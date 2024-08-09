Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Marvel Comics and QR Codes in the Daily LITG, 9th of August 2024

Marvel Comics and QR Codes topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Marvel Comics and QR Codes topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Comics and QR Codes in the Daily LITG, 9th of August 2024
QR Codes

Marvel Comics and QR Codes top the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Tom Brevoort On The Reaction To The X-Men QR Codes 
  2. Absolute Superman's Cape Is Made From The Dust Of Krypton 
  3. Cartoon Network Website Now Sends Visitors to Max Sign-Up Page
  4. The Uncanny X-Men Outliers From Gail Simone & David Marquez, Named 
  5. Warden Ellis Comes To A Post-Krakoan Uncanny X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
  6. Review: Borderlands & How Can Something So Thin Be Utterly Glorious? 
  7. Marvel Futures & Endlings Teased For Avengers, X-Men, Venom (Spoilers)
  8. Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Persuaded Trump To Pardon Christopher Wade 
  9. Olympics Pole Vault Result Shows Size REALLY Does Matter Sometimes
  10. Tom Brevoort On What Went Wrong With X-Men And Krakoa

LITG one year ago, Katy Perry Pokemon

Unreleased Post Malone V, Katy Perry V, J. Balvin V cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
  1. Pokemon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards 
  2. Rick and Morty Team Wouldn't Let Justin Roiland "Drag Down" Hard Work 
  3. Hasbro Announces New Transformers Stunticon Menasor Multipack 
  4. Is A Big Lobo Event Coming To Superman In 2024? (Spoilers) 
  5. Batman Gets No Respect From Grifter In WildCATS (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Teases Kaare Andrews' Most Notorious Spider-Man Ever- Reign 2?
  7. Funko Revisits Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1 with New Pops
  8. A Brand New Parasite For The DC Universe & Superman Annual Spoilers
  9. Star Trek: Quinto and Peck's Spock Meet-Up; Film Franchise's Future
  10. George Bernard Shaw Sent Lawyers After DC Comics About Superman
  11. Matt Baker and the End of Cinderella Love, Up for Auction
  12. Comic Creators Pull Lawsuit Against Action Lab, But Plan To Refile
  13. How Spider-Woman Will Fight In The Upcoming Gang War
  14. Amy's Big Brother: Sibling Rivalry Prequel Manga Out In December
  15. Transformers #1 San Diego Comic-Con Ashcan Is Already At $300
  16. Oni's Dwellings #1 On Sale Now Through Lunar But Delayed by Diamond
  17. DC Comics Introduces TitansCon – Could They Do It For Real?
  18. Has Harley Quinn Just Made Aquaman "Family Guy's Meg" of DC Comics?
  19. Perry White – Lex Luthor's Greatest Ally? Superman Annual Spoilers
  20. Authentic Police Cases: Matt Baker & Al Capone's Influence on St. John
  21. Gunn On Grant Gustin Gossip in the Daily LITG, 8th of August 2023

LITG two years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

  1. Christians Against She-Hulk in Daily LITG 6th August 2022
  2. Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Forgot He Should Be Writing for The Doctor
  3. Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
  4. The Orville: New Horizons Tribute Video Honors Norm Macdonald
  5. Surprise First Appearance Alert In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100
  6. DC Comics Pulped Almost All 25th Anniversary Vertigo Hardcover Copies
  7. Constantine "On Solid Ground and Moving Along" at HBO Max: Report
  8. Jaws Is being Released In IMAX For The First Time, Here's A Trailer
  9. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Alan Moore/Constantine Question
  10. Comic Book Creators On The Sandman Comic React To… Sandman
  11. Yen Press Announces Five New Manga and Novel Titles
  12. Leslie Charteris and the Mystery of Avon's The Saint #4, at Auction
  13. Behold, Behemoth: New Horror from Tate Brombal, Nick Robles at BOOM
  14. Nathan Hale's The Mighty Bite for Fans of Dog Man & The InvestiGators
  15. Did Mark Millar Do His Research For American Jesus Vol 3 On Facebook?
  16. Patrick Kindlon & Paul Tucker Bring a Stringer to Image Comics
  17. Mat Groom, David LaFuente, Danilo Beyruth Create Singularity at Image
  18. James Tynion IV Is Only No 2 In Comics Substack, So He Tries Harder
  19. The Question Returns In Charlton's Mysterious Suspense #1, at Auction
  20. Star Wars #1 Reprint CGC 9.0, Up for Auction
  21. Longshot Makes His Debut, On Auction At Heritage Auctions
  22. The Flag Takes Star Spangled Flight in Our Flag Comics, Up for Auction
  23. Alleged CGC Thefts From Iron Lion Comics In Colorado Springs
  24. A New Outsiders Comic With A New Name In 2023? (BatSpoilers)
  25. Christians Against She-Hulk Troll Trap in Daily LITG 8th August 2022

