Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ,

Ultimate Emma Frost in The Daily LITG, 30th July, 2025

Ultimate Emma Frost was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Ultimate Emma Frost was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Ultimate Emma Frost Comes To The Ultimate Universe? (Spoilers)
The Ultimates #14 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri

Ultimate Emma Frost and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Ultimate Emma Frost Comes To The Ultimate Universe? (Spoilers)
  2. DC K.O. Ashcan Reveals An Ark Of Apokolips & Apokoliptian Tournament
  3. Hot Wheels Gets Some Energon with New Transformers Twin Mill Collab 
  4. Jim Lee's Shi On The Cover Of Diamond Previews Digital Catalog
  5. Netflix CEO Offers His Thoughts on Expanding K-Pop Demon Hunters
  6. Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe x Transformers Collab  
  7. Rupert Murdoch's Daughter-In-Law, Kathryn Murdoch, Now Writing Comics
  8. Anti-Venom Joins Marvel Legends Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering
  9. Will We Get Ultimate Venom Before Ultimate Spider-Man Ends? (Spoilers)
  10. MJ Becomes Iron Spider with New Spider-Man x MTG Marvel Legends Set

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Judge Dredd's cybertruck

Elon Musk Said Judge Dredd Would Drive A Cybertruck, Comics Folk React

  1. Elon Musk Said Judge Dredd Would Drive A Cybertruck, Comic Folks React
  2. Hasbro Announces New Transformers Dinobot Dinoking Multipack
  3. Marvel Writer Will Explain Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom in a Month
  4. G.I. Joe's Sgt Slaughter Comes to Transformers with New Collab Set
  5. 5 Times Tony Stark Was Doctor Doom & How Much They Now Go For On eBay
  6. Quantum Leap: Our Leapers Deserve Their Proper Final Leap Home
  7. Knight Rider and Transformers Collide with Hasbro's Agent Knight
  8. Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Buckets- The Daily LITG, 26th July, 2024
  9. Meg Donnelly Discusses Her Supergirl Audition Experience
  10. San Diego Comic-Con Bar Gossip: Jamie S Rich and Filip Sablik
  11. Booster Gold/Blue Beetle: Kevin Maguire Reacts to DCU Casting Rumors
  12. Joe Simon & Jack Kirby's Earliest Team Up on Blue Bolt, up for Auction
  13. Elon Musk Calls Ekos, David Maisel's New Comics Universe, "Cool"
  14. Carl Burgos' Other Android Hero, Target Comics White Streak at Auction
  15. Wartime Horror Mud And Madness #1 in Keenspot October 2024 Solicits
  16. Teether: Parental Guidance #1 in Antarctic's October 2024 Solicits
  17. Vampiro Rockabilly Apocalypse Launch in Massive October 2024 Solicits
  18. Jonathan Hedrick Launches Spillblood in Keenspot October 2024 Solicits
  19. Wolverton's Classic Spacehawk Cover of Target Comics #7, at Auction
  20. Marvel To Explain Doctor Doom in The Daily LITG, 29th July, 2024

LITG two years ago with Wesley Crusher

 

The Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 30th July 2023
Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher, Star Trek: The Next Generation screencap
  1. Star Trek Residuals "Kept Me Afloat For Two Decades": Wil Wheaton 
  2. The Venture Bros. Creators Would Return for More; S08/Film Changes
  3. Ultimate Invasion #2 Vs The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)
  4. Sony Delays Kraven, Ghostbusters, Spider-Verse & Dates Venom 3, More
  5. Nico Leon On The "Massive Pain" Of Working On DC Comics' Catwoman
  6. New 3,000 Piece Martian Manhunter Exclusive Arrives from McFarlane
  7. Chris Weston's Batman Designs For The Flash Movie 
  8. How The Black Widow Got Her Venom On This Week (Spoilers)
  9. A New Cosmic Ghost Rider To Replace Frank Castle
  10. Pokemon GO In-Person Only Event Air Adventures Begins This Weekend
  11. Invincible S02: Ryan Ottley Intros "A Nice Man Named Angstrom" (VIDEO)
  12. San Diego Comic-Con Artist Alley Removed A.I. Exhibitor? Not So Fast
  13. Over Half Of Dark Horse's Sales Are Manga But Less Than 2% Of Titles
  14. Rey Terciero & Alex Moore's Count of Monte Cristo High Graphic Novel
  15. Miyuli's Morgana And Oz Gets a Publishing Deal From Webtoon Unscrolled
  16. Chris Weston's Batman In A Flash in The Daily LITG 29th July 2023

