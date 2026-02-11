Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

Still KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 11th of February 2026

Some day people reading Bleeding Cool will want to read more than KPop Demon Hunters collectables stories... but that day was not yesterday.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters collectibles top Bleeding Cool's charts yet again as reader demand remains high

See the most-read stories from the past day, year, and up to six years ago in comics and pop culture

Trending topics include KPop Demon Hunters, DC & Marvel comics, Doctor Who, and more

Spotlight on comic industry birthdays and a chance to subscribe to the Lying In The Gutters newsletter

Some day people reading Bleeding Cool will want to read more than KPop Demon Hunters collectables stories… but that day was not yesterday, as it was once more the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

KPop Demon Hunters and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Dark Winds Season 3's First 5 Minutes

LITG two years ago… The Three Jokers

LITG three years ago, The Orville Wished It Could Fly, Right Up To The Sky

LITG four years ago, Beavis and Butt-Head

LITG five years ago, Peacemaker and The Flash

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Chris Burnham , artist of Die!Die!Die!, Nameless, Nixon's Pals, Officer Downe, and Batman Inc

, artist of Die!Die!Die!, Nameless, Nixon's Pals, Officer Downe, and Batman Inc Mike Meyer, co-founder of Twist And Shout Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

