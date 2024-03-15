Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America, newlitg, uncanny x-men

Justice Society Of America #11 In The Daily LITG, 15th March 2024

DC Comics cancelling comic book store orders for Justice Society Of America #11 topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool.

DC Comics cancelling orders for Justice Society Of America #11 topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Justice Society Of America #11 tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Russell T Davies Returns

LITG two years ago, Frank Cho's Wonder Woman

LITG three years ago, Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel

LITG four years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

And the first signs of the cancellation of 5G were among us.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bob Budiansky , artist on Transformers, creator of Sleepwalker,

, artist on Transformers, creator of Sleepwalker, Eric Zawadzki, co-creator of Headspace, Eternal, The Ghost Engine, Last Born and The Dregs.

co-creator of Headspace, Eternal, The Ghost Engine, Last Born and The Dregs. Stefano Raffaele, artist on Prometheus, Eternal Warrior, The Blackburne Covenant

