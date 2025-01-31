Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, newlitg

Doubt For IDW's Future in the Daily LITG for the 31st of January, 2025

Doubt For IDW's Future was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary IDW faces uncertainties after Diamond's bankruptcy, sparking concerns for its future in the comics industry.

Bleeding Cool highlights top stories, including the impact of Diamond's financial troubles on IDW and Titan Comics.

New TV series adaptations of IDW comics announced, spotlighting works by Scott Snyder and others.

Comic industry shifts as Mad Cave Studios and Vault leave Diamond, changing distribution dynamics.

Doubt For IDW's Future was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Doubt For IDW's Future and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… John Cassaday's Beast

LITG two years ago, Rick & Morty

LITG three years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG four years ago, Sneasels And Superman – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago – Baby Yoda crashed Sideshow

And My Hero Academia had a Heroes Rising

LITG six years ago – Wally West Wasn't Dead

And Justice League looked ahead

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Henry Barajas, DOO of Top Cow

DOO of Top Cow Grant Morrison , writer of Luda, We3, Arkham Asylum, Invisibles, The Filth, New X-Men, Happy, Zenith, St Swithins Day, Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Seven Soldiers, Wonder Woman Earth One, Batman RIP, All Star Superman.

, writer of Luda, We3, Arkham Asylum, Invisibles, The Filth, New X-Men, Happy, Zenith, St Swithins Day, Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Seven Soldiers, Wonder Woman Earth One, Batman RIP, All Star Superman. Jonathan Baylis , writer of So Buttons.

, writer of So Buttons. Former 2000AD editor, Jonathan Oliver.

Paty Cockrum, Marvel production designer, founder of the Dave & Paty Cockrum Scholarship.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

IDW, IDW, IDW, IDW

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!