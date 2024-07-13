Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cable, newlitg

Marvel Has Dropped Cable in The Daily LITG, 13th July 2024

Marvel dropping Cable - and Bishop - still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Article Summary Marvel drops Cable and Bishop, dominating Bleeding Cool traffic.

Daily Lying In The Gutters features comics, TV, and more.

Top stories reveal Marvel's plans and Comic-Con highlights.

Recaps of LITG from one, two, three, and four years ago.

Marvel dropping Cable – and Bishop – still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Ms Marvel's future

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Giant Monster Edition

LITG two years ago, Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans

LITG three years ago, John Barrowman's Narrow Passage

LITG four years ago, Left Bros Super Mario Bros 3

Auctioning off the rarest of Nintendo printing variants certainly got a lot of attention with the Left Bros copy of Super Mario 3. But Buffy prophesy also proved very popular with you all.

LITG five years ago, it was all prep for San Diego Comic-Con…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom Palmer , inker for Marvel Comics

, inker for Marvel Comics Ernie Colon, co-creator of Arak, Amethyst, artist on The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, After 9/11: America's War on Terror ,A Graphic Biography: Che and Anne Frank: The Anne Frank House Authorized Graphic Biography.

co-creator of Arak, Amethyst, artist on The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, After 9/11: America's War on Terror ,A Graphic Biography: Che and Anne Frank: The Anne Frank House Authorized Graphic Biography. Mike Ploog, artist on Man-Thing, The Monster of Frankenstein, Ghost Rider and Werewolf by Night.

artist on Man-Thing, The Monster of Frankenstein, Ghost Rider and Werewolf by Night. Mike Garland , comic book colourist for Marvel, Valiant, Boom.

, comic book colourist for Marvel, Valiant, Boom. Joe Slepski, Collections Specialist. Golden Apple Comics.

Collections Specialist. Golden Apple Comics. Gibson Quarter , artist on The War on Drugs, Undertow Comics

, artist on The War on Drugs, Undertow Comics Ivan McCann, artist on Hallowscream

artist on Hallowscream Scott Reed, writer of Realm of Kings: Son of Hulk, and Incredible Hulks: Enigma Force.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Cable Cable Cable Cable Cable Cable Cable Cable

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!