Marvel's Treatment Of Jean Grey in The Daily LITG, 14th January, 2026

How Marvel Might Have Handled Jean Grey Better was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

How Marvel Might Have Handled Jean Grey Better was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

How Marvel Might Have Handled Jean Grey Better and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, The return of Adventure Time

LITG two years ago, Batgossip before Megacon

LITG three years ago, the 5G Files began

LITG four years ago, How Sick Is Jerry Of Rick And Morty

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Atomeka Press Publisher Dave Elliott

Lee O'Connor, of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well

of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well Anina Bennett, former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate.

former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate. Miriam Kruger, executive director of Motor City Comic Con.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

