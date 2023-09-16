Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, public domain
Public Domain Will Eat Itself- The Daily LITG, 16th September 2023
Public Domain discussion was all the rage in Bleeding Cool's top ten yesterday… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Making public domain copies.
- Bill Willingham Declares Fables is Public Domain, What Will DC Do Now?
- That's One Way To Avoid A Second Season, Marvel Kills Off Moon Knight
- McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
- Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
- Ahsoka: Carrie Coon Responds to De-Aged Anakin Skywalker Comparison
- Marvel Replaces Marc Spector With Vengeance Of The Moon Knight in 2024
- DC Comics' December 2023 Full Solicits & More Than Just Batman
- Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers #1 Opens With Over 153,000 Orders
- Ahsoka Posters Honor Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex & Padawan Ahsoka
- Image Comics' Full December 2023 Solicits With Pete Townshend
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Dick Briefer's Weird Science in Rex Dexter of Mars #1, up for Auction
- Duke Vs Starscream In The Image Comics Transformers/GI Joe Crossover
- What To Give The Man Who Thinks About The Roman Empire A Lot
- Did Ernie Hart Actually Name Marvel's The Avengers By Accident?
- Takashi Okazaki's Ronin Returns to Star Wars Visions In 2024
- Batman Day 2023 Videos And Photos From London's Piccadilly
- Guns N' Roses' Slash's Kickstarter Comic Based On Deathstalker Movie
- Andrew Krahnke's Self-Published Bloodrik Picked Up By Image Comics
- A First Look At Cover Of Breaks Vol 1 by Emma Vieceli and Malin Rydén
- Bill Willingham (Twice) in The Daily LITG, 15th September 2023
LITG one year ago, Charizard Alt Arts
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Wolverine Knows What Peter Parker Did (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
- DC Comics Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday Before Marvel Comics
- Timeless To Tiger Division – Marvel Comics Full December 2022 Solicits
- Big Sky: Deadly Trails Preview: Beau & Cassie Meet Sunny & More
- New Witcher & Star Wars in Dark Horse Comics December 2022 Solicits
- Primal Season 2 Episode 10 Preview Offers Look at Mira's Backstory
- Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer Finally Released By Netflix
- Nightwing in Dark Crisis #7 Leads To The "Dawn Of The DCU"
- Nightwing and Green Lantern Joins McFarlane Toys Page Punchers Line
- Seeley, Lavina Launch Hexware at Image Comics in December
- Disobey the Duke if You Dare: Webcomic Returns to Manta in October
- Frank Tieri & Joe Eisma's Xmas Horror in Archie December 2022 Solicits
- Renee Montoya On Having "Always Been A Police Officer"
- Comic Shops' Free WhatNot Sampler Teases Kevin Eastman, David Mack
- The Black-And-White D23 Expo Amazing Fantasy #1000 Variant in the Wild
- Look Inside New Disney Gargoyles Comics Drawn by George Kambadais
- Gods Against Groo by Sergio Aragonés & Mark Evanier
- Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips' Criminal (Briefly) Returns For Christmas
- Woke Beano Bingo In The Daily LITG, 15th September 2022
LITG two years ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls
- Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
- Supernatural vs Arrow? Jared Padalecki, Stephen Amell Need Fans' Help
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
- Harley Quinn Comic Revisits Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- Fantastic Four #35 Gain A Brand New Family Member (Spoilers)
- The Return of Wanda – But Which One? Trial Of Magneto #2 Spoilers
- Trials, Resurrections & Space Travel – Krakoan X-Men Today (Spoilers)
- Shadows Of The Bat, 12-Week DC Event, Launches In January 2022
- Marvel Zombies Getting Live-Action Treatment According To Mark Millar
- Aunt May to Get with Doc Ock Again in December's Spider-Man Comics?
