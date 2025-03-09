Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, newlitg
The Next Absolute DC Comics in The Daily LITG for the 9th March, 2025
More DC Absolute Comics To Come was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Explore upcoming DC Absolute Comics collaborations with creators Che Grayson and Pornsak Pichetshote.
- Discover the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool, featuring popular favorites and new updates.
- Get the latest on the Monsterverse sequel, exciting printings, and more comics industry news.
- Dive into the past with notable highlights from LITG featuring X-Men and more comic anniversaries.
More DC Absolute Comics To Come was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
More DC Absolute Comics To Come and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- More DC Absolute Comics To Come By Che Grayson And Pornsak Pichetshote
- April O'Neil, the New Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #11
- Doctor Who: We Had AI "Write" an Episode; The Results Were Telling
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Gets Over 120,000 Orders
- The World's Biggest Publisher Of Comics Makes A Loss Of $153 Million
- One Punch Man Teaser Trailer Announces Season 3 Coming This Fall
- The Rookie Star Jenna Dewan Talks Season 7; S07E09: "The Kiss" Clip
- If Ultimate Winter Soldier Is Wolverine Then Ultimate Red Skull Is…
- Action Comics #1084 Preview: Superman's Truth Bomb Incoming
- Ultimates #10 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Return To Skull Island, A Monsterverse Sequel Coming In June 2025
- PrintWatch: Jedi Knights, Seasons & Lucky Devils Get More Printings
- Justin Lin Directs, Mattson Tomlin Adapts, Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr Comic
- Archie Meets Jay And Silent Bob With Kevin Smith in July 2025
- April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones in the Daily LITG 8th March, 2025
LITG one year ago… X-Men Relaunch at SXSW
- Marvel To Announce X-Men Relaunch Details At SXSW
- DC Comics To Publish An Adults Only Zatanna Graphic Novel
- Big Books, Omnibus & Deluxe From Marvel, DC, Skybound, Boom & 2000AD
- X-Men: Heir Of Apocalypse Will Extend Krakoan Age To The 31st Of July?
- First Redhead Kelly Thompson Ever Loved, New GI Joe Comic, Scarlett
- Dan Watters Writing New GI Joe Comic, Destro, With Horrible Glee
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Issue #400 Black and White Statue
- Gigi Edgley, Who Played Chiana, Boosts Farscape Kickstarter
- Saturday Night Live Needs Response to GOP State of the Union Response
- Dragon Ball Manga Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away, Age 68
- My Adventures With Superman Producer Writes Tie-In Comic as Season 1.5
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II #1 Had 140,000 Orders
- Over 100 Marvel Unlimited Infinity Webtoon Scrolling Comics For Free
- Thanos Still Returning In The Daily LITG, 8th of March, 2024
LITG two years ago, Scott Adams Brings Back an Angrier Dilbert
- Scott Adams Brings Back an Angrier Dilbert- Daily LITG, 7th March 2023
- Scott Adams Returns With New Strip, Dilbert Reborn, Now With F-Words
- We Still Don't Know What Peter Did- Amazing Spider-Man #21 Spoilers
- Scott Adams Makes A New Dilbert in The Daily LITG, 8th March 2023
- Cyclops Turns To Genocide in X-Men #19 (XSpoilers)
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein Launch New Incredible Hulk #1
- Scream VI Delivers One Of the Best Horror Sequels Ever Made {Review}
- Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson Series Eyeing Slightly Earlier Disney Debut?