LITG three years ago, The Death Of Superman

The Death Of Superman, Today, in the Daily LITG 27th July 2022
The Death Of Superman,
  1. DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
  2. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Breaks Some Bad News to A David Bowie Fan
  3. Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E01, S03E02 Images; SNW Crossover Video
  4. Marvel Cans Omnibus Orders for Spider-Man 2099, Rebellion & What If
  5. Titans S04: "Beloved Character" Learns Why He's Called Brother Blood?
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Cameron Monaghan Talks Fallen Order Sequel
  7. Mark Brooks On Gabe Eltaeb At San Diego Comic-Con
  8. DC Confirms Batman's Not Married To Catwoman In Batman #126 Preview
  9. Star Trek: Melissa Navia Sees Shatner Stans for Who They Really Are
  10. Hasbro Celebrating 50 Years of Ghost Rider with HasLab Teaser
  11. Dr. Morphine and the Zombie Club in Crime Reporter #1, Up for Auction
  12. Black Mask Starts Games Division, Matteo Pizzolo To Adapt Godkiller
  13. Captain Courageous in the Elusive Banner Comics #5, Up for Auction
  14. The Tapas Media Webtoon Gossip From Last Night
  15. August The 4th Is Now Bob Layton Day As Tampa Launch A Week Of Events
  16. In The Clear Moonlit Dusk & 10 Dance in Kodansha October 2022 Solicits
  17. Channeling Shazam and Dr. Fate, the Rare Flash Lightning, at Auction
  18. John Romita Spider-Man/X-Men Dark Web Original Art on Sale for $40,000
  19. They Just Keep Killing Superman in the Daily LITG, 29th July 2022

LITG four years ago, Charlie Day's Day

Charlie Day's Day In The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021
LITG – Instagram video screencap
  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  2. Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First
  3. Ravensburger Reveals American Monsters & New Mystery Board Games
  4. Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Black Widow's Hybrid Release
  5. Frank Miller No Longer Attending Thought Bubble After Creator Boycott
  6. Jock Makes Bold Choice of Batman as Subject for DC Black Label Book
  7. What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
  8. The Walking Dead: Yup, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's A Pretty, Badass Unicorn
  9. Funko's New TMNT NTFs Introduce Gambling Into Pop Collecting
  10. Disney Responds to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Suit
  11. Biff! Bam! Pow! Comics Aren't Just for Adults Anymore!
  12. Jock Makes Bold Choice of Batman as Subject for DC Black Label Book
  13. Titan To Publish Norm Konyu's The Junction In Hardcover in 2022
  14. The Presidents Of The Other History Of The DC Universe #5 (Spoilers)
  15. Zainab Akhtar's Final Shortbox Box Gets Record Orders
  16. Little, Brown To Publish Tim McCanna's Peach & Plum Graphic Novels
  17. No Longer Miller Time- The Daily LITG, 29th July 2021

LITG five years ago – $4.99

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?

  1. Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
  2. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
  3. American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
  4. How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
  5. Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
  6. Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?
  7. Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets
  8. Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?
  9. Supernatural, Good Omens: Misha Collins, Michael Sheen's Divine Cause
  10. Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
  11. The Heroes Of The Empyre Go To War (Spoilers)
  12. Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
  13. The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?
  14. Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)
  15. DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable

LITG six years ago – 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'…

  1. "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
  2. Bethesda Softworks Releases A Summer Roadmap For "Fallout 76"
  3. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
  4. "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
  5. Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
  6. House of X, the Second Coming of Morrison's New X-Men? [X-ual Healing 7-24-19]
  7. "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
  8. Judge Makes Recommendations in Case Between Richard Meyer and Mark Waid Over Claims of Tortious Interference and Defamation
  9. Locke & Key Changes Name, New Series by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds to be Previewed
  10. "Swamp Thing" Fails Alan Moore's "Anatomy Lesson" [OPINION]

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

  • Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme
  • Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics
  • Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men
  • Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Emma Frost, Emma Frost, Emma Frost, Emma Frost, Emma Frost, Emma Frost, Emma Frost,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.