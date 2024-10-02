Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, newlitg

Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth in The Daily LITG, 2nd October 2024

The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth was the most-read story yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ned Hartley, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator

Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator Barbara Kesel , former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen.

, former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen. John Talbot Marshall, creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie.

creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie. Bill W. Miller , of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica.

, of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica. Eric Palicki , writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists.

, writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists. Piotr Kowalski, artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex.

artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex. Mark Borax , former managing editor of Comics Interview.

, former managing editor of Comics Interview. Randy Zimmerman , of Flint Comix & Entertainment.

, of Flint Comix & Entertainment. Bruce Zick, concept artist at Pixar, artist on Thor, Pirates Of Dark Water, and Terminal Point.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