- DC Fandome Will Announce Fortnite Skin With New Batman/Fortnite Comic
- Big Ethel Energy: Archie Comics' First Collaboration with WEBTOON
- Everyone is Excited About Batman Day This Weekend… Except Batman
- J.M. DeMatteis to Write 90s Continuity Ben Reilly: Spider-Man Comic
- Plastic Man & Power Girl Return In One-Star Squadron From DC Comics
- Jeff Lemire's New Swamp Thing Series, Green Hell For DC Black Label
- Robert Venditti & Michael Avon Oeming Launch World Of Krypton #1
- Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad & Jorge Corona Launch Batgirls From DC
- Abyss, A New Villain For Josh Williamson & Jorge Molina's Batman #118
- Denys Cowan Draws Nocterra Special: Blacktop Bill for December
- The Return of Wanda – But Which One? Trial Of Magneto #2 Spoilers
- Jeff Lemire Was Going To Create a Horror Green Lantern Comic For 5G
- Now Ravonna Lexus Renslayer Gets A New Origin In Kang #2 (Spoilers)
- Daredevil Changes Name After Devil's Reign? Chip Zdarsky Teases Stuff
- Fantastic Four Establishes Sacred Timeline For Marvel Comics As Well
- The Reckoning War Teased In Today's Fantastic Four #35 (Spoilers)
- Philadelphia's Karen in The Daily LITG, 15th of September, 2021
LITG three years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Karate Kid
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
- Tom King Tells Us Who Kills Batman (Detective Comics #1027 Spoilers)
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- Hasbro Re-Releases Three Board Games For D&D, Clue, & Monopoly
- Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals – Disney's Up, Ad Icons, and Harry Potter
- Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves in X-Force #12 [XH]
- Shiny Tentacool Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers – Generations: Future State #1 To Retell 5G
- Is Franklin Richards the Sun God of King In Black?
- How Catwoman Creates Batman's New Reality In 2021 (Spoilers)
- Retailers, Do Not Throw This Black and White Small Press Comic Away
- Surprise! Hero Trade #1 Is By Matt Kindt, David Lapham From Bad Idea
LITG four years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Marvel Comics Cancels Their Future…. Foundation
- Doomsday Clock #12 – In Or Out Of Continuity?
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Rob McElhenney Heartfelt Post [Video]
- "Magic: The Gathering" Rolls Back Decisions on "Arena" Changes
- Is Gary Larson's The Far Side About to Make a Comeback?
- Rob Liefeld on Todd McFarlane: "And People Give Me Hell For My Feet"
- "The Orville": What the Series Can Teach "Star Trek: Discovery" [OPINION]
- "Rick and Morty," "Archer" & More: Animated & Overrated [OPINION]
- "Die Hard", "Predator", "Superman" Film Franchises that Should Be Rebooted [OPINION]
- "John Wick" Spinoff "The Continental" Adds Susan Hurwitz-Arneson
- Release the Snyder Cut! News, Rumors and Information
- "Avengers: Endgame" Gets a New Wave of Funko Pop Figures
- We Messed Around With Google Stadia During PAX West 2019
- "Buffy the Vampire Slayer": 5 Sexy Scenes That Slayed [OPINION]
- Steve Rude on the Future of Nexus, Not Working for Marvel or DC, And Starting YouTube Tutorials
LITG five years ago, Quesada was talking to Comicsgate
- When Joe Quesada Talked to ComicsGate's Jon Malin, Ethan Van Sciver and Richard Meyer
- So Why Did Marvel Cancel The Vision, Then?
- When A Comic Creator's Career Doesn't Go The Way They Were Expecting…
- How Will You Celebrate Batman Day?
- A Broken-Hearted Preview of the Final Issue of X-Men Gold
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy.
- Seth, creator of Palookaville.
- Kurt Busiek, co-creator of Astro City.
- Comics letterer, Brenda Mings
- Mike Choi of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor.
- Charles Sellner, CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services.
- Richard Douek, comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- Comic book historian Joey Thingvall.
- Alex Giannini, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World.
- Comic con promoter Craig Klotz.
- John Schlim Jr, founder/publisher of Ovation Comics.