- Gotham Knights: Ackles & Padalecki Support Their "Two-Faced Friend"
- The X-Men, Laura Kinney and the Kingpin (XSpoilers)
- Picking Up Thor's Hammer In Marvel Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Reed Richards Stretches Further Than Ever Before in Fantastic Four #5
- Morgan Red Speaks Truth To Krakoa In New Mutants: Lethal Legion
- Black Panther In Permanent Exile From Wakanda (Spoilers)
- After Quantumania, Marvel Now Prefers Sub-Atomica To The Microverse
LITG three years ago, Jared Padalecki, New Justice League
- Jared Padalecki Turned Gilmore Girls "Worst Moment" Into Life Lesson
- A New Justice League, For DC Comics' Dark Crisis
- Villain Debuts & Gunshots To The Head – DC Comics Last Pages Today
- When Grant Morrison Planned A Left Wing & A Right Wing Superman
- Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Says Rhea Seehorn "Saved My Life"
- My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
- Defund The Green Lantern Corps (Justice League Vs Legion #2 Spoilers)
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In March 2022
- Superman Vs Lobo Vs WildStorm Vs Extreme Lateness #3 (Spoilers)
- Today, John Constantine Hits On Batman (Urban Legends #13 Spoilers)
- So This is Ever After: Subversive LGBTQ YA Fantasy Debuts March 29th
- Chip Kidd to Do to Spider-Man What He Did to Fantastic Four
- Sinister Six Adaptoid Vs Amazing Spider-Man #900
- All Manner Of Batmannery In Batman-Related Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Amanda Deibert's Insane Pay Gap Story For International Women's Day
- If Jace Fox Had Done The Batman Movie, It Would Be A Lot Shorter
- Pokémon GO and Bob Odenkirk in The Daily LITG 8th March 2022
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Children Of The Atom and American Horror Story…
- Did Pokémon GO Redeem Itself With Fletchling Community Day?
- American Horror Story: So Is Season 10 Officially Named "Pilgrim"?
- Revealing The Names Of Marvel Comics' Children Of The Atom
- DC Comics Using The Word "Terf" In This Week's Green Lantern
- Mayans MC Shows How They Got to Ride Again; EZ Sees The Big Picture
- After Fourteen Years, Erik Larsen Finally Publishes Ant #12
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- This Is The Reason You're Seeing Evolved Spawns In Pokémon GO
- What's Next For 2021 Community Days In Pokémon GO
- Comic Creators On Jim Steranko's "Chinese Pandemic" Choice Of Words
- Comic Creators On Jim Steranko's "Chinese Pandemic" Choice Of Words
- Own a Piece of Jeff Lemire's "The Nobody" Graphic Novel
- 2000AD In Search Of Brian Bolland Original Artwork For New Book
- You Can Have A Page from This Early Amanda Conner Vampirella Comic
- Graphic Novelist Sues US Government To Change Its Race Laws
- Power Rangers Special FOCing Today Sets Up 2021 Storylines
- Don't Worry WandaVision Fans, Mephisto Is Still Marvel's Big Bad
- American Comics Folk React To… Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan
- Nature's Design Challenge, Rebecca Donnelly Misa Saburi's First Comic
- One Year Ago We Ran Out Of Toilet Paper – Daily LITG, 8th March 2021
LITG five years ago – people still liked Joss Whedon
And not all of those DC Omnibuses made it.
- "Supernatural" Season 15: "The End"; Collins Kicks Us In Our "Feels"
- "The Nevers": Upcoming HBO Series Had Us at "Joss Whedon" [OPINION]
- "American Horror Story" Season 10 Filming in Provincetown This Month?
- Nine DC Omnibuses For the End of 2020 – From Books Of Magic to Batgirl
- All of Neil Gaiman's Sandman in One Big Boxset For $250
- James Tynion IV Confirms That No, Punchline is Not Master Bruce
- "Heels" Star Stephen Amell "Blown Away" by STARZ Series' Cast
- Wobbling In "Super Smash Bros. Melee" Now Banned In The U.K.
- Transformers Tigratron Makes A Roar with New Figure from Hasbro
- "The Rookie" Season 2 "Follow-Up Day" Introduces Pete Davidson as Nolan's Brother [PREVIEW]
LITG six years ago – numbers were down
But MOMO was up
- DC Comics' New Method For Reducing Collections
- 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 14: Howerton on More Dennis
- Florida Comic Shop Launches 'Draw MOMO' Prize Event Tonight
- Paizo Officially Announces Pathfinder Second Edition Release Date
- Rob Liefeld's Major X Has Adamantium Sword, Can Kick Wolverine's Butt
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin
- Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter
- John McShane, comic book editor and historian
- Andrew Hahn, comic creator
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
April O'Neil, April O'Neil, April O'Neil, April O'Neil, April O'Neil, April O'Neil,