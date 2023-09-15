Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , ,

Bill Willingham (Twice) in The Daily LITG, 15th September 2023

Bill Willingham makes it twice into Bleeding Cool's top ten stories yesterday.

Bill Willingham makes it twice into Bleeding Cool's top ten yesterday.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Bill Willingham (Twice)

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Bill Willingham (Twice)

Bill Willingham (Twice) in The Daily LITG, 15th September 2023
DC PR for Bill Willingham (twice)
  1. Bill Willingham Declares Fables is Public Domain, What Will DC Do Now?
  2. Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
  3. Bill Willingham Says He Has "Fired DC Comics" Over Fables
  4. That's One Way To Avoid A Second Season, Marvel Kills Off Moon Knight
  5. McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
  6. Ahsoka: Carrie Coon Responds to De-Aged Anakin Skywalker Comparison
  7. The First Five Pages Of Tom King & Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman #1
  8. Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe To Transform Comic Shop Sales
  9. Marvel Comics Establishes "Gruenwald's Law" In Regard To Time Travel
  10. Report: Jade Cargill Stops Stabbing WWE in Back, Will Join Instead

LITG one year ago, Woke Beano Bingo

Woke Beano Daily Mail
The Beano #1 scan
  1. When The Daily Mail Gets "Woke" Over The Beano Comic
  2. Dynamite's Disney Gargoyles Comics Covers, Including Previews Catalog
  3. Who Passes, Who Fails In Today's AXE: Judgment Day? (XSpoilers)
  4. Minnie Mouse No Longer "Dripping With Excitement" At Disney
  5. Tonight Is Celesteela & Kartana Regional Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
  6. Red Sonja & Hell Sonja Team Up From Dynamite in December
  7. Wolverine Knows What Peter Parker Did (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
  8. Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
  9. Kartana Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2022
  10. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin During Release Weekend
  11. Skybound Announces Creative Team Lineup for Creepshow #4
  12. Latest Comixology Original Takes Supernatural Census of New York City
  13. The Summer Hikaru Died: Yen Press to Publish Sought-after Horror Manga
  14. Matthew Rosenberg Launches Substack Comics With Juan Ferreyra & More
  15. Joshua Williamson Launches New Nailbiter Comics On Substack Pro
  16. Giulietta Romero: Hitwoman Gets Jennifer Blood Spinoff From Dynamite
  17. First Look Disney+ Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Rodrick Rules & Diper Överlöde
  18. Vampirella To Give Birth In December 2022
  19. Future State Gotham Goes Back To Batman's Beginning Before Final Issue
  20. Radiant Pink Joins Radiant Black On Shelf Next To Power Rangers
  21. Vampire Superheroes From Marvel (Again) With The Unforgiven
  22. Dripping Minnie In The Daily LITG 13th September 2022

LITG two years ago, Philadelphia's Karen

Philadelphia's Karen in The Daily LITG, 15th of September, 2021
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia screencap
  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
  2. The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
  3. Harley Quinn Comic Revisits Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
  4. Tonight Is Baltoy Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details
  5. Marvel Zombies Getting Live-Action Treatment According To Mark Millar
  6. Universal Monsters Return To Theaters This October From Fathom Events
  7. The Sinner Season 4 Key Art: Her Sins Could Drown Them All- Even Harry
  8. Superman And The Authority On Cultural Appropriation (Spoilers)
  9. Meet The Justice League Of The Galaxy, The United Order (Spoilers)
  10. Supernatural vs Arrow? Jared Padalecki, Stephen Amell Need Fans' Help
  11. Marvel Reveals Devil's Triangle of Devil's Reign Comics for December
  12. Marvel Cancels Hellions in December, Will Bring Back Goblin Queen
  13. Old Man Logan Returns To His Future Past in Wastelanders
  14. TOLDJA: DC's Maggie Howell Joins IDW – Senior Editor Original Content
  15. Everyone Is Buying Grendel On eBay After Netflix Announcement
  16. Separated At Birth: Fortnite Vs Warcorns: Combat Unicorns For Hire
  17. Rorschach Did It 35 Minutes Ago (Rorschach #12 Spoilers)
  18. Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika: The Monster Of The Ministry of Hell
  19. Julia Pennyworth Returns To The Batbooks With The Joker #7 (Spoilers)
  20. Batman Not Going Down in The Daily LITG, 14th of September 2021

LITG three years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Boys, Karate Kid

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
  2. The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
  3. The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
  4. Top 5 Most Useful Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  5. Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
  6. For All Mankind: The Real Sci-Fi Battlestar Galactica Should've Been
  7. Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
  8. Gossip: Big Writer Changes at DC Comics For 2021
  9. DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: DC Toys Reveal New Look For The Joker
  10. Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
  11. DC Comics Recycles Gary Frank 5G Generations Covers For Death Metal
  12. Ice Cream Man Gets A $100 Thank You Foil Variant As a Cherry On Top
  13. Image Comics to Publish Jared Muralt's The Fall In English
  14. Dave McKean and Jorge González Announce Collaboration Tomorrow
  15. Stephen W. Martin and Lin Pham Create Nancy Spector Graphic Novels

LITG four years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.

  1. Marvel Comics Cancels Their Future…. Foundation
  2. "The Orville": What the Series Can Teach "Star Trek: Discovery" [OPINION]
  3. Doomsday Clock #12 – In Or Out Of Continuity?
  4. "Rick and Morty," "Archer" & More: Animated & Overrated [OPINION]
  5. This is How Tom King's Batman Ends… Not With a Bang, But With a POW!
  6. Meet Anthony Marques, the New Owner of The Kubert School
  7. "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
  8. Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
  9. Rob Liefeld Says the Watchmen Movie is Better Than the Comic
  10. Nightwing and the Teen Titans Are Coming Soon to Kotobukiya

LITG fivr years ago, we had Gaimainsplaining while Marvel was cancelling Vision for still-dubious reasons.

  1. Marvel Preview Reveals Rogue is Secret Daughter of Professor X and Lilandra
  2. When Richard Meyer Tried To Gaimansplain Neil Gaiman Over His Own Career
  3. 19 Revealed DC Comics Covers for October and November From Jenny Frison, Jim Lee, Bill Sienkiewicz, Frank Cho and More
  4. Marvel Asked Chelsea Cain to Keep Vision Cancellation "Clean and Quiet"
  5. 3 New Images From Titans Featuring a New Look at Jason Todd

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Ed Solomon, writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed
  • Chris Wildgoose, artist of Porcelain, Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker & Alienated.
  • IDW Senior Editor Scott Dunbier
  • Tony Wolf, writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials.
  • The Coldest City/Atomic Blonde co-creator, Sam Hart.
  • Jesse Leon McCann, writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics.
  • Co-creator of Sea Of Red and RevolveЯ, Salgood Sam.
  • Alan Light, founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG.
  • And CBG staff editor Kim Metzger
  • Carol Lay, alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics.
  • Colourist on The Spirit, Peter Poplaski
  • Chris Crosby, founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity.
  • Italian artist for StarComics and Sergio Bonelli Editore, Giancarlo Caracuzzo
  • Max Douglas aka Salgood Sam, cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher.
  • Comic book colourist Laura Martin
  • Mark Stokes, comic book creator of Zombie Boy.
  • Creative Director/Consultant at Alpha Channel Books, Ashley Fox.

Bill Willingham Fables

