Marvel Has Dropped Cable in The Daily LITG, 13th July 2024

Marvel dropping Cable - and Bishop - still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Marvel dropping Cable – and Bishop – still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel Has Dropped Cable in The Daily LITG, 13th July 2024

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable

  1. Why Marvel Won't Be Publishing Comics With Cable In, Any Time Soon
  2. Absolute Batman T-Shirt And Foil Ashcans At San Diego Comic-Con 
  3. Marvel Comics Plan To Spoil Deadpool And Wolverine Movie For Everyone
  4. Will Comic Shops Buy More Copies Of Absolute Power For A Dollar?
  5. Creature Commandos: DC's SDCC 2024 News Includes New Look at Team
  6. Captain America: Brave New World Teaser Previews Red Hulk Battle
  7. Marvel Warns Of Tears In Recent Issues Of Their Star Wars Comics
  8. NYX #1 Overship To Arrive Before The Actual Comic Is Due, In Error
  9. Scott Dunbier Launches New Publisher, Act 4, At San Diego Comic-Con
  10. Who Appear In The Hidden Bonus Page Of X-Men #1? (Spoilers)

LITG one year ago, Ms Marvel's future

Cyclops Promises Something "Soon" For Ms Marvel
Ms Marvel bonus scene
  1. Reveal: Cyclops of the X-Men Promises Something "Soon" For Ms Marvel
  2. Superman's Shower Scene in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2023
  3. Big X-Men Changes Ahead Of Hellfire Gala & Fall Of X (XSpoilers)
  4. Wolverine Comes to Mosque in Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel
  5. Batman, Robin, & The Love That Dare Not Speak His Name in Teen Titans

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Giant Monster Edition

  1. Web Of Evil #20's 1954 Godzilla-Like Monster, up for Auction
  2. Tales Of Horror #2 Asks Us What's In The Pool, at Auction
  3. The Mad Science of the Big Snake in Tales of Horror #8, Up for Auction
  4. Captain Freedom Saves New York City in Speed Comics #28, at Auction
  5. Harem of Horror and L.B. Cole's Terrors of the Jungle #4, at Auction
  6. Lady Satan Saves Churchill & FDR in Bulls-Eye Comics #11, at Auction
  7. How Darth Vader Is Inspiring A Dark Droid Rebellion (Spoilers)
  8. Attack of the Vampire Planet in Captain Science #7, at Auction
  9. New Maia Kobabe/Gender Queer Art For Oni Press/CBLDF SDCC Party
  10. Legion's Ben H Winters' Comic Benjamin From Oni About Sci-Fi Authors
  11. Bad Idea Comics Launches Two Save Now Comics For San Diego Comic-Con
  12. Is Marvel Looking To Kill Off Moon Knight?
  13. Spider-Man, Back In The Arms Of The One He Loves (Spoilers)
  14. Oni Press Publish "Queer Exorcist" Covenant Webtoon by Explodikid
  15. The American Comics Group vs Ace Magazines Pre-Code Horror War
  16. The Danse Macabre of Comic Media's Horrific #1, Up for Auction
  17. Marvel Comics Have Plans For Spider-Man's Rek-Rap (Spoilers)
  18. Steel Siege #1 From Battle Quest, Out Today, Previewed In Glory
  19. Image Comics' Exclusives, Panels, Parties at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
  20. The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E04

LITG two years ago, Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans

doctor who
DOCTOR WHO (Image: BBC)
  1. Doctor Who: Heartstopper Star Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
  2. That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
  3. Marvel's New Starfox One-Shot In October 2022
  4. Riverdale Brings Some Clarity, Closure to Sabrina Spellman's CAOS
  5. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Anson Mount Talks Pike's S02 Future
  6. Tonight Is Machop Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022
  7. Justice League Dies Yet Again? 3 Times In 3 Months? (Spoilers)
  8. Static Shock Coming Soon to McFarlane Toys with New 52 Inspired Figure
  9. Avalanche, Gorgon, Micromax & Gentle Lose X-Men Vote & Drown Sorrows
  10. Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Reportedly Goes Into Administration
  11. Good Smile Company Replace Oni Press on San Diego Comic-Con Show Floor
  12. Mark Waid's Irredeemable Returns From Boom Studios On Kickstarter
  13. Renee Montoya, New York Commissioner Or Mayor? That Is The Question
  14. Hasbro's G.I. Joe HasLab H.I.S.S. Tank Fully Funded – Tier 4 Unlocked 
  15. Ryan North & Erica Henderson's Danger & Other Unknown Risks YA OGN
  16. Revolvers by John Zuur Platten & Christian DiBari From EP1T0ME/Top Cow
  17. Lee Kohse Has Neal Adams' Booth At San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022
  18. Full Checklist For A.X.E.: Judgment Day, Including October & November
  19. Titania's Big She-Hulk Hair in The Daily LITG, July 12th 2022

