Venom War: Spider-Man in the Daily LITG, 12th of August 2024

Venom War: Spider-Man topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories.

Venom War: Spider-Man topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, with Chuck Dixon on Fox News Blaming Marvel for Prejudice Over The Punisher

LITG two yeara ago, Who In The World Is Gene Takovic?

LITG three years ago, No Clone Beth For Rick & Morty

LITG four years ago, Detective Comics,

The big changes at DC Comics and what is happening with Jim Lee may have dominated traffic – but they still left room for Pokemon.

LITG five years ago,

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Iman Vellani, star of Ms Marvel and The Marvels, and writer of Ms Marvel: The New Mutant.

star of Ms Marvel and The Marvels, and writer of Ms Marvel: The New Mutant. David Williams, artist on Hulk and Power Pack, writer on Infinities, cover artist on Wolverine, Cobra and GI Joe

artist on Hulk and Power Pack, writer on Infinities, cover artist on Wolverine, Cobra and GI Joe Jabaar L. Brown, Creator of Underground Comixxx

Creator of Underground Comixxx Jake Mackessy, co-creator of FATSA: Lord of the Dragons

co-creator of FATSA: Lord of the Dragons John Kolsun, creator of Reshoot

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

