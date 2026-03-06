Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mike richardson, newlitg

Mike Richardson & Dark Horse Comics- The Daily LITG, 6th of March 2026

Mike Richardson being fired from Dark Horse Comics was, again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Mike Richardson fired from Dark Horse Comics after 40 years, dominating comic news headlines

Industry legends like JMS and Bendis react to the shocking departure of Richardson

Top trending comic stories include Marvel’s Shalla-Bal launch and Power Rangers reboot

Daily LITG spotlights comics industry birthdays and hottest news from previous years

Mike Richardson being fired from Dark Horse Comics was, again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Mike Richardson Fired From Dark Horse and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics' New Use For The Punisher Skull

LITG two years ago… Kneel Before Zod

LITG three years ago, Chris Rock outrage

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap

LITG five years ago, Snyder Cut Sequel, Law & Order, Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G

And comics were jumping in price again.

LITG seven years ago – Superman/Batman was late

And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joe Pangrazio, creator of Canny Cthulhu Holmes

creator of Canny Cthulhu Holmes Nathan Massengill , inker on Deadpool and JSA.

, inker on Deadpool and JSA. Mariah Benes , inker on Teen Titans, Ms Marvel, Superman.

, inker on Teen Titans, Ms Marvel, Superman. Tone Rodriguez, Simpsons artist.

Simpsons artist. Grant Richards , artist of Away graphic novel.

, artist of Away graphic novel. Louis Bright-Raven , editor, writer, and illustrator.

, editor, writer, and illustrator. Mike Burkey , comic book art dealer.

, comic book art dealer. Chris Johnson, artist on The Boy With A Balloon For A Head.

artist on The Boy With A Balloon For A Head. Richard Dean Starr, writer on Hellboy, Zorro, Kolchak.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!