Us "Wonder Woman Outlaw" For Dawn of DC
- Vault Partners With Kajabi To Create Vault Unbound & Escape Comixology
- Dan Abnett & INJ Culbard Return To Wild's End From Boom Studios
- Sarah Jung Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel, And Then Comes July
- Joanna Robinson & Dave Gonzales to Publish Unauthorized MCU History
- Jeremy Adams' Flash Facts in The Daily LITG, 14th March 2023
LITG two years ago, Frank Cho's Wonder Woman
- Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
- The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
- Hard Mountain Dew is Truly the Next Level of Hard Soda – Taste Test
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: More Deep Space Nine Nods in Season 3
- When JK Rowling Quote-Tweeted Andrew Wheeler
- Wally West Flash Enters the Speed Force With McFarlane Toys
- Two-Time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Has Passed Away At Age 63
- Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman Restores the Multiverse with McFarlane Toys
- Wonder Woman Slept With More Women Than You Daily LITG 14th March 2022
- No Shazadam, Just Black Adam from Christopher Priest & Rafa Sandoval
- PAWsome PUPpets, the First PAW Patrol Book From Dynamite
- 7 Page Excerpt From Nate Cosby & Jacob Edgar's Alter Ego Graphic Novel
- Sniegoski, Acheson & Maine Turn Vampirella into 1930s Figure The Vamp
- J. Scott Campbell Debuts at Boom, with Grim, on Alice Ever After #1
- Original Artwork From Jim Starlin Getting Major Bids At Auction
- Top 400 Ordered Comics/Graphic Novels With Diamond In January 2022
- OmnibusWatch: The Boys Gets 3rd Omnibus Volume Alongside Season 3
- Teen Titans Original Artwork By George Pérez Up For Auction
- Jordan Clark & Pasquale Qualano on Samurai Sonja From Dynamite Comics
- Bernie Wrightson Batman, Freak Show, Frankenstein Original Art Auction
- Laurel Snyder & Trung Le Nguyen Create Fairy Hunter Graphic Memoir
LITG three years ago, Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel
- Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Fin Asks Stabler What Took So Long
- Captain Marvel Turns to Animal Abuse to Overcome Alcoholism
- Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
- Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Deran Cody's Coming for What's His
- Dark Nights Death Metal McFarlane Toys Pre-Orders Go Live
- When Will Kalos Legendaries Arrive In Pokémon GO?
- Pokémon TCG Cosmic Eclipse Expansion: Complete Review
- Dynamite Destroys Dr Seuss Parody Comics Covers After Concerns Raised
- Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
- Obscure First Appearance of Suicide Squad's Peacemaker Up for Auction
- The Week in Comics – Sunday, March 14th, 2021
- Obscure Comics: Ladies Home Journal December 1990, & TMNT
- What Can You Do For Your Comic Store In Your Future?
- The Debut of Alan Moore's Favorite Comic Character Up for Auction
- Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Solicits For June 2021
- Guillem March's Joker and Karmen – The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Wonder Woman #98 Silver Age Origin Reboot Up for Auction
- Gallery Of Greg Capullo Art From New Scott Snyder Creator-Owned Comic
- Californian Comic Store Gives Free Comics To The Vaccinated
- Former Valiant Executive Editor Joe Illidge Subtweets About Shadowman
- Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
- Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel – Daily LITG 14th March 2021
LITG four years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news
And the first signs of the cancellation of 5G were among us.
- "The Walking Dead": Coronavirus Hits Hospital Rick Grimes Woke Up In
- Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
- SCOOP: Why Was DC Comics' Generation Two: Age of the Metahuman Not in June 2020 Solicitations? The Changing 5G…
- What Will Wolverine Stab Next? Plus: the Return of Honey Badger! X-Force #9 [Preview]
- Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage? Here's Five Comics You Can Wipe Your Ass With
- CBS' NCAA Replacement Schedule: "Hawaii Five-O", "MacGyver" & More
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: Viewers' (and Eve & Villanelle's) Wild Ride [Teaser]
- Damian Wayne as Batman? Jonathan Kent as Superman? Tom Taylor Does His Own 5G With DCeased II
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Speculator Corner: Does FF #6 Shows How Jonathan Hickman Brings Inhumans Into X-Men Empyre? (Spoilers)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"? Marc Guggenheim Knows Next Crossover
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bob Budiansky, artist on Transformers, creator of Sleepwalker,
- Eric Zawadzki, co-creator of Headspace, Eternal, The Ghost Engine, Last Born and The Dregs.
- Stefano Raffaele, artist on Prometheus, Eternal Warrior, The Blackburne Covenant