LITG three years ago, John Barrowman's Narrow Passage

Daily LITG, 13th July 2021
LITG: John Barrowman screencap from Instagram
  1. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
  2. Transformers Ultra Magnus Is Back From the Dead With Hasbro
  3. Magic: The Gathering: Hullbreacher Banned In Commander
  4. Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: John Diggle's Arrowverse Tour Continues
  5. The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln & JDM Went "Negan" on Greg Nicotero
  6. Spider-Man's Sinister War Closer To One More Day Than Ever (Spoilers)
  7. The Flash Season 7 E17 Preview: Future Family Reunion; Shipp Sighting
  8. Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Boys, My Hero, D&D and Star Wars
  9. Robson Rocha Has Died From Coronavirus, RIP
  10. Funko Announces FunKon and Fundays Box of Fun Lottery
  11. Brian Hibbs Closes One Comix Experience Store In San Francisco
  12. 2021 New York Comic Con Badges Sell Out In Less Than 12 Hours
  13. New Witcher Graphic Novels from Dark Horse Announced at Witchercon
  14. Z2 Announce A Tie-In OGN to Rise Against's Nowhere Generation
  15. Marc Silvestri Darkness Kickstarter Promises New Ongoing Series
  16. Mark Millar, Netflix to Publish King of Spies OGN at Image
  17. Marvel to Recycle Joe Jusko Trading Cart Art for October Variants
  18. Lonely City: Cliff Chiang Catwoman Series Set for DC Black Label
  19. CGC Promotes Matt Nelson to President
  20. Are Victor LaValle & Marco Checchetto On a Storm Arakko X-Men Comic?
  21. Rob Liefeld Vs Robert Kirkman In Skybound Xpo II Next Weekend
  22. DC Reboots Phantom Zone Origin As Lovecraftian Horror (Spoilers)
  23. Spider-Man's Sinister War Closer To One More Day Than Ever (Spoilers)
  24. Jack Kirby Doctor Doom Print On Auction Right Now At Heritage Auctions
  25. Thought Bubble Reveals Social Distancing Plans for November Comic Con
  26. Preorder Basilisk #2 2nd Print Before It Quadruples In Price Like #1
  27. Rick Remender & Wes Craig's Deadly Class – Kids Will Be Skeletons
  28. Margaret Stohl & Judith Stephens Write Super-Visible Women Of Marvel
  29. Roland Boschi Draws Rick Remender's Scumbag For 'GoldenBrownEye'
  30. Three Lions In The Dirt- The Daily LITG 12th July 2021

LITG four years ago, Left Bros Super Mario Bros 3

Auctioning off the rarest of Nintendo printing variants certainly got a lot of attention with the Left Bros copy of Super Mario 3. But Buffy prophesy also proved very popular with you all.

  1. A "Left Bros" Copy Of Super Mario Bros. 3 Is Up For Sale
  2. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Tried Warning Us About 2020 Years Ago
  3. Disco Inferno Calls for AEW Boycott Over Ratings Discrimination
  4. Rick And Morty Return To Merge Dragons For Another Crossover
  5. Censored Michael Turner Superman/Batman Page For Auction At Heritage
  6. The Umbrella Academy: Justin Min Owns Doom Patrol, Vows to Be "Nice"
  7. Game of Thrones, Battlestar Galactica: When Good Shows End Badly
  8. Dungeons & Dragons Adds Disclaimer To Some Legacy Titles
  9. Rare 1st Edition Holographic Venusaur Pokémon Card On Auction
  10. Kevin Smith Unveils Killroy Was Here and Funko POP at Comic-Con@Home

LITG five years ago, it was all prep for San Diego Comic-Con…

  1. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": McElhenney / "Single White Female"
  2. John Carpenter to Write The Joker: Year of the Villain Special
  3. "Sonic" Producer Has Seen New Sonic, 100% Less Horrifying
  4. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 – the DC Comics Booth… is the Warner Bros Booth
  5. Wizards Of The Coast Says 40 Million Are Playing "Dungeons & Dragons"

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Tom Palmer, inker for Marvel Comics
  • Ernie Colon, co-creator of Arak, Amethyst, artist on The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, After 9/11: America's War on Terror ,A Graphic Biography: Che and Anne Frank: The Anne Frank House Authorized Graphic Biography.
  • Mike Ploog, artist on Man-Thing, The Monster of Frankenstein, Ghost Rider and Werewolf by Night.
  • Mike Garland, comic book colourist for Marvel, Valiant, Boom.
  • Joe Slepski, Collections Specialist. Golden Apple Comics.
  • Gibson Quarter, artist on The War on Drugs, Undertow Comics
  • Ivan McCann, artist on Hallowscream
  • Scott Reed, writer of Realm of Kings: Son of Hulk, and Incredible Hulks: Enigma Force.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

