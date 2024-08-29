Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, power rangers

Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger in the Daily LITG, 29th August, 2024

The Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

The Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Diane Nelson on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League

LITG two years ago, When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman

LITG three years ago, The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes

LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon

LITG five years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000

When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out now. And now we know what did happen to The Masked Raider?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jason Latour , co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.

, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen. Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.

editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop. Bradley Bradley , grader at CGC.

, grader at CGC. David Messina , artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…

, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom… Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

