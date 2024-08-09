Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, QR codes

Marvel Comics and QR Codes in the Daily LITG, 9th of August 2024

Marvel Comics and QR Codes topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Marvel Comics and QR Codes topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Comics and QR Codes top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Katy Perry Pokemon

LITG two years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG three years ago, The Punisher Skull

LITG four years ago, Pokemon, IDW, Walking Dead and Naughty Wolverine

That is not a good look, IDW… or for Wolverine, frankly.

LITG five years ago,

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Bob McLeod, co-creator of The New Mutants, creator of Superhero ABC for HarperCollins,artist on Hulk, Action Comics, Star Wars, Spider-Man

co-creator of The New Mutants, creator of Superhero ABC for HarperCollins,artist on Hulk, Action Comics, Star Wars, Spider-Man Rick Leonardi, co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Spider-Man, Nightwing.

co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Spider-Man, Nightwing. Jim Asmus , co-creator of Evolution, writer on Gambit, Generation Hope, Quantum & Woody.

, co-creator of Evolution, writer on Gambit, Generation Hope, Quantum & Woody. Shon C Bury of Space Goat Productions

of Space Goat Productions Mark Braun , artist on Slimer.

, artist on Slimer. Lou Manna, artist on Champions, Icicle, Infinity Inc

artist on Champions, Icicle, Infinity Inc Steve Gallacci, creator of Albedo Anthropomorphics.

creator of Albedo Anthropomorphics. Steve Moncuse, creator of Fish Police.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

