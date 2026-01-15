Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th January, 2026

Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman crossover tops Bleeding Cool's most-read comics news stories.

Discover the top ten trending comic book articles, featuring X-Men, Doctor Doom, and more.

Look back at comic news highlights and fan debates spanning the past seven years of LITG.

Celebrate comic industry birthdays and stay updated by subscribing to the LITG Daily Mailing List.

Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, One World Under Doom Spoilers

LITG, two years ago, NFL before MegaCon Live

LITG three years ago, the 5G Files began

LITG four years ago, How Sick Is Jerry Of Rick And Morty

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comics artist on Klarion, Suicide Squad, Iron Man and Gutsville, Frazer Irving.

Comics journalist and cosplayer Will Romine.

Marc Borstel, artist on Weapon-X, Lady Death, The Last Warring Angel and Demon Hunters.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!