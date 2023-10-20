Posted in: Comics | Tagged: marvel solicits, newlitg
Marvel Comics Solicits Drop in The Daily LITG, 20th of October, 2023
Marvel January 2023 solicits and solicitations dropped as no matter what the world throws, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read about stuff.
Marvel January 2023 solicits and solicitations dropped big. Everything else follows today. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Marvel Solicits
- Marvel Comics January 2024 Solicits In Full (And A Bit Of February)
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Gets A New Costume And More (Spoilers)
- So Who Is The New Ultimate Spider-Man, Then?
- Comic Creators Coming Down With Covid After NYCC
- Marvel Recreate First Year of Secret Wars & Spider-Man's Black Costume
- Marvel Comics to Launch Dead X-Men in 2024
- Tara Strong Recasting Over Posts "Not a Difficult Decision": Boxtown
- Can Frasier Move Beyond His Daytime Talk Show Past? (S01E03 Images)
- Double Midnight Comics Looking for Help in Theft of 1st Wolverine
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In October 2023
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Todd McFarlane Launches Ten More Spawn Titles For 2024
- Ryan Parrott Returns for Power Rangers Unlimited: Morphin Masters #1
- Spawn's First Female Writer Erica Schultz, On A Future Spawn
- Liam Sharp Thinks About a Post-Roman Empire For Spawn The Dark Ages
- Edge Of Spider-Verse Returns From Marvel In February 2024
- The Fiction House Covers of Joe Doolin, up for Auction
- Dark Souls Get The Willow King from George Mann & Maan House in 2024
- Canto Jumps From IDW To Dark Horse For Hardcover Comics
- Marvel Cancels Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, Replaced By Jango Fett
- Fabian Nicieza Writes A Krakoan Age X-Men Comic For Cable In 2024
- IDW to Launch Monster High for Free Comic Book Day 2024
- Sheena and the Elusive Jumbo Comics #31, Up for Auction
- Lily Renée's Señorita Rio from WWII-Era Fiction House, Up for Auction
- When Charlie Cox Cosplayed As Bluey At New York Comic Con
- The Blue Book Prequel From 1947 Gets A Prequel At Dark Horse Comics
- Miles Morales' New Costume in The Daily LITG, 19th of October, 2023
LITG one year ago, The Wolverines Of Krakoa
- X-Men #16 Reveals Major Confrontation Between Wolverine And Krakoa
- Marvel's Defenders Takes On DC Comics Crisis Reboots (Spoilers)
- Beavis and Butt-Head Season 9 Review: Enough New to Stay Relevant
- Nightwing Gets a Visitor Who Might Get in the Way of a Batgirl Wedding
- Adam Page Injured in Scary Ending to AEW Dynamite
- No One Contacted David Lloyd About Pennyworth & V For Vendetta
- Jason Aaron Brings Back Knuckles O'Shaughnessy To The Avengers
- Criminal Minds: Evolution Star Joe Mantegna Shares Image Update
- The Sandman: Netflix Q3 Earnings Report a Good Sign for Season 2?
- Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Confirms Revival Series Honoring John Mahoney
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Tad The Lost Explorer Arrives On PS5 & Steam This November
- Michelle Fus' Ava's Demon Book 2 Kickstarter Hits $250K In A Day
- Giants Collide: Skottie Young Takes On Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth
- First Appearance Alert: Mistress Vile Debut In MMPR #101
- This Unique Spider-Gwen #1 Features Original Robbi Rodriguez Art
- Bad Idea Comics Destroys Joe Quesada's Cover for Them
- Fiction Within Fiction, Legendary Lynx by Alex Segura & Sandy Jarrell
- Miracleman: The Silver Age #1, The Twin Towers & 9/11, Today
- Misdreavus Under The Spotlight- The Daily LITG, 19th of October, 2022
LITG two years ago, Gabe Eltaeb & Heterosexuality
- Gabe Eltaeb Not Coloring Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 After DC Comments?
- Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Gold Spider-Man Sold Less Than 10,000, Now At Auction
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Tonight Is Gothita Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus & Tips
- The Riddler and Catwoman from The Batman Arrive from McFarlane Toys
- This Is My Own Impossible Collection Of Comics, Show Me Yours
- Where Is Spiritomb In The Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021?
