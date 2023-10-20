Posted in: Comics | Tagged: marvel solicits, newlitg

Marvel Comics Solicits Drop in The Daily LITG, 20th of October, 2023

Marvel January 2023 solicits and solicitations dropped as no matter what the world throws, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read about stuff.

Marvel January 2023 solicits and solicitations dropped big. Everything else follows today. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Marvel Solicits

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, The Wolverines Of Krakoa

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG two years ago, Gabe Eltaeb & Heterosexuality

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Halo 4 and UCS

LITG four years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters

And Superman was going through the change.

LITG five years ago, Marvel was liquidating hardcovers.

And Haunting Of Hill House was hitting.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ron Garney, writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America.

writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America. Len Kaminski , writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange.

, writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange. Paul Fricke , co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo.

, co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo. Elia Bonetti, cover artist on War Of The Realms, Darth Vader, Fear Itself.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Marvel solicits Marvel solicits Marvel solicits Marvel solicits

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!