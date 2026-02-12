Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, newlitg, star wars

Star Wars Vs Avengers By Mark Millar – Daily LITG, 12th February 2026

Gossip about a Star Wars Vs Avengers comics in the works from Marvel Comics and Mark Millar was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary Rumors swirl about a Star Wars vs Avengers comic from Marvel, potentially written by Mark Millar

Bleeding Cool’s top story details the buzz and history behind this possible crossover event

Catch up on the most-read comic industry news from the past seven years in LITG daily highlights

Bonus: Updates on DC, Spider-Man, X-Men, and other key franchise developments are included

KPop Demon Hunters were dethroned in favour of gossip about a Star Wars Vs Avengers comic in the works from Marvel Comics and Mark Millar, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Star Wars Vs Avengers By Mark Millar and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Jonathan Kent Named Super Son

LITG two years ago… The Three Jokers

LITG three years ago, Criminal Minds

LITG four years ago, The Swipe Files

LITG five years ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom

LITG six years ago – We Scooped Death Metal

And Green Lantern 2 was suffering.

LITG seven years ago, Deadpool Was Weapon 9

And Star Wars made a little return to Dark Horse.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Hunter Gorinson , formerly PR of Valiant, now of Hivemind and Bad Idea Comics

, formerly PR of Valiant, now of Hivemind and Bad Idea Comics Dan Greenfield , of 13th Dimension

, of 13th Dimension David Campbell, organiser of 2D Comics Festival

organiser of 2D Comics Festival Jesus Antonio Hernandez Rodriguez of Rocket Girl

of Rocket Girl Terry Sala of Do You Pooh

of Do You Pooh Former Marvel sales director and VP of Dark Horse, Lou Bank

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