- Dark Side of the Ring S03 Examines The Rise & Fall of Rob Black's XPW
- Michael Davis, Milestone Founder, Applies To Milestone Initiative
- Yes, Yes, It's A Smaller Comics Week Than You Were Expecting
- Mark Millar On Getting COVID & Netflix Meetings In London's West End
- The X-Man, Nature Girl, Gets A New Bad-Ass Look
- This Week's Penguin Random House Marvel Delivery Gets Bubble Wrap
- Unretouchable, New YA Graphic Novel About Body Image by Sofia Szamosi
- Seeing Through The Seer In Batman #115 and Nightwing #85 (Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy As The Bad Target Of Batman #115 & Catwoman #36 (Spoilers)
- Jon Kent's Boyfriend Has Superpowers, But is it Just a Phase? Spoilers
- David Walliams Writes His First Sequel, Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!
- Bewitched And Bewildered, The Daily LITG, 19th of October 2021
LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Halo 4 and UCS
- Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
- Halo 4 Gets Delayed For The Master Chief Collection
- Minecraft Reveals Halloween Plans For Various Things
- DC Comics Drops UCS Comic Distributors For Lunar, Sets Minimum Orders
- Adult Swim Fest: Rick and Morty, Run The Jewels/Cyberpunk 2077 & More
- Marvel Unlimited Publication Delay Drops From Six To Three Months
- DC Comics Will Make All Their 5G Future State Comics Returnable
- Titans Cinematographer Shares More Season 3 Looks, A Wizardly Die
- How To See Unreleased Shinies In Your Pokédex In Pokémon GO
- Is Darkrai The Pokémon GO Halloween 2020 Event Raid Boss?
- Plans For Magistrate, Punchline and Peacekeeper One In Batman In 2021
- James Tynion Teases New Batman Comic With Guillem March – In March?
- You Had Minutes To Foil-Subscribe To James Tynion IV's Razorblades
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 Sell For $50 After IDW Short 130,000 Orders
- Matt Fraction "How-To-Write" Guide For Elsa Charretier's Kickstarter
- Sure Pictures to Develop Cult Of Dracula Comic As A Movie
- The Sixth Volume Of The Last Kids On Earth Is A Graphic Novel
- Power Rangers To Deliver Boom Studios' Biggest Order of 2020
LITG four years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters
And Superman was going through the change.
- A European Retailer May Have Leaked The PS5's Price
- Ghostbusters Gets A Transformers Crossover Figure From Hasbro
- Brian Bendis' Superman Secret Identity Reveal Will Make Him the Best Version of Himself and Inspire a Villain to Switch Sides
- "Stargirl" Production Pushes Back on Reports of CW Move: "Not Accurate"
- Avast, Lubbers! Here Be Mutants With Personality in Marauders #1 [Preview] [Arrrh]
- "The Boys": Starlight/Black Noir Floss-Off! Happy Birthday, Jack Quaid!
- From The Rumor Mill: BlizzCon Will Have A Few Major "Diablo" Reveals
- Looks Like DC Comics Are Really Going Ahead With Superman Revealing Clark Kent As Secret Identity – Again
- Straight from One Event Tie-In into Another in Amazing Spider-Man #32 [Preview]
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
- Dataminers Confirm Previous "Mortal Kombat 11" DLC Character List
- You Can Play A Hidden "Stranger Things" Game On Polaroid's Website
- League Of Villains From MHA Get Their Own Funko Pops [Review]
- DC Cancels Doom Patrol: Weight of The Worlds With #7, Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey Now Just a One-Shot
- "Lucifer" Star Tom Ellis Addresses THOSE "Crisis" Crossover Rumors [VIDEO]
LITG five years ago, Marvel was liquidating hardcovers.
And Haunting Of Hill House was hitting.
- Marvel Comics Liquidates Hardcovers to Comic Stores
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Jean Grey Gets Weird With Nightcrawler in X-Men Red #9 Preview
- Uncanny X-Men #1: A New Preview, and Writers' Finals Words
- [Review] Haunting of Hill House: Television Gets No Better Than This
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ron Garney, writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America.
- Len Kaminski, writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange.
- Paul Fricke, co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo.
- Elia Bonetti, cover artist on War Of The Realms, Darth Vader, Fear Itself.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Marvel solicits Marvel solicits Marvel solicits Marvel solicits