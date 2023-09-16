Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, public domain

Public Domain Will Eat Itself- The Daily LITG, 16th September 2023

Public Domain discussion was all the rage yesterday... No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read about stuff.

Public Domain discussion was all the rage in Bleeding Cool's top ten yesterday… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Making public domain copies.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy.

creator of Hellboy. Seth , creator of Palookaville.

, creator of Palookaville. Kurt Busiek , co-creator of Astro City.

, co-creator of Astro City. Comics letterer, Brenda Mings

Mike Choi of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor.

of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor. Charles Sellner , CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services.

, CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services. Richard Douek, comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Comic book historian Joey Thingvall.

Alex Giannini , author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World.

, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World. Comic con promoter Craig Klotz.

John Schlim Jr, founder/publisher of Ovation Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

