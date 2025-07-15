Kevin Maguire & Justice League 3000 in The Daily LITG, 15th July, 2025

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kevin maguire, newlitg

Kevin Maguire and Justice League 3000 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

LITG one year ago, Absolute Green Lantern And Absolute Martian Manhunter

LITG two years ago, Superman back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG three years ago, Munsters Trailer released

The Walking Dead: Origins in LITG four years ago

LITG five years ago, Jared Padalecki Mischief

LITG six years ago, Cosplay Shaming

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom King, writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis.

writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis. Mike McMahon, first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors.

first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors. Christopher Golden, writer on Hellboy.

writer on Hellboy. Brian Joines , writer of Krampus and Secret Identities.

, writer of Krampus and Secret Identities. Josh Hughes, creator of Atomic Terrier

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