LITG three years ago, The Punisher Skull

The Punisher Skull In The Daily LITG, 9th of August 2021
The Punisher Skull In The Daily LITG, 9th of August 2021
  1. The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion
  2. Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
  3. Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
  4. Marvel Printed 8 Million But Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Sells For A Premium
  5. Dance with the Devil in the Pale Moonlight in Batman 89 #1 [Preview]
  6. The Sandman Casting Confirmed, Set Safety; American Gods Still Alive?
  7. Supergirl: Jon Cryer & Jesse Rath Do Right By The CW Series' Last Day
  8. Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Focus: Willow's Slayer-Witch Daughter
  9. Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"
  10. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
  11. Why Scott Snyder Went To ComiXology Originals For Eight New Comics
  12. Director Bones Saving DC From Crossovers (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
  13. Uncle Sam as a Superhero in National Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Upstaged, a Nonbinary Graphic Novel by My Little Pony's Robin Easter
  15. Rodney Barnes & Jason Shawn Alexander Adapt Blacula as Graphic Novel
  16. The Wild Worlds of Chesler's Punch Comics, Up for Auction
  17. Sean Gordon Murphy Previews Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
  18. What is DCDKOS? Tom Taylor Teases Secret Comic Book Dream Project
  19. Surviving the Future in Crossed+100 1 Signed by Alan Moore, at Auction
  20. Rachel Elliott Auctions Middle-Grade OGN The Real Riley Mayes
  21. Corto Maltese is More Than DC's Despotic South America Country
  22. Naruto Forms Champion's First Anime-Based Apparel Collection
  23. Batman #111 Beats X-Men #2 To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  24. LeVar Burton Deserved Better in The Daily LITG, 8th of August 2021

LITG four years ago, Pokemon, IDW, Walking Dead and Naughty Wolverine

That is not a good look, IDW… or for Wolverine, frankly.

  1. Is The Making A Splash Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  2. Report Claims IDW Has Fired New Publisher Jud Meyers
  3. The Walking Dead Wins Trademark Battle Over The Toking Dead
  4. Transformers Optimus Prime Gets New Figure from Hasbro/Threezero
  5. Did Wolverine Just Use Magneto's Helmet As A Urinal?
  6. Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
  7. Magikarp Community Day Guide: Don't Miss Shiny Gyarados
  8. Punchline Vs. Harley Quinn Round 2 in Batman #98…
  9. Shiny Staryu Arrives in Pokémon GO for Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week
  10. Yen Press Announces 10 New Manga and Light Novels for August
  11. Will DIE-Namite Publish With Or Without Green Hornet?
  12. Further Delays In Richard Meyer Vs Mark Waid Case
  13. Looper Showed China Its Future to Get Time Travel Past Censors
  14. Marvel, Titan, Dark Horse Release Free Comic Book Day 2020 Digitally
  15. Red Dawn 2012 Remake Tainted Sony and MGM In China For Years
  16. Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies

LITG five years ago,

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

  1. Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
  2. Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
  3. "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives A New Update With Added Content
  4. "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
  5. All of DC Comics' November 2019 Acetate Covers, Animated
  6. Moira MacTaggert – an Omega Level Mutant? "House Of X" #2 Spoilers
  7. "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
  8. Joe Manganiello Designs An Evil Tortle For "Dungeons & Dragons"
  9. Dan Didio Calls Out Speculator Marketing Driving "Appearance of a Healthy Industry"
  10. "Titans" Season 2: Anna Diop Previews Starfire's New Look [VIDEO]
  11. House of X #2 Plagued by Typos, Hickman Reveals [Spoilers]

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Bob McLeod, co-creator of The New Mutants, creator of  Superhero ABC for HarperCollins,artist on Hulk, Action Comics, Star Wars, Spider-Man
  • Rick Leonardi, co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Spider-Man, Nightwing.
  • Jim Asmus, co-creator of Evolution, writer on Gambit, Generation Hope, Quantum & Woody.
  •  Shon C Bury of Space Goat Productions
  • Mark Braun, artist on Slimer.
  • Lou Manna, artist on Champions, Icicle, Infinity Inc
  • Steve Gallacci, creator of Albedo Anthropomorphics.
  • Steve Moncuse, creator of Fish Police.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


